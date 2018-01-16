Dave & Kim Farber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Oregon prison guard and his teacher wife have been arrested after police say they worked together to lure a teen girl for sex by sending her love letters, a promise ring and a cell phone. Police say the wife took a job as a paraprofessional at the girl’s school in order to communicate with the girl.

Roy David Farber, 31, and Kimberlee Farber, 27, were arrested last week in Kennewick, Washington, where they live, the local police department said in a press release. Roy David, who goes by Dave, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. His wife, who goes by Kim Farber, was charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Dave Farber worked as a correctional officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, Oregon, and Kim Farber, worked as a substitute paraeducator and teacher for the Kennewick School District. She has been fired by the school district, while her husband’s employment status wasn’t immediately available.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dave Farber Gave the Girl a Promise Ring His Wife Helped Pick Out, Kissed Her, Asked for Nude Photos & Told Her Parents He Loved Her, Police Say

Dave Farber professed his love to the young girl and tried to get her into a “sexual relationship,” according to court documents obtained by the Tri-City Herald. Farber, told the girl he wouldn’t “get in any trouble for anything they are doing” because of his job as a correctional officer.

The victim’s parents learned about the girl’s relationship with Dave Farber on January 2 when he gave a letter professing his love for the girl to her parents, according to court documents. The parents searched her room and found a cell phone that contained numerous “sexually explicit messages between the girl and Farber, including several exchanges of naked pictures, police said.

According to police, the parents began to have concerns about Farber last May when they saw he was around the girl.

Police said that in the letter, Farber told the girl’s parents he loved her “more than he would like to admit,” and if she was older and he wasn’t married to his wife, he would have considered married her. The parents told police they found other love letters that Farber had sent to their daughter.

The girl told police that she went to Farber’s apartment numerous times since last summer and while there he kissed her. She said he also asked for nude photos.

The girl told police that Farber gave her a promise ring that his wife, Kim Farber, helped to pick out.

In one letter, Farber called her “baby,” and said he “loves her to the ends of the galaxy and back,” and told her to “take comfort in my love,” police said.

2. Kim Farber Gave the Girl a Cell Phone at School, but Told Police She Did It Because She Didn’t Want to Lose Her Husband After He Told Her He Liked Young Girls

Kim Farber told police that she facilitated communication between her husband and the teen girl because she was afraid of losing him, the Tri-City Herald reports. She said that her husband had confessed to her that he likes younger girls.

According to police, Kim Farber took a job at Chinook Middle School, the girl’s school, to contact the teen. After the girl’s parents took away her cell phone on January 2, Kim Farber delivered a new one to her at school, police said, along with a letter from her husband.

The letter told the girl, “things got kind of messed up, but people make mistakes and you know that we would like to be just friends. … We make each other happy,” according to the court documents.

Police said he wrote in the letter delivered by his wife, “My love, the only thing that can stop our love is you and I … or perhaps death. Not your parents, not your therapist, not anyone!”

He told her if someone discovered her with the phone, say she found it on the bus and would be taking it to lost and found, but then actually take it to his wife, according to police.

The letter was also signed by Kim Farber, who put her initials in a heart and included her own cell phone number for the girl to text, police said.

3. Dave Farber Has Been a Corrections Officer Since 2014 After Previously Working as a Security Guard

Dave Farber has worked as a correctional officer at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution since 2014, according to his Linkedin profile.

“As a sworn correctional officer, I am tasked with ensuring public safety while maintaining good order and security within the institution; ensuring that the inmates I am charged with remain in custody, and are held accountable for their actions,” he wrote on Linkedin.

He also works as a court security officer and bailiff for Tri-Cities Monitoring in Benton and Franklin county courts.

Farber is also involved in music, working as the music and sound lead, webmaster and graphic designer for ColdCore Studios.

Before becoming a correctional officer, Farber worked in security, including as an security officer for Bechtel National at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

He has also worked as a martial arts instructor.

4. He Posted on Facebook About the Dangers of Sex Trafficking & Said It Wasn’t ‘Disgusting & Pedophilic’ for Donald Trump to Say Paris Hilton Was Beautiful at 12

On his Facebook page, Farber can be seen with his wife, Kim Farber, and their young son. In August he wrote about going to a movie night.

“We had fun tonight at the Family Movie Night in Richland. The movie was the newest Beauty And The Beast. It is the last one of the summer. Wish we had gone to more,” he wrote.

Earlier that month he wrote about waiting for things you desire:

What do you do when there is something you think you desire above all else, but you know you cannot possibly have it yet, if at all? The best answer in most cases like this is to wait for it. Most things aren’t worth waiting for, but there are lots of things in life that are. The best thing that you can do is set it as a goal, ponder and pray about it, work towards it, and continually adjust your expectations along the way. Some things seem more desirable at first, but lose their luster the more you think about it. Whether you get what you have desired or not, you will likely learn a lot about yourself in the process.

In July 2017, he shared a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department and warned about the dangers of sex trafficking:

!!! PARENTS: Sex trafficking is an ever growing issue for our nation, especially with children. Please consider taking some time to learn some things that you can do to keep your children safe online, and even with people they may know offline. Be busy and active in the lives of your children, and monitor their usage of internet technologies. You are the first line of defense when it comes to their safety and well-being I commend our local law enforcement agencies involved in keeping our children safe from these growing threats, but as parents, we need to do more! It really starts with us.

He also wrote a post in September 2016 about how he does not think Donald Trump’s comments calling Paris Hilton a beautiful 12-year-old girl were inappropriate.

“So… Huffpost… it is pedophilic and disgusting for Donald Trump to have said that Paris Hilton was beautiful at 12 years old? You are REALLY reaching with that one,” he wrote. “SMH. Just because a grown man, who said he wasn’t interested in her in that way, says years later that she was beautiful, doesn’t mean he was attracted to her sexually at the age of 12. Get a grip and stop projecting. There is REAL dirt on Trump, and this isn’t it.”

5. Kim Farber Was Issued a Summons to Appear in Court, While Dave Farber, Who Has Been Held in Jail Since His Arrest, Has Pleaded Innocent

Kim Farber was issued a summons to appear in court on January 25, according to police. She was charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of a year in jail.

Her husband, Roy David Farber, is facing more serious charges. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, along with communication with a minor for immoral purposes and three counts of second-degree possession depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He made a brief court appearance last week and pleaded innocent, the Tri-City Herald reports. He is due back in court February 26.

He was held on $50,000 bail. The judge said if he was released, he would have to avoid contact with all minors, along with all witnesses in the case, including his wife. He was also instructed to stay off the internet, avoid using a cell phone and give all guns to the Kennewick Police Department if released.