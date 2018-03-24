Alexis Mashak: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexis Mashak, a middle school physical education teacher in Wisconsin, is accused of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old boy.

The 27-year-old Mashak is the latest in a string of female teachers and educational professionals across the country to have been accused of sexual misconduct with a student. According to LinkedIn, Mashak worked for three years and eight months as a Physical Education teacher in the Sparta, Wisconsin Area School District.

“Teach K-3 Elementary, Adapted Physical Education teacher to High School and Elementary students,” she wrote.

Here’s you need to know:

1. Mashak Is Accused of Sharing Nude Photos With the Teen

Mashak was accused of having “an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old who goes to school in the district, but wasn’t one of her students,” News8000 reports. The student attended Sparta High School.

The LaCrosse Tribune reports that Mashak, now on paid leave, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage from a community center kissing the teen. The youth allegedly told police he “met Mashak through his girlfriend and that they both worked at the Sparta Boys & Girls Club,” The Tribune reported, adding that the allegations included sharing nude photos and having “sexual contact” in a car, house, and community center.

Meadowview Middle School physical education teacher Alexis Mashak, 27, of Bangor admitted to having sexual contact with the 17-year-old Sparta High School male student between November and Sunday, according to the complaint filed in Monroe County Circuit… https://t.co/bos21WR84z — Madison crime news (@MadisonCrime) March 23, 2018

According to her LinkedIn page, Alexis’ maiden name was Campbell. She opened her page with a quote from Joe DiMaggio: Joe DiMaggio once said, “A person always doing his or her best becomes a natural leader, just by example.”

DiMaggio’s quote, the page says, “is what I live by and it has helped me through my educational journey throughout my years. My name is Alexis Campbell and I am a sixth year senior at UW-River Falls with a Health and Human Performance Major; double majoring in Health and Physical Education with a minor in Adapted Physical Education. Throughout my education I have had to work harder than some of my peers due to testing being a huge barrier for me throughout my life. As a student who wants to become a teacher, I did not let that define me.”

2. Mashak Is Accused of a Series of Felonies

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Mashak was accused of the following: Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, felony; Sexual Assault of Child by Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children, felony; Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child, felony; and Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child, also a felony.

The case was filed in Monroe County, Wisconsin. Mashak’s address is given as Bangor, Wisconsin. The court ordered $1,000 Cash Bond with conditions. Mashak’s initial Appearance is scheduled for April 16, 2018.

According to court records, the court ordered: “No contact with (initials were given) (DOB 11/30/2000) or residence, or (initials were given) parents, siblings, or step-siblings or their residences. No contact with any one under the age of 18 years old, except for coincidental contact in public places.”

3. Mashak Received a ‘Promising Professional Award’ & Wrote That Determination Defined Her

Before the accusations were raised, Mashak was highly regarded in her Wisconsin school district.

The Sparta Area School District wrote on Facebook in November 2017: “Congratulations to Alexis Mashak, SASD Physical Education Teacher, on recently receiving the Promising Professional Award at the Wisconsin Health and Physical Education (WHPE) Convention! Alexis’ professor, James Gostomski from UW-River Falls, presented her with the award at the WHPE conference. #SpartanProud.”

The comment thread filled up with people congratulating Mashak. Mashak’s Facebook and Twitter pages were deleted. On LinkedIn, she wrote, “Self-confidence and determination are two traits I have developed throughout my journey in grade school, high school, and college due to my hard work and motivation. This journey has been a huge eye opener for me and has helped me realize I want to impact all students, especially those who are faced with a variety of challenges. I want my students to have confidence, determination, and the will to succeed. I also want to have an impact on their lives, not only as a teacher and coach but also as a role model. Teaching is not a learned skill, but a set of natural talents and abilities that give specific individuals the tools to successfully touch the lives of every individual.”

4. Mashak Worked as a Camp Director & in a Grocery Store

Mashak’s LinkedIn page says she worked for a Boys and Girls Club as a summer camp director/learning center coordinator. She wrote that she “demonstrated responsibility for caring to children 3rd grade and up; Provided meals for children while applying healthy life skills; Developed and implemented meaningful and engaging lessons in physical education, science, outdoors, cooking club, art, and group games; Coordinated Field Trips for 60 children, 3rd through 12th grade; Supervised and coordinated schedules for 4 summer camp employees.” She also worked as a cashier for a grocery store.

Online records showed Mashak has run in local races. She wrote that she volunteered for the Special Olympics and was an athlete in high school. She was also in a bowling league and on the honor roll.

At the University of Wisconsin-River Fall, she wrote on LinkedIn: “Activities and Societies: Health and Physical Education Club; Nominated for Health and Physical Education Major of the Year; Scholarship Recipient; Deans List; Special Olympics; Residence Hall Desk Assistant; Youth Frontiers Kindness Retreat; WHPE Conference (2 years); Emogene Nelson Workshop (3 years); MN DAPE Conference (2 years); Professional/Pre-Professional Conference (2 years); MN AHPERD Conference (2 years); National AAHPERD Conference (2 years) Vice President of the Health and Physical Education Club-Managed club activities, help lead meetings, balanced budget, advised other members in scheduling classes, planned 5k run/walks, and was in charge of organizing, planning, being main contact person our Physical Education Workshop held on campus.”

A photography company posted a professional photo of Mashak and a man in 2014, and wrote, “Another pair of lovers for you! Alexis & Kent… we are so proud to have you a part of our Cj Photography Family!”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Dori Myers, a teacher in the Bronx, was accused of having oral sex with a juvenile, charges she denies.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, is even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.