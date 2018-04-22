Travis Reinking: Waffle House Shooting Suspect Sought

Three people were fatally shot and four others wounded at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, police said. The gunman, thought to be Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL., opened fire at 3:25 a.m., police said.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. A witness said the man who was able to get the rifle from suspect Reinking was a “hero.”

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police named Reinking as a “person of interest.” They said he arrived in is registered to him. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said he “shed is coat and is nude.” Reinking is white with short hair, police said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police are asking people that might see or encounter Reinking to call 615-862-8600 immediately. He is a white man with short hair.

It’s being reported that police believe Reinking lives in “nearby apartment complex. Officers says suspect went home, got pants, and went back out to wooded area. K9s tracking now. He is now believed to be wearing black pants but no shirt.”

BREAKING: @MNPDNashville believe suspected shooter lives in nearby apartment complex. Officers says suspect went home, got pants, and went back out to wooded area. K9s tracking now. He is now believed to be wearing black pants but no shirt. — Morgan Hightower (@mchightower) April 22, 2018

At around 8:15 a.m., police reported, “A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.”

Police said suspect Reinking is known to federal law enforcement and “had prior contact with FBI.”

Reinking’s Facebook page had hundreds of comments from people urging him to turn himself in and various other messages to the suspected gunman. Now, Reinking’s Facebook page has been removed.

In March of 2017, Reinking posted a video saying the ‘Illuminati is Real.’ YouTube removed the video “for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.”

Here’s another version of the same video, ‘ILLUMINATI COMPILATION CLIPS 100% REAL.’

Witness Chuck Cordero said Reinking was “naked except for a jacket with an assault rifle shot a gentleman that was standing at the door …turned and shot my buddy, too, who was trying to get away.”

Cordero was outside of the restaurant, hid under his car and saw the suspect Reinking shot into the windows and then enter the restaurant. Cordero could see a man wrestle the gun from Reinking.

“I told him he was a hero because he was. Had that guy had a chance to re-load his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant …”