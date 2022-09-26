Alexis Neiers’ Husband, Evan Haines & Kids: Her Life Now

Alexis Neiers is a mom of two kids who doesn’t have time to watch movies about herself, she told Entertainment Weekly. Once known as a member of the Bling Ring, she is now known as Alexis Christine Haines.

Haines, 31, was married to Canadian businessman Evan Haines, but she recently announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. They have two daughters, Harper and Dakota.

She became famous, in part, for her role among a group of teens and young adults who burglarized celebrities in Los Angeles between 2008 and 2009, stealing roughly $3 million in cash and belongings from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Megan Fox and others. Neiers downplayed her role on the new Netflix documentary, “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.” She confessed only to being a participant in the burglary of Bloom’s property, but she maintained she remembered only bits and pieces of the night due to past drug abuse and that she did not know whose house it was.

The three-part, limited series was released on Netflix September 21, 2022.

Neiers & Haines Announced They Were Divorcing in August 2022

i profiled alexis neiers, who didn't call, but zoomed. she's no longer lying or denying, and she's living a very different life since the bling ring. for @latimes https://t.co/pzarxQ4AuV — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 22, 2022

Just weeks before the Netflix series dropped, Neiers and Haines announced that they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage, according to a statement published by Us Weekly. She presented the divorce as amicable.

“Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well,” she said in the statement, according to Us Weekly. “I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners.”

Neiers was arrested in 2010 and entered a no contest plea to residential burglary, according to the show. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but she was released after spending only 30 days behind bars. She was also given three years’ probation and ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution to Bloom.

People reported in 2021 that Alexis and Evan Haines had an open marriage, and that Alexis Haines was dating Kris, the ex-girlfriend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

She shared a photo of herself and her two daughters on Instagram September 19, 2022, walking along the beach. Harper Haines was born in 2013 and Dakota Haines was born in 2016, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“lights of my life,” she captioned the photo.

Haines Said the Netflix Documentary Was Her Turn to Share Her Story

Alexis Haines told Entertainment Weekly she thinks that the sensationalized story of the Bling Ring failed to depict the nuance of the incident when it was portrayed in the media at the time. The documentary gave her the opportunity to share her side of the story, she told the outlet.

“I think the docuseries is so great because in the media reporting up until very recently there wasn’t really a space for the nuance and the complexity of what happened in the crime,” says Haines over a Zoom call. “The story became sensationalized and there wasn’t space to talk about addiction and mental health. We still have a long way to go, but we’re so much farther than we were in 2010.”

Neiers told the outlet she never watched “The Bling Ring” movie.

“I’m a busy mom of two kids,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “If I’m gonna sit down for two hours, it’s not gonna be to watch The Bling Ring. When I was filming this documentary, they had me watch bits and pieces of the movie and asked me my opinion on it. It’s just too easy.”