Troy Quadruple Homicide: Mother, Girlfriend & 2 Kids Killed

A woman, her girlfriend and her two young children were killed in a quadruple homicide in Troy, New York, police said Wednesday afternoon at a press conference. They were found dead December 26 inside their basement apartment at 158 2nd Avenue in the Lansingburgh section of the city.
Police have released few details about the killings, including the manner of death. But Chief John Tedesco said Wednesday that the victims include a 36-year-old woman and her 22-year-old girlfriend, along with the 36-year-old woman’s 5-year-old daughter and 11-year-old boy. Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims until next of kin can be notified.
Police sources told the Albany Times-Union that the bodies were found tied up with their throats cut.
“After being in this business for 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of a person who would do this,” Tedesco said at the press conference. “Only a person of savagery would do something like this.”
No suspects have been identified, but police believe the victims were targeted.
“We do not believe this was a random act. We do not believe there is any imminent danger to the community,” Tedesco said.
“Right now, at this point in the investigation, it’s just a mass of information,” Tedesco told reporters. “We’re talking to a lot of people, but at this point, there’s no one person who is a person of interest.”
Investigators have remained at the gruesome scene since the building’s landlord found the bodies Tuesday afternoon. Tedesco said they are going all out to find the killer or killers.
“There’s not a resource we won’t tap,” Tedesco told reporters. “This will be a full-court press until somebody’s brought to justice.”
According to the Albany Times-Union, police were called to the home at 158 2nd Avenue about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
They found the bodies inside the home and a medic pronounced all four dead.
The 11-year-old victim played basketball in a community league, according to the Troy Record.
“I want people to understand that these were children and that’s the greatest disgrace that has ever happened,” Frank Mayben Jr., who coached the boy, said Wednesday at a press conference. “I know that the young man involved was definitely a good person. He was very coachable and lovable.”
The 36-year-old woman killed had an older son who was not home at the time of the incident, according to reports.
“Until they catch whoever did this, there are certainly reasons to be fearful,” Pastor Jackie Robinson Sr., of Oak Grove Baptist Church on Seventh Avenue in Troy, toild the Times Union. “We don’t know who did it. Until we find out, it certainly makes sense to be vigilant and keep your doors locked.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 518-270-4421 or visit the Capital Region Crimestoppers website at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.
“We’re talking about the tragic taking of four lives,” Tedesco said. “I can only ask if you know anything at all, even if you think its insignificant, call us.”
The Victory Christian Church in Albany is offering a $5,000 reward for information, according to News 10.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
2 Comments
Jesus declares in Matthew Chapter 18:…
.
3) “TRULY I TELL YOU, UNLESS YOU CHANGE, AND BECOME LIKE LITTLE CHILDREN, YOU WILL NEVER ENTER INTO THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN!” [NIV]
.
In Luke Chapter 14 we read:…
.
7) When He (Jesus) noticed how the guests picked the places of honor at the table, He told them this parable: 8) “When someone invites you to a wedding feast, do not take the place of honor, for a person more distinguished than you may have been invited. 9) If so, the host who invited both of you will come and say to you, ‘Give this person your seat.’ Then, humiliated, you will have to take the least important place. 10) But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, ‘Friend, move up to a better place.’ Then you will be honored in the presence of all the other guests. 11) For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” [NIV]
.
In Matthew Chapter 11 we read:…
.
11) Truly I tell you, among those born of women there has risen no one greater than John the Baptist. Yet even the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he. [NIV]
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!
INFORMATION itself, our INTERPRETATION OF INFORMATION, our ABILITY TO INTERPRET INFORMATION, AND THE LACKS THEREOF, are A-L-L one of two things:… either inherently PATHIC, or inherently HUGIÉS!… and so, and thus, necessitating the subsuming of Education’s Model within and withunder the HEALTH MODEL – JOHN MAYOR
_______________
.
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!