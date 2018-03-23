Wallace Grove Godwin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wallace Grove Godwin, 69 of Virginia Beach was arrested today on charges of threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress. The US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said Godwin, angry after a discussion Thursday with Rep. Scott Taylor about marijuana policy told a staff member he’d show up to a Saturday Taylor event with a shotgun and “do something about this.”
Godwin is being charged with threatening to murder and assault a United States official, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted.
It turns out, Godwin filed a lawsuit against the federal government in May of 2017 for $500 million because he said it was not enforcing federal marijuana laws.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Godwin Met Taylor to Talk About Marijuana Laws But Became “Frustrated” & Threatened to Kill the Congressman & His Staff
According to the US Attorney’s office, court documents, Godwin visited Taylor’s Virginia Beach office and, “after apparently becoming frustrated during a discussion about marijuana policy,” told members of Taylor’s staff, that “Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself.”
The US Attorney’s office statement said Godwin then “pointed at two staffers in the room and stated, ‘You two are next.'”
2. Godwin Has Confronted Taylor Before
According to court documents, the statement read, these recent threats follow two aggressive interactions that Godwin had in 2017, one in which Godwin visited Congressman Taylor’s private residence and interacted directly with Congressman Taylor outside his home.
The probable cause affidavit states that in 2017 Godwin went to Taylor’s home and blocked Taylor‘s car with his own vehicle and waited for Taylor to come out of his house. When Taylor emerged he told Godwin to move his vehicle. Godwin didn’t and instead, got out of his car to talk about pot laws with Taylor. Taylor again told Godwin to move his car and leave. Godwin then complied.
During another incident Godwin visited the Virginia Beach office and yelled at congressional staff members.
Godwin was scheduled to appear in federal court Norfolk today.
3. Godwin Could Face up to 10 Years in Prison if Convicted
The charge of threatening to murder and assault a United States official is punishable, upon conviction, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
But the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia noted that “actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”
4. Taylor Was Sworn in as Congressman for Virginia’s Second District in 2017
In 2013, Taylor became a member of the House of Delegates, where he represented the 85th District which is principally the Kempsville and Town Center area in Virginia Beach. With the help of his GI Bill, Scott earned a degree in International Relations from Harvard University Extension and is currently pursuing his masters in the same field. He holds a Master’s Certificate in Government Contracting at Old Dominion University.
In January, 2017, Taylor was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives as Congressman for Virginia’s Second District. He is the first freshman member from Virginia to ever be appointed to the Appropriations Committee for a full term.
As a Member of Congress, one of Scott’s primary goals is to give his constituents a voice on the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees federal expenditures. As a combat veteran, Scott is working to ensure veterans and their families are taken care of, our economy continues to improve, and national security remains a top priority.
5. Taylor, a Former Navy Seal, Honored Naval Aviators Killed in Jet Crash
“I was humbled to join Rep. Carlos Curbelo and my colleagues in the House to honor and give a moment of silence for Lt. Cmdr. Johnson and Lt. King, who were stationed at Oceana Naval Base. Rest easy now, boys.”
Taylor enlisted in the Navy after college and joined the Navy SEALS. After completing the six-month BUD/S training course in Coronado, California, he was assigned to SEAL Team 4 and served in the United States and Latin America, where he developed a fluency in Spanish, his website reads.
After 9/11, Taylor chose to re-enlist and in 2005 was sent to Baghdad and Ramadi as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as a Navy SEAL sniper. While on a combat mission, he was severely injured and was Medevac’d out of Iraq to Germany, then eventually back to the States, according to his bio.
I. WE BELIEVE each human being is made in God’s image and likeness (Genesis 1:26). That image and likeness confers a divinely decreed dignity, worth, and God-given equality to all of us as children of the one God who is the Creator of all things. Racial bigotry is a brutal denial of the image of God (the imago dei) in some of the children of God. Our participation in the global community of Christ absolutely prevents any toleration of racial bigotry. Racial justice and healing are biblical and theological issues for us, and are central to the mission of the body of Christ in the world. We give thanks for the prophetic role of the historic black churches in America when they have called for a more faithful gospel.
