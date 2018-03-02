James Eric Davis Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Double murder shooting suspect James E. Davis Jr., 19, is being hunted by law enforcement after police say the Central Michigan University sophomore killed his parents, Diva, 47, and James Sr., 48, a part time police officer in Bellwood, IL.

1. Davis Is a CMU Sophomore

Shooter is confirmed to be a student. James Eric Davis Jr. is listed as a sophomore on @CMUniversity student registry. — Jordyn Hermani (@h3rmani) March 2, 2018

Davis is a sophomore at the University. Davis, 19, was still at large at noon Friday. Campus, local, state and federal law enforcement have been searching for Davis. He graduated from Plainfield Central High School in Plainfield, Illinois in 2016 and ran track for the school.

2. Campus Police Said That Davis Was Hospitalized Thursday Night on ‘Drug-Related Incident’

CMU campus police said during a Facebook Live press conference that Thursday night Davis was transported to McLaren Central Hospital in a “drug-related incident …a bad (drug) reaction.” Davis was released at around 8 a.m. Friday morning and returned to campus.

3. Davis’ Twitter Account Doesn’t Offer Clues As to Why He Might Have Snapped

With perfunctory re-tweets about R Kelly and photos of a friend’s visit to “the city,” most of Davis’ recent tweets or re-tweets were innocuous save one from Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

If anything, his Twitter posts show a spiritual if not religious young man, and a happy but busy student taking tough classes.



And his posts also show he did a lot of traveling in the summer of 2017.

In 2016 he posted images from high school.

4. Police Called the Shooting a ‘Domestic Incident’

According to CMU Campus Police Lt. Larry Klaus, while the shooing is a “domestic incident,he declined to confirm that the dead were Davis’ parents adding notifications needed to be made first. But officials said the victims were non-students. BUt reports now say his parents, who had come to pick him up for spring break, are the victims. Diva and James Davis.

5. CMU Students Were Supposed to Begin Spring Break Friday After Their Last Classes & Parents Were Arriving For Pick-Ups

“Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families,” CMU administrators advised parents.