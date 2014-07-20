WATCH: Asthmatic Dad Dies After NYPD Headlock

On Thursday, Eric Garner, a Staten Island father of six, was killed as at least five New York Police Department officers attempted to arrest him. The asthmatic 400-pound man died of cardiac arrest after being put in a strong chokehold. In the video above of the incident, you can hear Garner saying repeatedly “I can’t breathe.”

Police say they saw Garner selling untaxed cigarettes, a crime he reportedly had history of committing, when they attempted to arrest him.

However, in the news report below, a number of witnesses say Garner was on the scene breaking up a fight when police singled him out. His family also said he did not have any cigarettes on him at the time of the attempted arrest.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday tweeted his condolences to the family of Garner. The NYPD has launched an investigation of the incident.

17 Comments

Troy Hulm

Police seriously need to learn some proper training with how to handle people. There was no need to go for that choke hold. I am an experienced MMA fighter. it is from fear that they automatically go to moves like that. Please get the proper training. If you are a police officer do it outside of your work time for your own good so you don’t have the death of a man on your conscious. I have witnessed first hand in Australia a death from excessive force & use of a choke hold by police officers. It makes me sick.

