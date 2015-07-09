WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Fatal Car Crash Surveillance Video

Surveillance video obtained by Entertainment Tonight shows the fatal four-car crash involving Caitlyn Jenner. The video shows Jenner’s Cadillac Escalade hitting a Lexus and another car in Malibu, California on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The driver of the Lexus, 69-year-old Kim Howe, was killed in the crash. The footage was recorded by a passing bus.

Jenner, who was not injured, has not been charged in connection with the February crash and the police investigation is ongoing. ET says the video may be used to help determine if Jenner was at fault.

The video shows Jenner’s Escalade hitting Howe’s white Lexus from behind, sending it into oncoming traffic. The Lexus then collides head-on with a Hummer, causing the Lexus’s front-end to crumple.

Jenner’s Escalade, which is towing a trailer carrying an off-road vehicle, is then seen striking a Toyota Prius, also from behind.

Howe’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jenner, who issued a statement after the crash: