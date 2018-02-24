Timothy Cunningham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

GoFundMe

Dr. Timothy Jerrell Cunningham, 35, has been missing since Monday, February 12, and now his family is beside themselves with worry and grief. The bright and talented young man studied at Harvard and is a commander at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He left work feeling sick, and hasn’t been seen since. His family has said that certain communications they had with him before he disappeared left them worried. But no matter what was happening, he would never abandon his beloved dog, a job he loved, or his friends and loved one, they said. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. Here’s what you need to know about Tim Cunningham.

On Monday, February 12, nearly two weeks ago, Cunningham went to work at the CDC in Chamblee, Georgia. Friends said he was feeling sick and went home early, intending to finish his work for the day at home. No one saw him after that.

“Tim is the consummate professional,” his brother, Anterio Cunningham, told Fox 5 Atlanta. “He loves his job. He wouldn’t just cast it aside. He’s worked hard to get where he is.”

Cunningham had many great things going on in his life. He is very close to his sister, his brother, and his parents. He has a beautiful home and a dog that he adores. He has good friends, and was just promoted in a job he loves. So what happened to him?

Cunningham’s job may be challenging, but the brilliant young man has always been up to the task. He is a commander in the US Health Service Corps, his family said, and as part of his job is sent to respond to public health emergencies like the Zika virus, the Ebola virus, or natural disasters, ABC reported. According to his CDC bio, he’s a team lead with the CDC’s Division of Population Health and trained with the CDC as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer. His family said he was recently promoted to Commander, 11 Alive reported. It’s possible things at the CDC were a bit stressful, since the head of the CDC, Brenda Fitzgerald, had just resigned on January 31 after a report revealed that she had purchased stock in a tobacco company after taking the job. But family and friends have made no indication that this affected Cunningham’s job personally.

2. His Dog, Wallet, and Keys Were Locked Inside His House — But Two Windows Were Left Open

When Cunningham’s parents traveled from Maryland to search for him, they found strange clues in his home. His phone, wallet, credit card, and keys were locked inside his house on Harry Brooks Drive in the Riverside neighborhood of Altanta. (They were able to get in with a spare key.) His SUV was parked at his home. And his beloved dog was still inside his house, left all alone, WSB-TV reported. This was absolutely not in his character, his parents said, because he would never intentionally leave his dog Beau alone.

Another strange thing they noticed was that two of the windows in his home were left open. This alarmed them, they told NBC, because it was very out of character. He was very environmentally conscious and wouldn’t have normally left those windows open, they believed.

Cunningham is an intelligent, talented young man. “He’s a scientist, so he has a very methodical mindset and an outgoing personality,” a family member told 11 Alive. He graduated from Morehouse, and he earned his S.M. and Sc.D. from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Shaun King posted on Facebook that he went to school with Cunningham at Morehouse.

His dad, Terrell Cunningham, said his son was very close to his family and it was very unusual for him not to contact them or respond to calls. “This is not normal. This is definitely out of the ordinary.”

3. His Family Said That Something About His Texts the Day Before He Disappeared Had Worried Them

Cunningham’s sister typically stays in touch with him on a regular basis, 11 Alive reported. She spoke to him on Monday around 7 a.m., the day he disappeared, and may have been one of the last people to talk to him. His family had also talked to him a lot on Sunday, the day before he disappeared, his parents told NBC News. His father, Terrell, said something about those communications made him worried, but he didn’t elaborate. “I pinpoint Sunday because there were some exchanges via phone as well as text that alerted me to be concerned about our son.” Then when he didn’t return calls or texts, they got even more concerned.

A close friend, Joe Carlos, spoke to him just a week prior and Cunningham seemed fine, Uproxx reported. They had purchased tickets to an event for Morehouse’s anniversary, and had planned to hang out before the VIP reception.

Family and friends searched parks, hospitals, and medical facilities with no news. His brother, Anterio, said he’s worried something bad might have happened to him. “My first mind is that something has happened especially considering the length of time he’s been gone. Not having his phone, leaving his dog Bo alone, he just wouldn’t voluntarily check out like that.”

