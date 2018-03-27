Francho Bradley & Adrianne Jennings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings, a couple from Texas, are accused of bringing a massive cache of weapons to a Massachusetts hotel on the day that March For Our Lives events were being held around the country, including in Boston.

Authorities say they are still investigating the couple’s purpose for allegedly bringing the weaponry – including an AR-15 rifle with a bump stock, high-capacity magazines, and a grenade launcher – to Tewksbury, Massachusetts from Texas, and Bradley is accused of claiming he was on a secret mission he wouldn’t name.

Parking tickets allegedly showed that Francho Bradley, 59, was in Cambridge, Boston, about a mile from the location of that city’s March For Our Lives march. Tewksbury, where the couple’s hotel was located, is situated about 24 miles from Boston.

“My suspicions grew that he may be surveilling the area. There was a major demonstration, March for Our Lives, in Boston that day,” Detective Patrick Connor wrote in a report.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Allegedly Made a ‘Large Seizure of Weapons’ in the Pair’s Hotel Room

Tewksbury, Massachusetts police announced that, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, TPD officers “arrested two out-of-state parties staying in a #Tewksbury hotel for 45 weapons charges.” The arrests were made with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and ATF.

According to a press release, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Timothy Sheehan announced that Francho Bradley, 59, of Frisco, Texas, and Adrianne Jennings, 40, of Frisco, Texas, “were arraigned today in Lowell District Court in connection with a large seizure of weapons allegedly located in the defendants’ hotel room over the weekend.”

The press release describes the array of charges being lodged against Bradley and Jennings. “Bradley and Jennings were charged with multiple counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, multiple counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm, three counts of possession of a silencer, one count of possession of a firearm without a license, one count of possession of ammunition without a license three counts of possession of an infernal machine and possession of a machine gun (bump stock),” it reads. They are being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, the release says.

According to The Lowell Sun, Bradley’s attorney said in court that he was an Army veteran who runs a company called Enysma Engineering that “sells accessories such as communication devices to the military and other clients.” The attorney claimed that the items found were “props” for Bradley’s business, the newspaper reported.

2. Bradley Worked as an Independent Consultant for Ensyma Engineering

On LinkedIn, Bradley wrote that he worked for 26 years as an independent consultant for Ensyma Engineering in Dallas, Texas. He also claimed volunteer experience for FEMA. He wrote on LinkedIn that he was from Coppell, Texas.

“Custom Telecom and Internet Solutions Compliance Program and Project Management Consulting http://www.ENSYMA.us,” the page explains. He claimed on LinkedIn to speak four languages: English, German, Italian and Spanish.

According to his LinkedIn page, Bradley defined himself as “Experienced Solution Architect and Project Delivery Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in Budgeting, Operations Management, Requirements Analysis, Government, and Emergency Management. Strong business development professional with International Experience and a Master of Science / Business and Public Management focused in Program Management from The George Washington University – School of Business.”

He was listed as an attendee at subterranean challenge proposers day, an event held by The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, an agency of the United States Department of Defense.

He belonged a group of Liberian veterans in the United States on Facebook.

3. Bradley Was the Person Who Called the Police

According to the DA’s press release, it was Bradley who called 911 and revealed he had attached a video surveillance device to his hotel room door.

“On March 24, 2018, at approximately 3:44 p.m., a Tewksbury Dispatcher received a call from Bradley where he allegedly stated that he believed his hotel room was being broken into because a video surveillance device that he had attached to his door had cut out. The defendant allegedly expressed concerns that he was not in Tewksbury and that inside the room was a firearm that was unsecured. Tewksbury Police subsequently responded to the hotel room at the Residence Inn on Andover Street in Tewksbury where both defendants were staying,” the release says.

“Once in the hotel room authorities allegedly observed several long guns wrapped in a flight suit. A search warrant was granted for the hotel room and the couple’s vehicle where more weapons, ammunition, large capacity feeding devices and infernal machines were discovered including an AK-47, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, a large capacity shotgun, a bump stock and numerous rounds of ammunition.”

Bradley and Jennings “were both placed under arrest upon returning to the hotel. A frisk of both defendants was performed and police determined that neither had a firearm on their person. Through their investigation, authorities learned that the defendants allegedly drove to Massachusetts from Texas with the weapons, ammunition, large capacity feeding devices, and infernal machines located in the hotel room,” reported the press release.

4. Bradley Is Accused of Telling Authorities He Needed the Weapons for a Secret Mission

When asked why he needed so many high-power weapons, Bradley is accused of telling authorities that he works for a “secret government agency” and required the weaponry “for his mission,” according to The Boston Globe.

The Globe noted that Bradley had a valid gun permit in Texas but not Massachusetts. “He also stated that we could take the guns and store them at the Tewksbury Police Department, but he would have to come get them if he was called for his mission,” a police report said. “Francho went on to say that he can’t tell us what he does for work or why he has all the guns with him, but that he is down in this area working for a government agency that is dealing with a virus.”

The Lowell Sun reported that Bradley made a series of other unverified claims, such as that he used to be a Los Angeles police officer and worked for the Obama campaign and German government, including that he supposedly “single handedly saved a one star general who was kidnapped a few years ago.”

5. Jennings Is the ‘Common-Law Wife’ of Bradley & Shared an Article on the Las Vegas Shooter on Facebook

Adrianne Jennings is the common law wife of Francho Bradley, according to The Lowell Sun. In 2013, she was reported missing by her husband, the newspaper reported. Jennings’ attorney has said the weaponry were not Jennings’.

“It should be noted that five of the high capacity magazines were affixed to each other by a homemade case. This was concerning because it allows an individual to shoot off all five magazines in a short amount of time,” a police report obtained by the Lowell Sun noted.

Jennings had recently posted on Facebook about Native American rights. She also shared an article about Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock that presented theories for his motive. She shared photos from what she labeled a “business trip” to Havana, Cuba. Some posts she shared were negative to Donald Trump.

On LinkedIn, Adrianne Jennings listed herself as a technical writer. “Technical Writer with experience creating reader-friendly documentation, user guides and dynamic presentations for internal and external end-user audiences. I convey complex topics easily by transforming them into plain business language and non-technical documents,” she wrote. “…Over the years I have supported a number of national and international industries including retail, insurance, information technology, healthcare, transportation and manufacturing all of which required authoring useful information for remote and/or mobile users.” She wrote that she attended Harvard University for three years and worked for a help desk and as a service desk technician.