Nelci Tetley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Volusia County Corrections.

A Florida woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend, a crime for which she was arrested earlier this year according to Fox 51, has also been named a person of interest in a 10-year-old cold case involving the death of a former boyfriend.

Nelci Tetley, 67, of Daytona Beach, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the death and dismemberment of her 55-year-old boyfriend, Jeffrey Albertsman. The The Washington Post reports that Tetley is also a person of interest in the 10-year-old cold case involving the death of Michael Scot Louis, Tetley’s former boyfriend.

After 10 years of struggling to put the pieces together, fielding hundreds of tips and leads that seemed to go nowhere, the North Florida Crime Stoppers finally may have the break they need.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Discovered The Body of Jeffrey Albertsman 6 Months Ago

Albertsman was shot in the neck and the chest, People reports. Some of Albertsman’s remains were found inside his Daytona home, including his head and torso, but his arms and legs had been removed, News Journal Online confirms. Mr. Albertsman’s limbs were later recovered by the authorities in a fernery approximately 20 miles away.

Albertsman’s remains were discovered in July when some concerned friends, a married couple, visited his home after not hearing from him for over a week. The husband, who served in the military, immediately identified the overwhelming stench of death and called the police, News Journal Online continues. Daytona police reported to the residence and made the grisly discovery. The police report mentions the “overwhelming stench of a rotting corpse.”

2. The Remains of Michael Scot Louis Were Found in 2007

A fisherman off the coast of Ormond Beach made a gruesome discovery when he came upon a plastic bag containing a leg and a foot belonging to Louis. Police later recovered his torso, but his head was never found. Fox News confirms that multiple bags of human remains belonging to Louis were found along the beach. Louis was only 27 years old at the time of his death.

WCTV reports that investigators believed that Louis may have been the victim of a serial killer, Gary Michael Hilton. Hilton was charged with the slaying of Cheryl Dunlap, a Sunday school teacher from central Florida. Hilton was eventually ruled out as a suspect after DNA testing was completed.

3. Tetley Had a History of Being Violent With Jeffrey Albertsman

According to court records, Tetley and Albertsman had a volatile history. In October 2016, Albertsman filed an injunction against Tetley accusing her of physically attacking him and making death threats against him. The News Journal Online further elaborates that Albertsman described Tetley as mentally unstable in a sworn affidavit, with a tendency to violently lash out against him. Albertsman feared for his life as a result of Tetley’s violent attacks.

Tetley was accused of physically assaulting Albertsman on more than one occasion. According to the Orlando Sentinel, she pepper sprayed him, hit him and threatened to stab him. Tetley served 12 days in jail after being charged with battery, and was also arrested for assault in 2013.

4. The Injuries Were Similar in Both Cases



While Jeffrey Albertsman was shot twice as CBS News reports, he also sustained severe lacerations as a result of being cut or stabbed. Michael Scot Louis suffered similar cuts and stab wounds to his body, CBS confirms.

5. Both Corpses Were Dismembered

As previously mentioned, Albertsman’s four limbs had been severed from his body and were transported to another location. The majority of Michael Scot Louis’ remains were found in trash bags along the Tomoka River, reports Time. If it is proven that Tetley is indeed responsible for the death of Michael Scot Louis, it will mark the end of a 10-year search for answers. “Detectives have spent 10 years investigating the death of Michael Louis in Ormond Beach, Florida, whose body was dismembered and decapitated. A fisherman discovered one of Louis’ legs, and police discovered his torso and arms, but his head was never found,” reports CBS News.