4. He Received a ’40 Under 40′ Award in November and Said His Passion for His Work Sustains Him

He was honored in the “40 Under 40 Awards” in November for professional and community accomplishments. He told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he loves what he does, but his work isn’t always easy. However, his passion for his work sustains him. “Love what you do,” he said. “Do not quit. Keep going. During the bad, pick yourself up and learn from it. Finally, take time to celebrate during the good times.” Important skills for success, he said, include being flexible, being aware of inherent biases, and being open-minded and willing to learn. “Open yourself up to get to know people different from you and let them know you as well.”

Unfortunately, Cunningham has already become the target of a fake news, hoax story. YourNewsWire published a story on February 22 claiming that Cunningham had told them the flu vaccine was dangerous and to go public if anything happened to him. They gave nothing to back up that claim. In fact, YourNewsWire is known for attaching outrageous quotes to people. The site claimed on February 24 that Obama tweeted a “creepy” message to anti-gun teens. But Obama’s tweet actually read: “How inspiring to see … so many smart, fearless students … organizing to remake the world as it should be. We’ve been waiting for you.” His tweet wasn’t creepy, simply supportive. YourNewsWire has made other strange claims in the past. In November 2017, for example, they claimed that Keanu Reeves said Hollywood elites drank the blood of children. Later they took down the story and pointed the URL to a different article. In fact, Cunningham has spoken positively about vaccines in the past. You can listen to a short two-minute podcast he gave in 2011, where he encouraged children to get the flu vaccine.

Cunningham had worked for the CDC since 2010. Prior to that, he worked for a year as an analyst with the U.S. Government Accountability Office in Health Care in Atlanta. He wrote numerous research papers, and you can find links to them all here. His topics included studying racial disparities in mortality and sleep duration, studying COPD and cigarette smoking, health-related behaviors by urban classification, and more. Thirty-one papers are listed on his ResearchGate site. He’s been quoted by news sources for his papers. For example, he talked to WGBH News in 2017 about how the death rate in black Americans was declining, likely due to declines in heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

Friends said Cunningham is reliable, happy, and positive, NBC reported. He has a pristine record, one friend said, and is always available to meet friends for dinner or to help them move furniture — whatever they need. To help, his friends have raised more than $20,000 as a reward for information that leads to locating him.

5. His Friends Are Organizing In-Depth Efforts to Find Him, And You Can Get Involved

Cunningham often advocated for standing up for disparity and speaking out against wrongs that you see happening in society. During his interview about his “40 Under 40” Award, he told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that Colin Kaepernick is one of the people under 40 that he admires because he’s “fearless for protesting against racial injustice and standing up for what is right.” Now his friends are doing the same for him, and organizing an intense effort to find him. A group called #FindTimATL has been put together on Facebook and already has almost 1,000 members. The group is sharing and discussing efforts to canvas the region and search for Cunningham, along with sharing positive stories about him.

His friends have coordinated their efforts to call local hospitals and organizations. In fact, a Google Doc was put together with a list of different places to contact, to help organize their efforts.

Here are some additional points that might help locate Cunningham. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. (11 Alive described him as 5’11” and 230 pounds.) He has black hair and brown eyes, WSB-TV reported. He might have left his home wearing his work uniform, but his family isn’t sure what he was wearing when he disappeared. The police have his phone and are investigating it for clues. It’s not known at this time if he used Lyft or Uber that day. Admins for the Atlanta Commissioned Officers Association said that police have talked to neighbors and had searched the woods behind Cunningham’s home with a dog on Friday, February 16. There have been no confirmed sightings of Tim.

If you want to help, his friends have suggested sharing stories in your networks or donating to his GoFundMe to fund a reward for finding him. If you’re in the region, share flyers, offer to lead canvas activity, participate in or offer to lead a search, and share positive stories about Tim. A group of his friends have suggested on social media that interested parties should keep an eye out for areas near where he would sometimes frequent, including Piedmont Park, Garnett MARTA station area, Centennial Park, the general downtown area, midtown, and the intown Ponce corridor (especially VaHi and Poncey Highland).

His mom, Tia-Juana Cunningham, said: “There has been an outpouring of love from his neighbors and the community, but my main focus is just that my son returns home. Tim, if you see any of this information please know that you can come back home. We love and miss you. We just want you back in our arms.”