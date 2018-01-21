Dori Myers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

Dori Myers, a New York teacher and wife of a law enforcement officer, is accused of performing oral sex on a 14-year-old boy.

Myers is one of a string of female teachers throughout the United States to be accused of inappropriate behavior with an underage boy in the past few years. According to The New York Post, the Bronx public school teacher now stands “charged with criminal sexual act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.” Myers adamantly denies the accusations, The Post reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Teenage Boy Allegedly Told a Classmate About the Accusations, Leading to the Arrest of Myers

Authorities arrested the teacher after the teen boy allegedly told a classmate about the accusations. The classmate then informed the school principal about what he had learned, according to The New York Daily News.

Myers “was arrested Friday at the site of the alleged attack on 168th St. and Broadway in Washington Heights,” Daily News reported. The newspaper reported that Myers was accused of performing oral sex on the boy and has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

According to The New York Post, authorities allege that “a fellow teacher witnessed Myers massaging the victim.”

2. Myers Was Working as a Social Studies Teacher & Started a Track Team

Myers was a teacher at the New School for Leadership and the Arts in Kingsbridge, New York. According to The New York Post, her attorney, Andrew Stoll, says that Myers lives in Rockland County, and she has denied the allegations.

Stoll “noted the teacher had started a track team at the Bronx school, where she had worked since 2014,” The Post reported, adding that the attorney maintains the teacher is innocent. “It just takes one person’s accusation to make an arrest in this town and she’s a model citizen who looks forward to clearing her name,” Stoll told The New York Post.

3. Myers Posted References to Alcohol on Her Social Media Pages

The social media accounts, including on Facebook and Twitter, for the teacher have now been deleted, but they allegedly contained references to alcohol.

“The brunette wrote about her students and partying on social media, where she posted a since-deleted picture of herself beaming in a dark blue, low cut tank top that read ‘Champagne All Day’, while holding a bottle in one hand and a glass of bubbly in the other,” reported The Sun.

“In another now-deleted image, Myers is wearing a white top with the bawdy phrase: ‘Whiskey Makes Me Frisky,’” The Sun noted. According to The New York Post, a 2015 tweet by Myers stated that a student had commented on the appearance of the teacher: “Ms. You’re like, real pretty, but, no offense, you got a big forehead.”

Added UK Daily Mail: “The teacher’s Facebook page showed a series of smiling photos in which she laughed with friends and drank straight out of champagne bottles before it was deleted.”

4. Myers Is Married to a Sheriff’s Deputy, Reports Say

Myers is married. According to UK Daily Mail, she “lives in Rockland County where her husband is sheriff’s deputy.” Daily Mail reports that the “criminal complaint claims the assault took place somewhere in Upper Manhattan on November 1.”

The New York Posted also reported of Myers: “Her husband is a sheriff’s deputy.”

In court, prosecutors alleged that Dori Myers “abused her position as a trusted authority figure,” reported the New York Post. According to Daily Mail, “The Department of Education has called the allegations ‘deeply troubling,’ but said Myers has no prior disciplinary history. She hasn’t been fired, but was reassigned ‘away from students.'”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Been Accused of Sex-Related Allegations

Over the past two years, many female teachers have been accused of having sex or an inappropriate relationship with a high school student. Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, is even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.