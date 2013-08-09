Does Derek Medina Have a White Power Tattoo on His Arm?

Derek Medina, the man who confessed to killing his wife, Jennifer Alfonso, on Facebook has shown himself to be a tattoo enthusiast. In one of his many selfies on his social media profile, the above image show his arms heavily decorated with various tattoos.

The most identifiable of which is a clear spiderweb on his right-forearm.

The spiderweb ink is among the most controversial tattoos a person can get. Its connections vary from some saying it has roots in the white power movement and others saying it is related to time spent in prison.

From the Anti Defamation League’s official website:

However, Urban Dictionary’s description of the tattoo refutes the racist connotation: