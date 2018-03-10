Kevin Esterly & Amy Yu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Esterly, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania man, is on the run with 16-year-old Amy Yu, after they disappeared together from Lehigh Valley.

Authorities believe the two are possibly traveling together, and they say Yu and Esterly vanished on March 5, 2018. Yu could “possibly be endangered,” Allentown, Pennsylvania police wrote on Facebook. Police don’t think Amy was taken against her will.

1. Esterly Was a Sunday School Teacher at a Church That Amy Attended

Amy Yu, age 16, and Kevin Esterly, age 45, “were last seen together around 7:09 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 near North 15th St. and West Allen St. in Allentown, PA,” according to a missing poster in the case.

“It is believed that Amy left with Esterly after her mother dropped her off at her bus stop. The pair reportedly met at church, where Esterly was a Sunday School teacher, and Amy became friends with one of his daughters. They spent time together at family gatherings,” the missing poster alleges.

“Amy’s brother says they met Esterly at church years ago. Amy became close friends with one of his daughters,” according to WFMZ-TV.

Her mother last saw her when she dropped Amy off at a bus stop.

2. Amy’s Mother Allegedly Found ‘Hundreds of Texts’ Between Esterly & Her Daughter

According to the missing persons poster, Amy is a student at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, PA and “it was discovered that Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between November and February without her parents permission.”

On February 9, 2018, “Amy’s mother came to pick up her daughter from school and learned that Esterly had already picked her up. The police were notified and Esterly has not been on school property since. Amy’s mother became more concerned when she discovered hundreds of text messages between Esterly and her daughter.”

Amy changed her emergency contact list to add Esterly as a “family member” before disappearing. She falsely said that Esterly was her stepfather. Amy’s mother is a single mother.

3. Police Advised Esterly to Stay Away From Amy’s Home

Police had advised Esterly to leave the girl alone before the pair disappeared, the missing person’s poster alleges.

“Police were called on February 15th, at which time Esterly was advised to stay away from Amy’s residence,” it says, adding that, “In court records, investigators said Esterly and Amy have a ‘secretive relationship.’

Esterly, the report says, “has no known permanent address but owns property with his wife in Lowhill Township, PA. Esterly is described as 5’9”, 185 lbs., with dark brown hair and wears glasses. Amy is described as 4’11”, 90 lbs., with long dark hair and pierced ears.”

Amy denied having a relationship with Esterly.

4. The Pair Might Be Headed to Mexico

Although their whereabouts are not entirely clear, there is some evidence that they could be headed to the Mexican border.

“The pair are believed to have been traveling in Esterly’s 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with PA license plate KTL0529,” the missing person’s report says. “Both are in possession of passports and Esterly withdrew $4000 from his wife’s bank account prior to his disappearance. They may be attempting to travel to Mexico. Allentown police issued a missing person alert on Wednesday, March 7th for Esterly and Amy. A warrant for Esterly’s arrest for interference with the custody of a child was also issued.”

According to Allentown Police Department, “Amy Yu age 16 and Kevin Esterly age 45, have been reported missing and could possibly be traveling together in a 1999 Red Honda Accord, 2 door bearing PA vehicle registration of KLT 0529.”

The police added that Amy Yu “is described as being an Asian Female, 4-11 in height and weighing approximately 90 lbs. Kevin Esterly is described as being a White Male, 5-09 in height and weighing 185 lbs. Both persons were last seen on or about Monday, 05 March 2018 and could possibly be endangered. If seen or located you are strongly urged to call 911, your local police department, or the Allentown Police Communications Center at 610-437-7751 and report their location to the Allentown Police Department.”

5. Esterly Is Married & Police Were Called to a Domestic Incident at His Home

Police had also warned Esterly’s wife, Stacy, to stay away from the Yu home, according to WFMZ-TV.

It’s not clear why exactly, but police were called to the couple’s residence previously for a domestic report, the television station reported.

According to Inside Edition, Esterly’s wife “told police she last saw her husband at 6:05 a.m. Monday” on March 5.

“His personal documents were no longer in their home and $4,000 had been withdrawn from Stacey Esterly’s bank account,” the entertainment show alleges.