Ed Snowden to Become a Ruskie; NSA Leaker Free to Leave Airport

Amidst a media-scrum at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the world’s media are expecting to see NSA leaker, Edward Snowden, leave the transit-zone and accept Russian asylum, reports Russia Today. Snowden’s lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told reporters that his client is willing to stay in Russia for good. Though Snowden is still being hampered by Russian bureaucracy with his lawyer also adding:

Russia’s state-news agency, Interfax, told the media (translation via RT):

The American is currently getting ready to leave. He will be given new clothes. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena will bring the papers he needs to leave the transit zone of the airport.

