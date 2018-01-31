Drew Atchison: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wayne County Sheriff\'s Department

Drew Atchison, of Williamson, Missouri is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, felony child kidnapping and felony tampering in the first degree in Wayne County, approximately 140 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Police say the man confessed to the gruesome slayings of Samara Fontaine Kitts, 23, her 24-year-old boyfriend Harley Michael Million and their 17-month-old daughter Willa Fontaine Million.

He is currently being held without bond, according to court records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say He Confessed to Slitting the Throats of the 2 Adults & Shot the Little Girl to Death

Butler County authorities found the bodies of the three victims the morning of January 29.

Citing autopsy results, Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said Million and Kitts throats had been slashed and their little girl had been shot in the head.

Court documents state that when detectives interviewed 24-year-old Atchison, he admitted to being at the family’s home on January 25 and subsequently confessed to killing the three victims.

Deputies say the self-confessed killer revealed that he had murdered the couple while he was at their home.

2. Police Say He Left the Toddler Alone in a Room With Dogs Overnight Before Killing Her, & Then Buried Her Underneath Trash & Blankets With Her Parents

Police said after Atchison killed Million and Kitts he allegedly put their bodies into the bed of Million’s truck. He then went back inside of the home and shut the toddler in a room with dogs so she couldn’t get out before leaving and driving back home, according to authorities.

The following morning he went back to the family’s home where he allegedly destroyed evidence at the crime scene.

Authorities say the suspect then put the little girl inside of Million’s truck before driving to a wooded area. He then allegedly threw the knife and hid the bodies of Kitts and Million underneath blankets and trash.

Court documents state that Atchison then retrieved the girl from the truck, shot her to death and buried her body beneath the trash and blankets alongside her parents.

Deputies say Atchison threw Million’s vehicle registration into a river and drove the vehicle to his home, where he parked it underneath a carport. He then allegedly attempted to conceal the truck by covering it with tarps.

Authorities found the bodies of the family on private property near Highway JJ and County Road 417 in Butler County.

3. The Victims Hadn’t Been Heard From in Days & Police Found Bloodstains in the Bed of Million’s Pickup Truck

The sheriff’s office received a report of the victims being missing on January 28 after they had not been heard from in days.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Washington Post, authorities had discovered Million’s pickup truck with bloodstains in the bed of the vehicle days before the bodies were found.

When they arrived at the home, police found evidence at the rear of the home indicating a possible homicide.

4. He Knew the Family & Kitts’ Mother Said He ‘Sat at My Kitchen Table’

The mother of Kitts posted a photo to Facebook of the alleged murderer, and said he had known the slain couple since they were teens. She wrote:

Here’s the piece of sh*t who murdered my daughter Samara Kitts my son n law Harley million and my 17 month old granddaughter. Never felt so much hate in my heart for anyone. And to think he sat at my kitchen table when they were teens. Was at my grand daughter first birthday party with his own daughter. I hope u never see light of day and burn in hell for eternity. And that life here on earth you don’t deserve.

“They were a loving family and amazing parents to Willa, the family said in a statement,” according to KFVS. “They weren’t married, but they had been together for the last eight years, since high school. They both have large families who love them very much and a large circle of long-life friends.”

5. Police Have Not Released a Motive

Police have not revealed a motive at this time.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the sheriff stated that the case is being referred to the Attorney General’s Office where additional resources will be provided.

Finch said Atchison did not enter a plea when he appeared in court on January 31. His next scheduled court date is February 15 for an attorney status update.