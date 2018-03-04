Cameron Ross Burgess Killed Himself Outside White House: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Ross Burgess, 26, of Maylene, Alabama has been identified as the person who committed suicide outside the White House on Saturday March 3 shortly before noon, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department said this morning.

The US Secret Service responded to the shooting.

1. Burgess Fired Shots Near White House, Killing Himself

According to the Secret Service, at approximately 11:46 AM, a white male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head outside the North White House fence line.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

“The subject is deceased,” the Secret Service wrote in a statement. “The subject approached the vicinity of the North White House fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds…”

2.The White House Was Put On Lockdown But Secret Service Said There Were No Other Reported Injuries or Victims, Save Burgess Himself

The Secret Service reported the White House was immediately put on lockdown in response to the shooting. In the first hour of the investigation, the Secret Service said none of shots fired appeared to have been directed towards the White House,” Mason F Brayman, assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service, said in a statement. The Secret Service said “no other persons were injured as a result of this incident to include Secret Service and responding law enforcement and medical emergency response personnel.”

Our statement identifying the individual who shot himself near the @WhiteHouse yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QB4JecHZjT — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 4, 2018

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department was the lead investigative organization for this shooting, supported by the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office and other law enforcement organizations. Both agencies confirmed Burgess’ identity but intentionally withheld his name pending next of kin notifications.

Secret Service statement on shooting incident near the @WhiteHouse fence line this morning: https://t.co/0d4KvI1BjW — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Burgess was in a crowd of some 100 people when he shot himself. Agents and police found a burgundy four-door Honda Accord with an Alabama tag parked a few blocks from the White House. In it agents discovered “pictures and documents from a cigar box,” CNN reported.

3.Burgess Has A Degree From Auburn University & No Criminal Record Has Been Located

A 2013 Auburn University graduate, Burgess lived in university housing, was a Lee County voter, and graduated from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama in 2009, AL.com reported.

There are no records of a criminal history and his contact with law enforcement includes only a 2010 speeding ticket.

4. Burgess’ Body Is Scheduled For An Autopsy

Update: Adult male allegedly shot himself along the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse. No other injuries reported. Our natural death squad is on the scene. Will provide updates as they come in. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018

The body of Cameron Ross Burgess has been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy, according to the DC metro police.

5.President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump Were Not At Home

The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2018

“The President and First Lady were not in the White House at the time of the incident,” the Secret Service said. The two flew to Florida where Trump was scheduled to meet with Republican National Committee supporters. The Hill said tickets to the RNC reception fundraiser were $2,700 per person or $25,000 for the reception and a seat at a dinner with Trump. The event hosted by Eric and Lara Trump raised $5 million.

The President got in some golf before the event, his 100th time visiting one of his own golf courses since taking office on January of 2017.

They returned to the White House Sunday afternoon.