THEREFORE, WE REJECT the resurgence of white nationalism and racism in our nation on many fronts, including the highest levels of political leadership. We, as followers of Jesus, must clearly reject the use of racial bigotry for political gain that we have seen. In the face of such bigotry, silence is complicity. In particular, we reject white supremacy and commit ourselves to help dismantle the systems and structures that perpetuate white preference and advantage. Further, any doctrines or political strategies that use racist resentments, fears, or language must be named as public sin—one that goes back to the foundation of our nation and lingers on. Racial bigotry must be antithetical for those belonging to the body of Christ, because it denies the truth of the gospel we profess.
II. WE BELIEVE we are one body. In Christ, there is to be no oppression based on race, gender, identity, or class (Galatians 3:28). The body of Christ, where those great human divisions are to be overcome, is meant to be an example for the rest of society. When we fail to overcome these oppressive obstacles, and even perpetuate them, we have failed in our vocation to the world—to proclaim and live the reconciling gospel of Christ.
THEREFORE, WE REJECT misogyny, the mistreatment, violent abuse, sexual harassment, and assault of women that has been further revealed in our culture and politics, including our churches, and the oppression of any other child of God. We lament when such practices seem publicly ignored, and thus privately condoned, by those in high positions of leadership. We stand for the respect, protection, and affirmation of women in our families, communities, workplaces, politics, and churches. We support the courageous truth-telling voices of women, who have helped the nation recognize these abuses. We confess sexism as a sin, requiring our repentance and resistance.
III. WE BELIEVE how we treat the hungry, the thirsty, the naked, the stranger, the sick, and the prisoner is how we treat Christ himself. (Matthew 25: 31-46) “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” God calls us to protect and seek justice for those who are poor and vulnerable, and our treatment of people who are “oppressed,” “strangers,” “outsiders,” or otherwise considered “marginal” is a test of our relationship to God, who made us all equal in divine dignity and love. Our proclamation of the lordship of Jesus Christ is at stake in our solidarity with the most vulnerable. If our gospel is not “good news to the poor,” it is not the gospel of Jesus Christ (Luke 4:18).
THEREFORE, WE REJECT the language and policies of political leaders who would debase and abandon the most vulnerable children of God. We strongly deplore the growing attacks on immigrants and refugees, who are being made into cultural and political targets, and we need to remind our churches that God makes the treatment of the “strangers” among us a test of faith (Leviticus 19:33-34). We won’t accept the neglect of the well-being of low-income families and children, and we will resist repeated attempts to deny health care to those who most need it. We confess our growing national sin of putting the rich over the poor. We reject the immoral logic of cutting services and programs for the poor while cutting taxes for the rich. Budgets are moral documents. We commit ourselves to opposing and reversing those policies and finding solutions that reflect the wisdom of people from different political parties and philosophies to seek the common good. Protecting the poor is a central commitment of Christian discipleship, to which 2,000 verses in the Bible attest.
IV. WE BELIEVE that truth is morally central to our personal and public lives. Truth-telling is central to the prophetic biblical tradition, whose vocation includes speaking the Word of God into their societies and speaking the truth to power. A commitment to speaking truth, the ninth commandment of the Decalogue, “You shall not bear false witness” (Exodus 20:16), is foundational to shared trust in society. Falsehood can enslave us, but Jesus promises, “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32). The search and respect for truth is crucial to anyone who follows Christ.
THEREFORE, WE REJECT the practice and pattern of lying that is invading our political and civil life. Politicians, like the rest of us, are human, fallible, sinful, and mortal. But when public lying becomes so persistent that it deliberately tries to change facts for ideological, political, or personal gain, the public accountability to truth is undermined. The regular purveying of falsehoods and consistent lying by the nation’s highest leaders can change the moral expectations within a culture, the accountability for a civil society, and even the behavior of families and children. The normalization of lying presents a profound moral danger to the fabric of society. In the face of lies that bring darkness, Jesus is our truth and our light.
