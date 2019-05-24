David Toborowsky of 90 Day Fiancé on Financial Struggles

David Toborowsky has faced many uphill battles to bring his wife Annie Suwan back to the United States from Thailand. Not only did he have to come up with the nearly $25,000 dowry for his wife’s hand in marriage, he also had to find the funds to sponsor his soon-to-be wife, pay for her travel expenses and figure out living arrangements for the both of them.

“After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David told In Touch Weekly, noting that the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he said.

Not only did David struggle to find work, the two didn’t have a place to live until a friend allowed them to stay in a refurbished fire house. David’s friend later sold the place and stopped helping out financially, but he did give them an offer to live in the manager’s department of a storage facility.

“There were so many obstacles along the way. It has not been easy, but it is getting better,” David said. “I am now working as a teacher at a university, teaching English as a second language. It’s kind of exciting, because my wife is one of my students.”

“David has been a good teacher,” Annie gushed about her husband. “This class has helped a lot with my English.” She also revealed that she was “so proud” of David and how far they’ve come since they first met at a karaoke bar in Thailand.

Although David and Annie seem to have gotten some of their financial affairs in order, it’s been reported that the cast of 90 Day Fiancé don’t actually make a lot in terms of compensation for appearing on the show, so the couple didn’t even have their reality TV funds to fall back on.

According to Reality Blurb, Nikki Cooper, the wife of Chris Thieneman (a friend of David’s who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 5) revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode and another $2,500 to film the tell-all episode at the end of the season. Due to the lower pay, many of the subjects of 90 Day Fiancé have actually taken to social media and started GoFundMe pages to try to raise money for living expenses. Nicole Nafziger, Jon and Rachel Waters, and David have all tried to earn some extra cash on the side via the website Cameo, which charges fans for personalized video messages. Nicole charges $50 per video, the Waters are charging $30, and David and Annie charge $40.

The Richest actually reports that David’s net worth only equaled out to about the $14,500 he made during his and Annie’s appearance on the show. The site also claims David had to paw Annie’s jewelry and do odd jobs on the side to make ends meet.

Despite their financial struggles during the first few months of their relationship, David and Annie appear to be happier than ever, and recently returned from a trip to Thailand to visit Annie’s family. On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, fans will get an inside look at their journey together, as the segment focuses solely on the two.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

