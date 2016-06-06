Westboro Baptist Church to Picket & Burn a Copy of the Quran at Muhammad Ali’s Funeral

#MuhammadAli knew he should prepare to meet God, but he didn’t know which God or how. We’ll help his fams at funeral https://t.co/g24SVDWhcr — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSaysRepent) June 6, 2016

The monsters at the Westboro Baptist Church are at it again. The group announced via their Twitter account that they plan to picket the funeral of Muhammad Ali.

The legendary boxer died in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 74 on June 3. His funeral will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 10.

Almost immediately a tweet came from Westboro’s official account saying, “All flesh is grass; its flower fades exceedingly fast!” It was accompanied with the hashtag “Christconquereddeath.”

Perfect place/time to burn Koran! @FoxNews: Ali's funeral will take place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/b8xfsRHmcx — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSaysRepent) June 4, 2016

More hateful nonsense followed from the group, including a message that said they would picket Ali’s funeral and added that they would burn a copy of the Quran. The burning of the Islamic holy book has become a symbol of Islamophobia throughout the world in recent years. Westboro’s first public burning occurred on September 11, 2010. You can view their hateful action here:

The group’s hatred for Ali seems to stem from his religion and the fact that he was married four times. The full press release from the Westboro Baptist Church and their actions read:

The Westboro Baptist Church will picket the funeral of Muhammad Ali on Friday, June 10, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky to preach to the living. Muhammad Ali was a Christ-rejecting Muslim. Mr. Ali rejected the only savior offered for the sins of fallen man and instead believed cunningly devised fables (2 Pet. 1:16) and followed after the false prophet and pedophile Muhammad. Mr. Ali was a world-class adulterer having four spouses: Sonji Roi, Belinda Boyd, Veronica Porsche and Yolanda Williams. Here is the standard of God: Matthew 19:3-6 “The Pharisees also came unto him, tempting him, and saying unto him, Is it lawful for a man to put away his wife for every cause? And he (Christ) answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female, And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh? Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.” Mr. Ali had no respect for the marriage covenant and ripped it apart and is now paying for it. “Thou shalt not commit adultery” (Ex. 20:14). Mr. Ali was also known for his enormous pride and boasting. He was never able to keep a lid on his mouth until the LORD God saw fit to take away his ability to speak and smite him with Parkinson’s disease. 1 John 2:16 “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.” Mr. Ali was a fleshly man wrapped up in his lusts and pride. 1 Peter 5:5-6 “For God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.” God rewarded Mr. Ali in this life and is most likely rewarding him with hell fire right now. Mr. Ali tempted God and God rewarded him to his face. Galatians 6:7-8 “God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” Repent or perish, while you still have time! Time has run out for Mr. Ali to repent.

The “church,” made their name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.