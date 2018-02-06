911 Call: Ohio Toddler Dies After Being Found Frozen on Porch

WARNING: The following content may be disturbing to some audiences, please use discretion before continuing.

2-year-old Wynter Parker, of Akron, Ohio tragically died after her mother found her frozen and unresponsive outside on a porch amid frigid temperatures February 2.

“She’s frozen! She’s frozen!,” the mother, identified as Dashanda Parker, frantically told a 911 operator. “She left and went outside!”

As her cries became more panic-stricken, the operator calmly explained to the mother how to perform CPR on the child.

The woman appeared to calm down enough to follow the instructions, with occasional questions for the operator.

“I’m pumping…oh my God she’s not responding!,” Deshanda stated in anguish towards the end of call.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to Akron Children’s Hopsital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Temperatures ranged between only 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit the day Wynter was found outside. According to askdrnandi.com, death can occur “in less than an hour” under extreme cold weather conditions. The website states:

For many of us, we’re used to coping with the cold weather, but we must all be reminded of winter dangers like the possibility of freezing to death. Our normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees, but the body starts shutting down when it hits 95 degrees. That’s called hypothermia and it’s a real danger. Once your body hits 82 degrees, you can become unconscious. Death can happen when your body temperature goes below 70. In dangerous weather conditions this can take less than an hour.

Authorities say Dashanda left the little girl with her father at the family’s apartment while she left for approximately two hours with her 4-year-old son, Ohio.com reported. Upon returning, she found Wynter unresponsive on the porch of the home after the father apparently fell asleep and the toddler wandered outside.

No charges had been filed at the time of publishing, however an investigation is ongoing. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the toddler’s official cause of death through an autopsy.

A GoFundMe was set up by Dashanda, who said “there’s no amount of money that could ease the pain of losing Wynter.” The page states:

The death of losing a child, it’s like losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony. I am filled with tremendous regret as I announce the passing of my two year old little girl, Wynter. While Wynter and her dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoken from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying. My little girl froze to death. When I found her she was alone and unresponsive. My sweet little girl who was always so warm and full of life was now cold and lifeless.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where a team of doctors tried everything they could to save my babygirl but within hours she succumbed to her injuries. There was nothing more that could be done. It was too late. In this trying time, there’s no amount of money that could ease the pain of losing Wynter but hopelessly, I ask for the help of burying my baby Wynter. Due to extreme financial hardships, I am respectfully asking for donations to give her a proper burial. Anything will help. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for my family and I. I ask God to keep me covered in his mercy and guide me through my heartache. Play In Peace Wynter Parker

