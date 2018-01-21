Women’s March Las Vegas Live Stream: Watch the Event Online Here

The Women’s March is kicking off a Power to the Polls voter registration tour today in Las Vegas. Although many sister marches took place yesterday and are taking place today around the country and the world, the organizers of the national group wanted to do something more concrete and less symbolic. That’s why they decided to have a big push today for voter registration that will continue with a tour around the country. You can watch a live stream of the event above.

The event itself is taking place at Sam Boyd Stadium and doors opened at 10 a.m. Pacific. Thanks to a generous donation, parking for this event is actually free and attending the event is free too. Artists, musicians, grassroots activists, and elected officials will be speaking at the gathering today.

Today is kicking off a #PowertothePolls movement. This is a national voter registration and mobilization tour that is focusing on swing states and registering new and disenfranchised voters, along with engaging communities.

If the above stream goes down, you can watch one from the Women’s March Facebook page here:

Speakers at today’s event will include:

Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democratic Senator from Nevada, first Latina in the U.S. Senate

Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, writer, political commentator, professor and Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University

​U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Democratic Congressman from Georgia and civil rights leader

Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and Special Projects Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution and former State Senator in Ohio

Rev. William Barber III, minister, civil rights activist and board member of NAACP

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democratic Congresswoman from Texas

State Rep. Paulette Jordan, Candidate for Governor of Idaho and citizen of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe

Jane Kim, San Francisco Supervisor and Mayoral Candidate

Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org

Ashlee Marie Preston, civil rights activist and journalist

Maria Teresa Kumar, president & CEO of VotoLatino

María Urbina, national political director at Indivisible

Dr. Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, scholar and civil rights advocate

If you want to keep up with other things that are happening connected to the Women’s March today, here is a stream from Fox of other events. This looks like it may be on a loop, showing yesterday’s Seattle protest:

