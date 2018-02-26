Prentis Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

A North Carolina musician was shot on Facebook Live just a few days after his 55th birthday, and now Wingate police are trying to find the person who killed him. The shooting temporarily caused Wingate University to go on lockdown, but the horrifying incident didn’t actually happen at the university. The shooting happened off campus on Jerome Street, just a few minutes after Prentis Robinson had picked up his stolen phone from the police department. Here’s everything you need to know about Robinson and the tragedy.

1. Robinson Had Picked Up His Stolen Phone From the Police Just Five Minutes Before He Was Shot

Facebook Prentis Robinson Prentis Robinson

Prentis Robinson, 55, had just picked up his stolen phone from the Wingate Police Department a few minutes before he was killed on Facebook Live, and now police are trying to find the suspect. The police office is just around the corner from Jerome Street, Charlotte Observer reported. Robinson was killed at College Street and Jerome. The nearby university was locked down as a precaution, but the lockdown was later lifted. Law enforcement did not believe the suspect had been on campus.

This is College St across from Wingate University. A man was shot and killed at College St and Jerome St this morning. The scene is just behind the city police department pic.twitter.com/JpZTG1PmIG — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018

Robinson was wearing a hat, a white jacket, and carrying a selfie stick when he was killed. The film below was taken shortly before he was shot, when Robinson visited the police department:

Robinson had just been talking about wanting to move to Atlanta on his Facebook Live before he was shot. The unidentified suspect can be seen firing four shots on the video. The Wingate Police Chief, Donnie Gay, told reporters that it was very concerning that this happened just a block away from the police department.

Wingate Police chief Donnie Gay says the victim, Prentis Robinson was just at the police Dept talking with him about a stolen cell phone, two minutes before he was shot. “I don’t know what to say about that.” The chief said. pic.twitter.com/nzpKnsD0L9 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018

2. Robinson Tried to Calmly Tell the Shooter That He Was Livestreaming

Facebook Prentis Robinson Prentis Robinson

Robinson had been filming his journey that day on Facebook Live, including going to the police about his stolen phone just a few minutes before he was killed. In fact, filming on Facebook Live was a common habit for Robinson, who enjoyed using the social media platform. After he retrieved his stolen phone, Robinson continued filming on Facebook Live, sharing with his friends and followers about what had happened. That’s when he was killed. About five minutes into his video, he ran into someone off camera. He told them “You on live” multiple times, trying to calmly let them know that he was filming live on Facebook. The person suspected of killing him was briefly seen on the video, holding a long black object that might have been a firearm.

The man who is suspected of killing Robinson has not been apprehended. He is described by Wingate University as a black male with a long gun, wearing a black and blue windbreaker and brown Timberland boots.

Update on lockdown:

Wingate Police report suspect armed with a long gun. Police description: black male, blue and black windbreaker, brown Timberland boots. Law enforcement is posted on campus. Suspect last seen on Jerome Street, south of US 74 across from campus entrance. — Wingate University (@WingateUniv) February 26, 2018

Robinson’s family said that Robinson often went on Facebook Live, Fox 46 reported. “If somebody messed with him, he’d definitely go on Live,” one person said. Herbert Jordan, who was friends on Facebook with Robinson, saw the video as it happened and shared these screenshots of the suspect from the video:

3. Robinson Was a Local Musician Who Celebrated His 55th Birthday Just a Few Days Earlier

Robinson’s Facebook account lists him as a self-employed musician, and he can be seen playing the guitar on other Facebook videos, including the video posted above and in the Twitter video below.

Deep South Ent. Presents, Prentis Robinson! Soul of a Man! pic.twitter.com/ogGF5moBJJ — Russell Miller CEO (@DeepSouthLLC) August 6, 2017

He frequently used Facebook live when he was out and about. The video below is the last one publicly available on his profile, taken the day before he died. The video from when he was shot has been taken down.

Many accounts are saying that today was his birthday, but Greg Suskin of WSOC9 reported that Robinson’s family said his 55th birthday had been a few days earlier, on Friday.

Family members of Prentis Robinson, who was shot and killed in Wingate this morning, gave me this photo of him. They also told me he just had a birthday Friday. No arrests yet in his murder. pic.twitter.com/2UfPvmXirc — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018

Robinson lived in Charlotte in the mid-2000s, but was living in Wingate at the time of his death, Charlotte Observer reported. He was a graduate of Forest Hills High School, and lived in humble surroundings.

Outside Prentis Robinson’s home. I just spoke with family members who said he was always walking down the street on Facebook Live. “Walking and talking. Just walking and talking. If somebody messed with him he’d definitely go on Live.” pic.twitter.com/5x2p8LfFaQ — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) February 26, 2018

4. Family Members Said Robinson Sometimes Helped the Police Find Suspected Drug Dealers in the Area

Facebook Prentis Robinson Prentis Robinson

At the time of publication, the suspect is still at large and it is not known what the motive was for the shooting. Robinson’s family is trying to come up with ideas why this might have happened. David Sentendrey of Fox 46 reported that Robinson’s family said he would often try to help police find drug dealers in the neighborhood, even though “he had his own demons.” But he also sometimes felt like the police were annoyed by him.

Family members of Prentis Robinson have seen the Facebook Live video where he was killed. They said sometimes he would try to help police find drug dealers, even though he had his own demons. They added, sometimes they felt like police were annoyed with him. pic.twitter.com/qKvES7ZlX4 — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) February 26, 2018

5. Robinson Was Friend to Everybody, Friends Said

Facebook Prentis Robinson Prentis Robinson

Robinson’s friends and family are shocked by what happened. Walter Rorie, who’s known Robinson his entire life, said Robinson was “(a) laid-back person, friendly to everybody,” New York Daily News reported.

Facebook has not publicly commented yet about the shooting. In May, the company announced that it was hiring 3,000 people to help identify and remove violent videos.