V. WE BELIEVE that Christ’s way of leadership is servanthood, not domination. Jesus said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles (the world) lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. It will not be so among you; but whoever wishes to be great among you must be your servant” (Matthew 20:25-26). We believe our elected officials are called to public service, not public tyranny, so we must protect the limits, checks, and balances of democracy and encourage humility and civility on the part of elected officials. We support democracy, not because we believe in human perfection, but because we do not. The authority of government is instituted by God to order an unredeemed society for the sake of justice and peace, but ultimate authority belongs only to God.
THEREFORE, WE REJECT any moves toward autocratic political leadership and authoritarian rule. We believe authoritarian political leadership is a theological danger that threatens democracy and the common good—and we will resist it. Disrespect for the rule of law, not recognizing the equal importance of our three branches of government, and replacing civility with dehumanizing hostility toward opponents are of great concern to us. Neglecting the ethic of public service and accountability, in favor of personal recognition and gain often characterized by offensive arrogance, are not just political issues for us. They raise deeper concerns about political idolatry, accompanied by false and unconstitutional notions of authority.
VI. WE BELIEVE Jesus when he tells us to go into all nations making disciples (Matthew 28:18). Our churches and our nations are part of an international community whose interests always surpass national boundaries. The most well-known verse in the New Testament starts with “For God so loved the world” (John 3:16). We, in turn, should love and serve the world and all its inhabitants, rather than seek first narrow, nationalistic prerogatives.
THEREFORE, WE REJECT “America first” as a theological heresy for followers of Christ. While we share a patriotic love for our country, we reject xenophobic or ethnic nationalism that places one nation over others as a political goal. We reject domination rather than stewardship of the earth’s resources, toward genuine global development that brings human flourishing for all of God’s children. Serving our own communities is essential, but the global connections between us are undeniable. Global poverty, environmental damage, violent conflict, weapons of mass destruction, and deadly diseases in some places ultimately affect all places, and we need wise political leadership to deal with each of these.
WE ARE DEEPLY CONCERNED for the soul of our nation, but also for our churches and the integrity of our faith. The present crisis calls us to go deeper—deeper into our relationship to God; deeper into our relationships with each other, especially across racial, ethnic, and national lines; deeper into our relationships with the most vulnerable, who are at greatest risk.
The church is always subject to temptations to power, to cultural conformity, and to racial, class, and gender divides, as Galatians 3:28 teaches us. But our answer is to be “in Christ,” and to “not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God—what is good and acceptable, and perfect.” (Romans 12:1-2)
The best response to our political, material, cultural, racial, or national idolatries is the First Commandment: “You shall have no other gods before me” (Exodus 20:3). Jesus summarizes the Greatest Commandment: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, your soul, and your mind. This is the first commandment. And the second is like unto it. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:38). As to loving our neighbors, we would add “no exceptions.”
We commend this letter to pastors, local churches, and young people who are watching and waiting to see what the churches will say and do at such a time as this.
Our urgent need, in a time of moral and political crisis, is to recover the power of confessing our faith. Lament, repent, and then repair. If Jesus is Lord, there is always space for grace. We believe it is time to speak and to act in faith and conscience, not because of politics, but because we are disciples of Jesus Christ—to whom be all authority, honor, and glory. It is time for a fresh confession of faith. Jesus is Lord. He is the light in our darkness. “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore, President and CEO, Global Alliance Interfaith Networks
Rev. Dr. Peter Borgdorff, Executive Director Emeritus, Christian Reformed Church in North America
Dr. Amos Brown, Chair, Social Justice Commission, National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.
