Does Derek Medina Have a White Power Tattoo on His Arm?

  • Published
  • Updated

The spiderweb tattoo can be seen on Medina’s right-forearm. Image via Facebook.

Derek Medina, the man who confessed to killing his wife, Jennifer Alfonso, on Facebook has shown himself to be a tattoo enthusiast. In one of his many selfies on his social media profile, the above image show his arms heavily decorated with various tattoos.

The most identifiable of which is a clear spiderweb on his right-forearm.

The spiderweb ink is among the most controversial tattoos a person can get. Its connections vary from some saying it has roots in the white power movement and others saying it is related to time spent in prison.

From the Anti Defamation League’s official website:

However, Urban Dictionary’s description of the tattoo refutes the racist connotation:

The symbol of the ‘spiderweb tattoo’ means the wearer has, or is currently “doing time.” It is most commonly seen on the elbow, neck, or knee. However, one might find this symbol almost anywhere on the body, the placement of the tattoo itself makes no difference. Usually this symbol means that the wearer has done time in jail, or prison. This specific symbol is used to show time locked up, because the spiderweb itself symbolizes how a spider web catches, or imprisons its prey. This tattoo can be found on all ethnicities, and all different gang affiliates. These days inmates will wear this tattoo to look the part of the “tough guy.”

This tattoo can also mean “struggle.” If one has been through a certian struggle in their life such as; overcoming a drug addiction, getting out of a gang, getting out of prison/jail, or even something like losing a loved one.

Major League Baseball star Jose Reyes shown here with a spiderweb tattoo on his left elbow.

