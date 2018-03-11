Miami Beach’s Mokai Lounge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miami Beach nightclub Mokai Lounge has been ordered shut down and its license revoked after parading a horse and rider in a thong bikini into the spring break-packed venue last Wednesday where the white horse, surrounded by rowdy partying patrons and loud music, got spooked, fell, throwing the rider. The horse eventually managed to right itself and police said later it was unharmed. Some club-goers were reported to have been injured. Miami Beach police, city manager, mayor and code enforcement investigated and an emergency order shuttering the nightclub was issued.

This isn’t the first time the club has featured live animals. Images of a camel and a painted donkey were provided to CBS Miami. Many are blasting the venue for repeated animal cruelty and police have not ruled out cruelty charges.

What you need to know:

1.A String Bikini-Clad Woman & Little Person Atop a White Horse Parade Into a Packed Miami Beach Nightclub During a Spring Break Promotion

WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub pic.twitter.com/C7Saz3q20a — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 9, 2018

A video shows the horse paraded into the venue being led by a handler with a little person and a young woman atop. Then the horse appears with just the “scantily clad” woman inside a throng of partying patrons when it loses its footing and crashes down onto the floor of the nightclub, tossing the woman. In the video people can be heard screaming as the horse stumbles and then struggles to get up and right itself. A man holding the horse’s lead can be seen trying to steer it back out of the crowd. There’s no reports of serious injuries for the horse, rider or patrons.

This is the full video posted on Facebook by Ixamar Palumbo and includes footage with adult language, of the horse and rider coming into the club, other club scenes, the fall and near-mayhem and the horse struggling desperately to get back on its hooves.

2.Posts on Social Media Calling Out the Club For Animal Cruelty Began Popping Up

FFS do the right thing, delete your account, sell the club, give profits to a horse rescue org. — G Legg (@greglegg53) March 10, 2018

The Miami Beach cruelty to animals ordinance reads, “A person who unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal, or causes the same to be done, or carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner, commits animal cruelty, punishable by a fine of not more than $10.000.” Fines can exceed $40,000 for repeated violations.

That's why your business license has been permanently revoked!!!!!! Good riddance @mokaimiami 😂😂😂😁😁😁😁 — 🌴☀️🌊 (@atname69) March 9, 2018

3.Abhorrent, Vile, & Disgusting Were A Few of the Words Used By Miami Beach City Officials About the Horse Incident at Mokai Lounge

In a statement , Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales said when the city was “made aware” of the incident with the horse at Mokai Lounge, an investigation was launched. “I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate business person would think this was an appropriate action to take,” Morlaes said in the statement.

Mayor Dan Gelber said, “Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act.” Morales said “based on the evidence collected” the club posed an “actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety” of residents according to city laws. And, to state the obvious, the Mokai Lounge “has engaged in activity that is outside the limitations of their business” license. Miami Beach police said they’d investigate possible animal cruelty charges.

4.Miami Beach Revokes Mokai Lounge’s License After An Investigation Reveals Animal Cruelty & Public Health Hazard

✨It's about time to light up the night… #BullFest Edition of #CalienteSaturdays goes down tonight! 🔥🍾🎉 pic.twitter.com/8cOOHIL93S — Mokai Lounge (@mokaimiami) February 25, 2018

Called an official emergency revocation of the club’s license, the city of Miami Beach took the incident seriously. Very seriously: “City Manager Morales ordered the immediate revocation of their business license effective immediately,” a statement from the city read.

The order reads in part, “on the evening of March 7 into the early morning hours of March 8 (Mokai Lounge) paraded a horse with at least one rider around it’s venue with a horde of patrons present the city of Miami Beach begin an investigation based on all the evidence collected including multiple video media clips depicting the “performance“ clearly shows the horse being spooked and throwing the scantily clad rider off while in the crowded lounge…” And the incident “warrants an emergency revocation of the lounge’s license.” The order was hand-delivered to manager Roman Jones.



.@mokaimiami is deleting comments on their Instagram. I reached out for a statement. Don’t think they want to talk to anybody right now lol. — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 9, 2018

5.Mokai Lounge Tweeted Promotional Videos For The Mid-Weeknight Event & Had Previously Brought Live Animals Into The Club

This is what went down last Wednesday w/ @yogottikom… Join us tonight as we kickoff #SpringBreak2018 🔥#HouseOfHipHop style! 🎉🍾🎶 pic.twitter.com/wWWQiCkVvb — Mokai Lounge (@mokaimiami) March 8, 2018

Jones told CBS News in Miami a marketing person had come up with the promotion and had been let go.

How Mokai described what went down last Wednesday on Twitter did not include any images of the horse drama. Days before, the Lounge posted a promo video promising a wild Wednesday as Miami Beach and countless other Florida beaches welcome spring breakers.

It all goes down tomorrow… Enter the #HouseOfHipHop 🎉🍾🎶💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/UG9vfLI3Qg — Mokai Lounge (@mokaimiami) March 6, 2018

This is not the first time the club has featured live animals as promotional props. In posts now either private or removed, images of a donkey with the club name painted on it and a camel were paraded inside previously.