Rev. Dr. Walter Brueggemann, Professor Emeritus, Columbia Theological Seminary
Dr. Tony Campolo, Co-Founder, Red Letter Christians
Dr. Iva Carruthers, General Secretary, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church
Rev. Dr. James Forbes, President and Founder, Healing the Nations Foundation and Preaching Professor at Union Theological Seminary
Rev. Wesley Granberg-Michaelson, General Secretary Emeritus, Reformed Church in America
Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Senior Pastor, Ray of Hope Christian Church, Decatur, GA
Rev. Dr. Richard Hamm, former General Minister and President of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Dr. Joel C. Hunter, Faith Community Organizer and Chairman, Community Resource Network
Rev. Dr. Jo Anne Lyon, General Superintendent Emerita, The Wesleyan Church
Bishop Vashti McKenzie, 117th Elected and Consecrated Bishop, AME Church
Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., Co-Convener National African American Clergy Network
Dr. John Perkins, Chair Emeritus and Founding Member, Christian Community Development Association
Bishop Lawrence Reddick, CEO, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
Fr. Richard Rohr, Founder, Center for Action and Contemplation
Dr. Ron Sider, President Emeritus, Evangelicals for Social Action
Rev. Jim Wallis, President and Founder, Sojourners
Rev. Dr. Sharon Watkins, Director, NCC Truth and Racial Justice Initiative
Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, Co-Convener, National African American Clergy Network; President, Skinner Leadership Institute
Bishop Will Willimon, Bishop, The United Methodist Church, retired, Professor of the Practice of Ministry, Duke Divinity School
Paul apostle was doing the job of a lawyer ( that is ) arguments…,
To shut the mouths of Jews ,,who preached circumcision.
Jews didn’t believe Jesus as Messiah.
So Paul made lot of arguments to prove that Jesus is Messiah.
During God’s second coming we are going to be a ruling people.
We are going to be like Congress members ( Rep,,, senators …)
This is going to happen .
,
BUT,.
,,
Not now.
We are going to rule this world with Jesus.
One day.
Some day in future.
BUT.
Now we are soldiers,,,
When you see a police or military tell him,tell them you are also a soldier ,, soldier of a King of Kings JESUS
———————————- .
So, today as I speak this message, I want you to apply it to yourself. Don’t think so much about other people in the room, sitting next to you, people that you might think are soldiers, or people that you might think, “They’re not very much soldiers of Christ, and they ought to be.” Think about yourself. What does the word of God written here – how does it affect your life today? That’s when God really does his work in us, when we apply it to ourselves.
Soldiers of Christ
@🏇🏇
(by John Dees on June 3, 2015 | Topic: Evangelism )
We must not forget that part of our identity in Christ is that of a soldier. That means we are engaged in spiritual warfare and we must go out into the battle and be on the offensive by doing evangelism and preaching the Gospel to those who are lost. Paul told Timothy, “share in suffering as a good soldier of Christ Jesus.” – 2 Timothy 2:3
2 Timothy 2:3-4: “Share in suffering as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. No soldier gets entangled in civilian pursuits, since his aim is to please the one who enlisted him.”
,
We need boldness. Suffering calls for boldness. Suffering – how do you overcome fear, how do you overcome this price of suffering, you have to be bold. What do I mean by boldness? I think a lot of times we don’t understand this. Sometimes we’ll get in our minds the idea that if someone stands behind this pulpit, and they preach with a really loud voice, or maybe they preach a really hard message – oh, that’s bold. That’s not bold. That’s not boldness. None of you are going to come up here afterwards and beat me up and slap me around for my sermon today – you love me! I love you! We’re Christians. We’re brothers and sisters.
,
Boldness, you could redefine it as this: boldness is courage going out to a place where there’s risk. Risk of being torn down, risk of being attacked, risk of suffering. Sometimes it can be easy to stand up here and preach a really loud strong message, but what do we do in our neighborhoods? Are we preaching loud and strong to our neighbors? Sometimes we’re as timid as a mouse. We need to overcome fear.
🐒
God bless you.