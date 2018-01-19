FISA Memo Release: ‘Worse Than Watergate’ Memo Timeline

Getty

What’s being called the secret “FISA memo” – which has been seen by numerous lawmakers – is supposedly “worse than Watergate,” according to conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity and reveals KGB-like tactics, according to a GOP lawmaker.

The reactions by GOP lawmakers who have seen the four-page document have a lot of people wondering what’s in the memo that some say documents abuses in how the Department of Justice and FBI wielded the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act against Donald Trump campaign officials during the Obama administration.

When will the FISA memo be released? Will it be released?

Hannity and some GOP lawmkaers in Congress are leading the charge for the FISA memo’s release. “Our sources are telling us that the abuse of power is far bigger than Watergate,” Hannity said, according to Fox News. “Remember, Watergate was a third-rate break-in. What we’re talking about tonight is the systematic abuse of power, the weaponizing of those powerful tools of intelligence and the shredding of our Fourth Amendment constitutional rights.” Some lawmakers and others were using the hashtag #releasethememo on Twitter.

According to Town Hall, steps have been taken to release the FISA memo to the public. “The House Intelligence Committee voted to release a four-page memo on FISA abuses that have disturbed lawmakers to their core. Some were saying the actions described were akin to the KGB,” Town Hall reported. The vote was along party lines with all Democrats voting against it.

The memo could be released soon, Fox News reported. “The process for releasing it to the public involves a committee vote, a source said. If approved, it could be released as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days,” reported Fox on January 18, 2018.

As of January 19, 2018, the memo had not yet been released to the public, but some lawmakers were allowed to view it in private on January 18, sparking the hue and cry. According to The New York Daily News, “Members of the lower chamber of Congress were allowed to see a memo from the House intelligence committee on Thursday, with some voicing outrage about what they saw in a restricted room at the Capitol.”

The FISA memo’s release seemed to be most widely reported by conservative media outlets, leading some to question why CNN and other news media outlets were not giving it bigger play. Hannity is not the only conservative raising grave concerns about the memo; a group of Republican lawmakers is too. “It is so alarming the American people have to see this,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said to Fox News.

“It’s troubling. It is shocking,” North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said to the network. “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

“You think about, ‘is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is,” Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry said to Fox. “I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice,” said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to Fox.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina wrote on Twitter, “I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo.”

Rep. Ron DeSantis also called for the memo’s release, writing, “The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation.”

Republicans, concerned about the Robert Mueller investigation, have raised questions about the partly Hillary Clinton campaign funded dossier into unverified and salacious allegations about President Donald Trump and whether it was used, at least in part, to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign officials. Democrats have accused the Republicans of using the issue to shift attention from the Mueller probe. “A report from the New York Times and testimony from the founder of Fusion GPS, which commissioned the document, have said American intelligence was already investigating meddling before they knew of its existence,” The New York Daily News reports. The memo’s viewing also comes on the heels of the news that an FBI investigator involved in the Mueller probe was reassigned after it emerged that he sent anti Trump and pro Hillary Clinton texts.