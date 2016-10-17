LIVE STREAM: Donald Trump Rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will speak to supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin this evening.

Trump’s Monday event will take place at the KI Convention Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time. It can be viewed in the embedded YouTube player via Right Side Broadcasting.

This is the only event that the Republican candidate has scheduled for Monday, while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, has no events scheduled until after Wednesday’s final presidential debate. Instead, Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Tim Kaine, and Chelsea Clinton will make campaign appearances throughout the week.

During his recent events, Trump has been devoting a substantial amount of time to attacking the women who have recently been accusing him of sexual assault, calling them “horrible, horrible liars.” He has also been doubling down on claims that the presidential election will be rigged. Some Trump surrogates have said that the Republican candidate isn’t speaking literally and that he will accept the results of the election. But on Twitter on Monday, Trump made it extremely clear that he is indeed asserting that voter fraud may cost him the election.

Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

There is no evidence of large scale voter fraud happening in the United States.

Wisconsin is a state that is theoretically within Trump’s grasp, and some polls have showed him within the margin of error of Hillary Clinton. But Clinton has begun to take a much more substantial lead in recent days, particularly in the aftermath of Trump’s leaked Access Hollywood tape. According to The Washington Post, a Marquette University poll had Clinton and Trump in a close race before the Access Hollywood tape, but the weekend after the video came out, Clinton was ahead by 19 points.

Marquette University’s poll also found that among female likely voters in Wisconsin, only 23 percent have a favorable view of Donald Trump.