Women’s March Numbers: Here’s the Attendance by City in 2018 [CROWD PHOTOS]

Getty

A sea of pink hats will be seen in cities across the country today and tomorrow, as activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States (and the world) are taking part in the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” this weekend. Sister events are being held in at least 250 locations around the country on January 20 and January 21. But just how many people are attending these events? The numbers are still coming in, and this story will be updated as more details are known. But we do have some preliminary estimates to start. Although the attendance isn’t nearly as high as it was last year, it’s still impressive, and people are eagerly sharing their experiences all across social media. If you attended one of the rallies, let us know what your experience was like in the comments below.

Getty The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March. The crowd lines up near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March.

In New York City, at least 85,000 people marched, but the estimated count is expected to increase. According to ABC 7, a confirmed count as of Saturday morning was at 85,000, but at least 100,000 had expressed interest on Facebook. Many people believe that the count is going to increase significantly by the end of the day.

In Richmond, Virginia, more than 1,000 people marched as part of the event.

In Chicago, the march attendance actually exceeded last year’s march. This year, at least 300,000 people participated in the march. Last year, attendance was estimated at 250,000, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The one year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration is a shutdown—being here at the women’s march is a more hopeful anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IdZBXtbDOx — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 20, 2018

In D.C., at least 12,000 had RSVP’d on Facebook that they planned to attend 21,000 had noted that they were interested in the event. The turnout was significant, but it was less than last year, which drew nearly 500,000 people, WUSA-9 reported. This may be because the march was focused on DC last year, and this year the anniversary event is focused in Las Vegas tomorrow.

In Los Angeles, organizers estimated at least 200,000 people participated this year, NBC Los Angeles reported. However, KTLA-5 had a helicopter downtown and estimated attendance at closer to 400,000. Last year, organizers said about 750,000 people attended (although fire officials estimated 350,000.)

In New Hampshire, more than 1,000 gathered to march outside the New Hampshire statehouse. A couple high profile speakers ended up not showing up, being unable to leave DC, but that didn’t deter the crowd.

In Seattle, tens of thousands were reported to be attending, but an exact count wasn’t yet known. From the photo above, however, you can tell that the attendance is massive. Last year, 175,000 people attended.

In Denver, thousands attended this year’s march, filling the Civic Center on Saturday morning. An official estimate isn’t yet available, but the video above shows a massive crowd.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, thousands attended to show that they’re still supporting the cause and they’re still fired up. Last year, about 10,000 people attended. This year’s attendance was estimated to be less, but still significant. The event began at First Ward Park on Seventh Street with a speaker’s forum, continuing to a march at noon that ended at Romare Bearden Park.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have marched downtown on Saturday. In 2017, there were 17,000 participants in Raleigh.

Fantastic crowd at Women's March in Philadelphia. Beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/9uPqXDP3EL — laparker (@laparker6) January 20, 2018

The Women's March On Philadelphia, happening this afternoon. Details tonight on NBC10 #nbcphiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Mfqrdp7LMC — Dave Palmer (@dpalmer1010) January 20, 2018

In Philadelphia, thousands marched today in support of women’s rights. An exact estimate isn’t yet known. Many marchers wore the pink hats again, to show their continued support.

Thousands of women and allies have already begun gathering in Oakland for the second annual Women's March. https://t.co/obSyz3Z0sC pic.twitter.com/aA98qHEkPf — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 20, 2018

In Oakland, California, thousands have gathered to march, but an exact estimate isn’t yet known. Last year, an estimated 100,000 people marched. Demonstrators met at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater at 10 a.m. and began marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza at 11:30.

The Women's march and rally in San Francisco has started at Civic Center Plaza. pic.twitter.com/yC8EAnWG5Z — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 20, 2018

In San Francisco, 80,000 people were estimated to attend the event, NBC Bay Area reported. The speakers included San Francisco Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Sandra Lee Fewer.

Proud to be here with dear friend from DoJ days Larry at Cambridge-Boston women's march. pic.twitter.com/zJ985ykdkE — Barbara Anthony (@BarbaraBAnthony) January 20, 2018

In Boston, about 10,000 people participated today, the Boston Globe reported. The 10,000 estimate was the official estimate given by police. Last year’s march drew about 175,000 people, according to official estimates from the city.

In Vancouver, Canada, more than 2,000 people gathered to march in support of women, despite a downpour that might have kept others away.

This story will be updated with new numbers and additional cities. If you attended a march today, let us know in the comments below. Even more events are happening tomorrow, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.