Bobbi Kristina Brown Criminal Investigation: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Investigators think Bobbi Kristina Brown may be in the hospital as the result of foul play, TMZ.com reports. Brown, the only child of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, remains in a coma days after being found unresponsive in a tub.

Here’s what you need to know about the investigation:

1. Husband Nick Gordon May Be the Top Suspect

Authorities in Georgia have focused their active investigation on Brown’s husband, Nick Gordon, according to media reports. Though the pair have been married a year, Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier revealed that the “marriage” might not be official:

Interesting thing about Nick: A family member told me they still haven’t found a marriage certificate. A family member told me they don’t believe they’re married. It will be very interesting to see if we can find that marriage certificate.

2. Gordon May Have Cleaned Up Evidence

Max Lomas, the friend who found Bobbi Kristina Brown floating in the tub when a cable guy showed up, has told police that he was hanging out with Gordon in the apartment and watched the suspect clean up what may have been evidence.

According to TMZ, Lomas told police that he arrived at 9 a.m. and was told by Gordon that Brown was in the bedroom. Gordon allegedly wandered away and, when the cable guy showed up an hour later needing access to the bathroom, Lomas discovered the unconscious Brown.

Lomas then called 911.

3. Lomas Wants Immunity From Prosecution

Police have spoken to both Lomas and Gordon, and both have hired attorneys. Lomas’s lawyer has reportedly told police that he will share more details with authorities when and if he is offered immunity from prosecution. Media reports suggest that he has not yet been offered immunity and has not spoken again with police.

Lomas is, himself, was recently under criminal investigation, charged with forcibly drugging his girlfriend. However, according to both Gossip Cop and TMZ, the girlfriend, Danyela Bradley, claimed she was fine and not being held prisoner.

He was ultimately hit with weapons and drug charges. Radar Online reports that Lomas and Brown used to date.

4. Brown’s Family Has Said Gordon Might Be Involved

According to MediaTakeout, an insider has said that members of Brown’s family have been pushing police toward Gordon.

As a source quoted in Media Takeout has said:

“Pat [Houston] is making sure that the police look into what happened to Bobbi. We know it wasn’t a drug overdose ’cause Bobbi didn’t do any drugs. It’s a lot of funny things going on . . . and Bobbi [Kris] didn’t have a will, so her husband Nick gets everything . . . all the royalties, everything.”

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier further reported:

The family has always struggled and had a problem with Nick. They feel he played a hand in this incident.

Police had previously been called to Brown and Gordon’s home about a week before the incident.

5. Gordon Could Stand to Inherit Brown’s Wealth

Though the lack of a marriage certificate has brought the legality of the marriage into question, Gordon stands to inherit millions should Brown pass away.

Brown herself inherited a $20 million estate when her mother, Whitney Houston died in 2012. And, as Radar Online reported, the couple did not have a prenup: