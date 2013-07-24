Ed Snowden to Become a Ruskie; NSA Leaker Free to Leave Airport

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amidst a media-scrum at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the world’s media are expecting to see NSA leaker, Edward Snowden, leave the transit-zone and accept Russian asylum, reports Russia Today. Snowden’s lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told reporters that his client is willing to stay in Russia for good. Though Snowden is still being hampered by Russian bureaucracy with his lawyer also adding:

#Snowden‘s advisor says he has not yet received sufficient documents to leave #Moscow‘s Sheremetyevo airport. — Tom Barton (@TomBartonJourno) July 24, 2013

The press is getting restless as #Snowden‘s lawyer arrived then walked straight past us. pic.twitter.com/yLcxajMYcd — Tom Barton (@TomBartonJourno) July 24, 2013

Russia’s state-news agency, Interfax, told the media (translation via RT):

The American is currently getting ready to leave. He will be given new clothes. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena will bring the papers he needs to leave the transit zone of the airport.

