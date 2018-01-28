Woman Raped & Eaten Alive by Gang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Brazilian couple suffered 24 hours of hellish torture at the hands of a ruthless gang, including the wife being raped in front of her husband and being mutilated and cannibalized while still alive. Eventually, the gang finally killed the couple, and there is no doubt that the torture they endured was a fate far worse than death.
Here’s what you need to know.
1. Cristina & Juvenal Amaral Are Believed to Have Been Targeted by The Gang for Money
Cristina and Juvenal Amaral are believed to have been targeted by the gang in order to extort money from them. The gang attacked the Amarals at their home in Camaçari City. First, the gang ransacked the home, taking anything and everything of value. After virtually destroying the home, the gang was not satisfied.
They believed that the Amarals had much more money. The Amarals denied it. So, the gang decided that they would torture the couple until they told them where the money was. The Amara;s had recently received a $25,000 settlement and their housekeeper, who is the grandmother of one of the suspects, informed her grandson. However, she has not been charged in connection with the crime, reports The Toronto Sun.
They dragged the couple outside. The rape, torture and murder took place in their backyard, in a garden hidden from view. The more the couple denied having any more money hidden in the house, the more the torture escalated.
2. The Amarals Were Tortured For at Least 24 Hours Before They Were Killed
‘Juvenal, who was 57, was viciously tortured along with his wife, Cristina, 44. The suspects are accused of slicing open his back with a knife while he was alive. The killers confessed that the Amarals before they died and beheaded Cristina, according to The Daily Mail.
The couples’ mutilated bodies was found burned and buried together in a makeshift grave in the dirt yard at the back of the house. The suspects were taken to the property by investigators and allegedly revealed the spot where the corpses had been buried.
Additionally, the suspects are accused of brutally raping Cristina while forcing her husband to watch. They are also believed to have amputated one of Cristina’s arms while she was still alive.
3. There is Evidence That Cristina Was Cannibalized While Still Alive
Their mangled bodies were discovered buried in their backyard of their home in Camacari, in the northeast part of the country. Investigators say the woman was missing a number of organs — including her ovaries.
Detective Maria Tereza Santos, head of homicide division said she believes the suspects “practised canibalism”.
She added: “Internal organs, including the ovaries and fallopian tubes had been ripped out of the female’s body and other body parts are missing. There is no indication of where these organs are,” reports The Toronto Sun.
“We found that soft tissue had been deliberately cut and sliced from the bones of the victims. We are also investigating whether consumption took place while the victims were still alive,” The Toronto Sun continued.
According to The Metro, there is no doubt that Cristina’s fallopian tubes were removed from her body and consumed by the suspects while she was still alive, and her husband was forced to watch.
4. The Gang Included 2 Men in Their 20s As Well As 3 Teenagers, The Youngest of Whom is 13
Suspects Daniel Santos Neves, 29 and Carlos Alberto Neres, 25, were arrested by local police. Also arrested were three teenagers aged 13, 14 and 16 after an anonymous tip off, reports The Sun.
When police apprehended the gang, they were rumored to be found with a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and a vehicle believed to be owned by the Amarals.
“They have been charged with robbery, rape, torture, murder, illegal possession of weapons and suspected cannibalism in a crime which has sent shock waves through the industrial city. Investigators said the two adults face charges including robbery, torture, murder, concealment of a corpse, illegal possession of weapons and corruption of minors. The teens have been charged with rape and robbery,” The Sun reports.
5. Brazil Has Been Called The Murder Capital of The World
Brazil is considered to be a “critical threat location.”
The OSAC elaborates as follows:
“Violent crimes (murder, armed robbery, carjackings, assaults, kidnappings) are a frequent occurrence. Opportunistic street crime (pickpocketing, purse snatching, smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles and storefronts) is a constant concern. These acts take place in all areas of the city, at any time, and year-round. Foreign visitors, including American citizens, have been victims, often targeted due to their perceived wealth and lack of awareness. Do not walk and use a mobile phone. If you need to make/answer a call, go into a store, bank, or other secure location. Smartphones are a highly desirable target for thieves.
Most criminals are armed and will not hesitate to use violence if they encounter resistance. In the majority of incidents, victims were unharmed when compliant. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. While this is a personal decision, statistics show that resistance can lead to injury or death.
Traveling in groups of two or more persons appears to have a positive effect on deterring criminals. Do not walk on beaches or in parks during hours of darkness. Assaults are common in these areas.”
For more crime statistics and tips about safety when visiting Brazil, OSAC has a full report available here.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Unfortunately, these acts are not the darkest to be revealed on the Net!… and, one need not leave the streets of America to see the heart of the beast!
_______________
.
What may be hard to comprehend by “some” Heavy readers… let alone, acknowledged!… is that some of these acts of murder are based upon unorganized and organized attempts at human trafficking! And of the organized category, “lucrative prospects” are targeted, and coerced for financial gain, or eliminated as a “financial threat” by “agents” of, and from, existent competition! And, of course, some are motivated by a whole host of other just as insane causes… e.g., ení̱likoerotopathy, revenge (due to slights), racial discrimination, Theopistiopathy, and etc.!
.
The following, are but 4 music scores which are backdrops to scenes from my pipedream of the greatest movie ever made, that depict the spirit of the gangs associated with the organized category of human trafficking… but tied, in this movie, to even more powerful political, and economic influences! And again, these scenes involve the lives of six women who were kidnapped as babies, and who eventually bring down the gangs to which these have been in servitude for most of their lives!
.
(The first score begins at 26 seconds and ends at 6:02 seconds, and the last score ends at 3:38 seconds!)…
.
.
.
.
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!
Hi Ewan McGregor!…
.
Ewan!… in my pipedream of the greatest movie ever made, I have you cast as an Investigator into the deaths of infants in New Mexico, and elsewhere, at the hands of sociopsychopathic child sex traffickers, who sexually abuse, murder, and transmit the murders of kidnapped children online! It’s unclear at this point how your role would or should dovetail into, those envisaged for Jason Bateman, Billy Bob Thornton, and Jennifer Lopez!… that is to say, if such a movie could ever become a reality! Nevertheless, the film’s importance compels me to continue my creative efforts… and, if for no other reason, than to explore the nature of the sociopsychopathy of these “dark subjects”! After years of scene rewrites, and music study, the following are three music scores deemed appropriate backdrops for three distinct scene depictions involving your character, and interspersed with scenes involving the lives of six women who were kidnapped as infants, and, who are each now a part of six well financed global gangs involved in child sex trafficking, child murders, and Net communication (though, this fact unknown to these girls and kidnap victims until much later!… and, upon the discovery of this truth by the girls, will lead to a series of events that will eventually bring all of the kidnap victims together, and, lead to the destruction of all six gangs at the hands of the girls!… and, the women played by, Lindsay Lohan, Kesha, Megan Fox, Kreesha Turner, Iggy Azalea, and Lana Del Rey!)!…
.
.
.
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!