Desmond Marrow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A video posted to social media shows a former college and pro football player being slammed to the ground while handcuffed during an arrest in Georgia. Desmond Marrow, who played at the University of Toledo and was briefly in the NFL, posted the video on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, saying he was injured during the incident in Henry County, Georgia.

“***ATTENTION*** to anyone who views this post, PLEASE HELP ME GET MY VOICE HEARD!!! I was falsely Arrested & taken into custody in #Atlanta #Georgia #HenryCounty by the Henry County Police. I only had my cell phone in my possession & they claimed to be scared for their lives,” Marrow, 30, wrote on Instagram. “I had no type of weapon in my possession, I was arrested for having a gun that turned out to be my cell phone.”

Marrow, whose Instagram account is “@ibeattheodds_” said he was arrested on felony charges, but did not provide other details of the incident. The 1-minute video shows him being dragged around a parking lot while handcuffed by two officers, who then lift him up and drive him into the ground. One officer has his hand near Marrow’s throat and neck as they hold him on the ground, the video shows. It is not known when the video was recorded. Henry County Police have not responded to a request for comment about the incident and video.

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe,” Marrow wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known … My cry is for JUSTICE.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Marrow Says His Teeth Were Knocked Out, His Head Was ‘Slammed,’ He Was ‘Choked Out’ Until He Was ‘Unconscious,’ & He Suffered a Concussion

You can watch the video of the incident posted Thursday, April 26, by Desmond Marrow, above. It is about a minute long. The video starts with Marrow, who is handcuffed, being held on each arm by police officers in a parking lot. Marrow moves and the officers shove him into a white pickup truck. As he is pushed against the truck by the officers, one holds his arm while the other lifts him up by the leg and drives him down onto the ground, apparently onto his face. Before he was thrown down, Marrow yelled to the officers, “I’m not even fighting back.”

As Marrow hits the ground, “I didn’t even do nothing to y’all,” as another officer joins in. The man filming the video, whose name is not known, moves around to get a better angle, and says, “this is unbelievable,” as one of the officers puts his hand near Marrow’s neck and throat. Marrow then says repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” The third officer tells him to calm down and the other officer moves his arm away. The officers then begin to pull Marrow to his feet as the video ends.

Marrow wrote on social media, “During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion.” He also said the video and arrest have made it a “very hard time,” for him and led to his wife leaving him, because of his “short comings and careless actions.”

Marrow said when he was taken to jail, he was put into isolation because officers thought he was a gang member because of his tattoos. But he said their attitude changed when they learned he was a former football player and the incident was on video. He wrote on Instagram:

They threw me into isolation and labeled me a gang member because of my tattoos. I was fully cooperating with the officers with ZERO resistance. I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying when Officer #D.Rose was choking me as my breath kept slipping away. Henry county police dept was trying to keep me quiet, but once they found out I was a former #NFLplayer & there was a video of the incident did they then try to drop my charges. They were basically trying to get me to sell my soul in exchange for the video not being posted and they would drop all the felonies and clear my record. They said I was resisting arrest, being out of control, spitting and assaulting the Officers by head butting them. But GOD recorded it and I have PROOF! You know the truth take a lil longer to make it around lies travel faster 💯.

Marrow said he was “locked up” with “no bond, which gave me NO voice YOU guys are my voice I NEED your help.” He said the arrest has had a huge impact on his life, writing, “I been sleepin on the floor I can’t get a job with these #Felonies I lost my gym all my clients & training kids is my passion that’s ALL I wana do I can’t pay my child support I would love to see my son I’d take any type of love Bruh it’s real right now.”

2. He Is an Ohio Native & Was a Star Cornerback at the University of Toledo

Marrow is a native of Youngstown, according to the University of Toledo football website. He is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. In high school, Marrow was the Ohio Division IV “Co-Defensive Player of the Year,” during his senior season, after he caught 10 interceptions.

His father, Duane Marrow, played college football at the University of Wisconsin, and his uncle, Vince, was an all-conference tight end and former assistant coach at Toledo. He spent six years with the Toledo football team because of injuries, graduating with one degree and then pursuing another during his final season.

Marrow was a cornerback and safety at the University of Toledo from 2006 to 2011. He graduated in 2010 with a degree in communication. He played in nine games as a true freshman, recording 19 tackles and two pass breakups, in 2006. In 2007, Marrow was injured and missed the entire year. He returned in 2008, starting seven games, before he was again injured. In 2009, Marrow missed his second full season.

He then returned for two final years, after being granted a fifth and sixth season of eligibility because o his injury issues. He was fourth on the Rockets in 2010 with 68 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. In his final season, in 2011, he helped Toledo win the Military Bowl.

3. Marrow Was Signed by the Houston Texans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos During His Pro Career That Began When He Went Undrafted in 2012

After his college football career ended, Marrow was seen as a possible late round NFL draft pick, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which quoted National Football Post’s Wes Bunting as saying, “Marrow is the type of big defensive back you are willing to take a chance on late because of his athletic and physical skill set. The guy is raw and is going to need time to clean up his technique, but has the size/speed/fluidity to intrigue.”

