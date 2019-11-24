Michael Jessen’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Jessen, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is a successful wine investor and self-employed entrepreneur who makes a significant amount of money, which he isn’t afraid to flaunt. The reality star recently dropped $4000 on his Brazilian fiance Juliana Custodio de Sousa to welcome her to the U.S., and he admitted that he helps support his bride-to-be financially while she works to get her modeling career off the ground.

The couple actually met during a celebrity yacht party in Croatia and they frequently take trips around the world, so it’s clear that Jessen makes good money. But how much does he really make? What is Jessen’s salary and annual income? Here’s what we know about his net worth:

1. Wine Investors Average $151 Thousand Per Year

Since Jessen isn’t an A-list actor or celebrity, it’s hard to determine his exact net worth, as sites like Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes haven’t covered his finances in the past. Salary.com reports that a wine investor makes an average of $151,941 per year, and since Jessen worked as a wine investor for Zachy’s Wine Auctions for almost 10 years, he likely brought home a decent amount of money over the last few decades.

He went on to work as the president and CEO of Wally’s Auctions for two years before branching out into wine distribution and importing. He now lists himself simply as an “Investor” at Bevrly in New York City on LinkedIn, which he’s been doing for the last few years. He said during the premiere of Season 7 that his career in the wine industry has given him an “enormous amount of income” and has allowed him a “lot of freedom in life.”

2. He Collects Vintage Guitars & Owns Several Expensive Cars

Although Jessen’s net worth isn’t publicly available online, it’s clear that the reality star isn’t hurting for money. He often flaunts his money on the show – he rented a Hummer limo to pick Juliana up from the airport when she first moved to the U.S., bought her a $4000 necklace that he had custom-made, and he nonchalantly bought a new house down the road from his ex-wife, so that he, his kids and Juliana would have more space when she arrived in the states.

He also noted during the premiere episode of the show that he has a “couple of really beautiful sports cars,” and a “huge collection of vintage guitars and bass guitars,” which he frequently shows off on his Instagram page.

3. Jessen Met Juliana on a Yacht in Croatia

Meet Michael and Juliana | 90 Day FiancéMichael, a well-off wine entrepreneur and Juliana, a stunning Brazilian model twenty years his junior, met on a yacht party in Croatia. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-11-02T17:00:01.000Z

41-year-old Jessen met Juliana, 23, after a friend threw together a celebrity yacht party in Croatia. Michael felt like he and Juliana were “kindred spirits” and the two quickly fell in love.

In the clip above, Michael gushes about first meeting his fiancee and says, “Juliana and I met on a big yacht party that a friend of mine was throwing in Croatia. There were a lot of celebrities there … I remember when I first saw her. She’s beautiful, amazing body — I don’t necessarily believe in love at first sight, but it’s like we were kindred spirits.”

4. Jessen Helps Juliana Out Financially & Gives Her Access to His Credit Cards & Money

During an earlier episode of the show, Jessen admitted that he was helping Juliana out financially as she attempted to kickstart her modeling career. He noted that she has access to his credit cards, and that she recently bought a car with his card.

“While she works to get her modeling career off the ground, I’m here to help her as much as I can,” Michael told the cameras during a confessional. “So I gave Juliana access to my credit cards.” He added that “the K1 visa was really the only option to get her to the states. I’m dead-set on marrying her and spending the rest of my life with her … it’s probably the biggest risk I’ve ever taken in my life.”

5. 90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make very little money compared to many other reality stars in 2019. Most of them make as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the Couples Tell All finale at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet. The paycheck also only goes to the American partner in the relationship if the immigrant spouse hasn’t received their work permit, so some of the 90 Day reality stars don’t get paid at all.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, although that number likely varies between the reality stars, considering some of the cast have recurring roles in other seasons.

