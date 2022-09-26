Alexis Neiers’ Net Worth: How Much Is the ‘Bling Ring’ Member Worth Now

Alexis Neiers, whose name now is Alexis Haines, has an estimated net worth of $200,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The reality TV star is a mom of two who recently appeared on a new Netflix documentary.

She became famous, in part, for her role among a group of teens and young adults who burglarized celebrities in Los Angeles between 2008 and 2009, stealing roughly $3 million in cash and belongings from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Megan Fox and others. Neiers downplayed her role on the new Netflix documentary, “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.” She confessed only to being a participant in the burglary of Bloom’s property, but she maintained she remembered only bits and pieces of the night due to past drug abuse and that she did not know whose house it was.

The three-part, limited series was released on Netflix September 21, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Neiers Was Ordered to Pay Bloom $600,000 in Restitution & She Tried to Start Her Own Clothing Line

Neiers was arrested in 2010 and entered a no contest plea to residential burglary, according to the show. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but she was released after spending only 30 days behind bars. She was also given three years’ probation and ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution to Bloom.

Shortly after her rise to fame and jail sentence, she announced she was launching her own clothing line inspired by European designers. She told E News in 2010 the line was meant to be sweet and flirty.

“I’m inspired by a lot of designers in Europe right now, but it’s very Victorian, very sweet, kind of coquettish,” she said. “It’s girly, it’s innocent, it’s fun.”

Today, she hosts a podcast, “Recovering from Reality.”

Neiers Has 2 Daughters & She Announced She Was Divorcing Husband Evan Haines in August 2022

Alexis Haines, 31, was married to Canadian businessman Evan Haines, but she recently announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. They have two daughters, Harper and Dakota.

She presented the divorce as amicable in a statement published by Us Weekly..

“Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well,” she said in the statement, according to Us Weekly. “I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners.”

People reported in 2021 that Alexis and Evan Haines had an open marriage, and that Alexis Haines was dating Kris, the ex-girlfriend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

She and Evan Haines have two daughters. Harper Haines was born in 2013 and Dakota Haines was born in 2016, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She shared a photo of herself and her two daughters on Instagram September 19, 2022, walking along the beach.

“lights of my life,” she captioned the photo.

Neiers told Entertainment Weekly she never watched “The Bling Ring” movie.

“I’m a busy mom of two kids,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “If I’m gonna sit down for two hours, it’s not gonna be to watch The Bling Ring. When I was filming this documentary, they had me watch bits and pieces of the movie and asked me my opinion on it. It’s just too easy.”