The Chronicle’s Eric Branch wrote, “Think of Marrow as a poor man’s Chris Culliver, the 49ers’ third-round pick in last year’s draft who had a stellar rookie season. Like Culliver, Marrow has excellent size (6-2, 208), impressive measurables (4.49-second 40 yard dash, 35 ½-inch vertical jump) and could be changing positions in the NFL.” He was seen as a raw prospect who was hampered by injuries.

Marrow signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in 2012, but was released during the pre-season.

Marrow was then picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but again did not make the roster. He signed with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos in 2013, but was released in 2014. He has also played semi-pro football while starting his personal training career.

Marrow was hoping the Edmonton move would help him get back to the NFL. “They wanted me to come play football,” he told The Youngstown Vindicator in 2013. “I’m going to go over there for a year and see what happens. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Marrow told Bleacher Report in 2012 during a running diary of his draft weekend experience, “pretty much growing up all whole life I come from a football family. My uncles and my dad they all played football, so it was kind of expected of me.”

4. He Has Worked as a Personal Trainer & Opened in a Gym in Youngstown After His Football Career Ended

Marrow has worked as a personal trainer and owned a gym in the years since his college and professional football careers ended, according to his social media posts.

Marrow was interviewed by Sheen Magazine in 2016 about the gym he opened in Youngstown, called 3thirtyelite.

“I’ve spent pretty much my whole life being active. I was an athlete, playing football all the way to the NFL. So I have been working out and staying fit for a while now. I wanted to open a gym in Youngstown because I have a passion for the youth in our city and I wanted to give them something to believe in,” he told the magazine. “We offer classes like Yoga, Zumba, Pilates and Hip-Hop cardio. Our personal trainers cater to the client and focus on what they need and we try our best to help them on their journey.”

His Instagram also shows him helping to train pro football players, including the CFL’s Cameron Worthy and Arizona Cardinals’ Terence Waugh, along with youth and high school players, in recent months at a training facility in Georgia.

Marrow started a GoFundMe campaign called “Justice for Des Marrow,” which has raised just under $2,500 in seven hours. He wrote on the fundraiser site, “I am raising money to help pay for my doctors bills and expenses and to help rebuild a facility to train the hundreds of kids I have lost becuase [sic] of this traumatic event.”

5. Activists Have Expressed Outrage Over the Video, Which Has Been Watched Thousands of Times on Instagram & Facebook

The video has also attracted the attention of activists and those who know Marrow. Shaun King wrote on Twitter, while sharing the video with his followers, “He was cooperating. They then slammed him to the ground, knocked out his teeth, and began choking him until he passes out. This is former NFL player and personal trainer Desmond Marrow.”

Qasim Rashid wrote on Twitter, “This is police work? Or how slave catchers would beat down the enslaved? As he begs for mercy, Cops handcuff him, slam him to the car, then the ground, knock out his teeth, choke him—THEN ask ‘you ok?’😑”

Eric Prologo wrote on Twitter, “That’s my cousin his name is Desmond Marrow thank you for spreading the word this is crazy he worked real hard to get his own business going as a personal trainer and lost it all because of this bullsh*t they said his phone was a gun so now he has felony charges on him.”

John Eidemiller, who works at the University of Toledo, wrote on Twitter, “Des was one of my students at UT. Good guy. Was always very easy to get along with. I don’t know the circumstances of this incident, but it doesn’t seem like him. My heart goes out to him.”

Terence Waugh, a linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, posted the video on his Instagram page and wrote, “I am absolutely heart broken that this happened to a close friend of mine 💔 & on top of that it happened in the county that I grew up in & currently live in (Henry County). I’m tired of the police being able to do this to us without remorse or consequences . THIS HAS TO STOP ‼️ please keep sharing this video & tagging news media outlets until justice is served ! Im so sorry that this happened to you my brotha.”

The video of Marrow’s arrest has been viewed more than 45,000 times on Instagram since it was posted Thursday, April 26, about 2 p.m. He also posted the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 18,000 times.

T. Greg Doucette, a North Carolina attorney, wrote on Twitter, “In today’s criminal justice news, police in Henry County GA beat the sh*t out of former NFL player Desmond Morrow for the heinous crime of mobile phone possession. Slammed into a truck, faceplanted onto the asphalt, then choked until he blacks out. And it’s all on video.”

Doucette added, “To be fair, Georgia has been on some next-level sh*t with the police brutality for awhile. But damn. here will be a civil §1983 lawsuit filed in a year or two, for which there will be a sizable settlement paid for by Georgia taxpayers. And by the time that day comes, there will be dozens more stories just like this in the pipeline. You’ve got 3 grown ass men manhandling a guy who’s begging and literally crying out for some mercy. And they give less than no f*cks. I guess the fact they didn’t just kill him is progress.”