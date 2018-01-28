Melcroft Shooting in Fayette County: Multiple People Shot

Google Maps

Multiple people were shot – by some counts as many as six people – at a car wash in Melcroft in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. The suspect, who has not yet been named, used a semi-automatic rifle to commit the mass shooting.

BREAKING NEWS: @WPXI_Lori is working on getting more details on this shooting in Melcroft, PA. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/q9SZxUy46h — Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018

Pennsylvania State police confirmed that five people had died after the early Sunday mass shooting with a sixth person rushed to the hospital, with all victims in their early 20s or 30s. The call came in just before 3 a.m. on January 28, 2018.

According to Action News 4 in Pittsburgh, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Indian Creek Valley Road. The location of the shooting was given as Ed’s Car Wash. Three males and two females are among the victims. Local news reporters released some video and photos from the scene.

BREAKING: @WPXI_Lori is talking to @PSPTroopBPIO and we are hearing 5 fatalities/1 injured at this shooting in Melcroft,PA. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5hyKWouZlL — Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018

Lori Houy, of WPXI-TV, wrote on Twitter, “We’re on the scene of a mass shooting in the small town of Melcroft, Fayette County. State Police confirm multiple people have been shot to death at a car wash. And the suspect may be one of them.” It wasn’t yet clear why so many people would be at a car wash that early in the morning. The names of the suspect and victims were not released.

@BYimam_WTAE mom just took this picture in Melcroft pic.twitter.com/XZrglNVwM1 — Laura E. (@cadetcrippy) January 28, 2018

Melcroft is a tiny unincorporated community in Pennsylvania. It’s located about an hour from Pittsburgh. It was still dark out in a photo taken at the scene by a neighbor. Police said there is no continuing threat to the community, according to WPXI-TV.

NEXT at 7:30: @WPXI_Lori is just moments away from a shooting investigation in Melcroft, Fayette County. This is a pic of the scene a neighbor sent me. Look for a live report in minutes. pic.twitter.com/14kDZdLEe5 — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 28, 2018

Melcroft is a small town where everyone knows everyone else, so people took to social media seeking information on the victims and expressing shock. “I seen a couple body bags laying out at the car wash,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

This post will be updated as more is learned about the mass shooting.