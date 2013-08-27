George Zimmerman Wants Florida to Pay Him $200,000

According to his defense attorney, Mark O’Mara, acquitted murderer and neighborhood watch mainstay George Zimmerman will file a motion to get the state of Florida to pay $200,000 of his legal fees, reports The Orlando Sentinel.

Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman as he walked home from a store after buying candy in February 2012. Zimmerman was tried for the murder of the teen in Sanford, Florida, but was found not guilty on July 13.

Because he was acquitted, Florida is on the hook for his expert witnesses, court administration and the fees associated with catering for the jury. All of this amounts to a whopping $200,000. Attorney Mark O’Mara, speaking to The Sentinel, added that the only fee Zimmerman is on the hook for is O’Mara’s $100,000 tab.

UPI reported last week that the entire trial had already cost the state $902,000. The biggest cost being the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, their planning, security and logistics ran up to $425,000.