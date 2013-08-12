WATCH: Derek Medina ‘Facebook Killer’ Turns Himself in to Police

Last week Derek Medina made headlines when he allegedly killed his wife, confessed to the crime on Facebook, and then posted a picture of his dead wife. The 30-year-old was a self-help e-book writer and an actor.

A video has surfaced of Medina turning himself in to a Miami police station for the crime. The hulking 6-foot, 200-pound man walks in with his father, speaks briefly with an officer, and then takes a seat and waits.

facebook killer

His father nervous paces around the room as the video ends. You can watch the tape above.

