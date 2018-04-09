Laura Cohen, Michael Cohen’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael D. Cohen’s office was raided by the FBI after prosecutors received a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller. The longtime personal lawyer of President Donald Trump has been in and out of the spotlight ever since Trump became President. The raid was in connection to several topics, including possible payments made to a pornographic actress. Cohen turned over thousands of documents, but called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” The New York Times reported. During this intense investigation, his wife Laura Cohen has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Who is she and how long have she and her husband been married? Here is what you need to know about Laura Shusterman Cohen.

1. Laura Cohen is from the Ukraine & She and Michael Have Been Married More than 20 Years

Laura Cohen is from Ukraine, Newsweek reported. In a statement to the Senate in 2017, Michael Cohen said that he and Laura had been married for 23 years and were enjoying watching their children become adults themselves.

Michael’s younger brother, Bryan, also married to a Ukrainian. In the past, Michael Cohen came under scrutiny for a failed attempt to negotiate peace between Russia and the Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

2. Michael and Laura Cohen Made Significant Money from Taxi Medallions

Michael and Laura Cohen made significant money from New York City taxicab medallions, Newsweek reported. But now they owe $37,434 in unpaid taxes to the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), related to that business, New York Daily News reported. Medallions allow taxi drivers to legally pick up passengers who are flagging on the streets of New York City and they are limited in number, so people used to consider them a good investment. But ridesharing companies decreased their value.

3. Laura’s Parents Own Property in Trump Tower

Laura’s parents, Ania and Fima Shusterman, had participated in some of the tax businesses with Michael and Laura, according to Talking Points Memo. They also co-own property with the Cohens in Trump Tower in New York on United Nations Plaza. Back in 2013, Fima Shusterman had to take Jocelyn Wildenstein to court in order to get $73,500 in back rent from a home Jocelyn was renting from Fima in Trump Tower.

4. Michael and Laura Cohen Have Two Children

Michael and Laura Cohen have two children, daughter Samantha and son Jake. According to Jake Ross’ Instagram, he will be graduating from the University of Miami in 2022. Samantha is attending the University of Pennsylvania.

In January 2017, Michael visited the University of Southern California with his son to meet the university’s baseball coach. This trip was at the same time that an uncorroborated report had claimed that Michael Cohen had been in Prague to meet with Russian officials. Cohen said this was a false report. In a statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017, he wrote: “I was in Los Angeles with my son who dreams of playing division 1 baseball next year at a prestigious university like USC. We were visiting the campus, meeting with various coaches, and discussing his future. Media sources have been able to confirm these facts and I can provide you with proof.”

5. Michael Said His Wife and Daughter Were Subjected to Sexual Harassment & Threats

Cr3w A post shared by SamanthaBlakeCohen (@samichka_) on Oct 24, 2015 at 2:02pm PDT

In a statement to the Senate in 2017, Michael said that Laura and his daughter had both been subjected to horrific sexual harassment. He said: “My daughter, who is at an Ivy League school, and my wife, who is of Ukrainian descent, have especially been subjected to harassment, insults and threats … some so severe I cannot share them in mixed company.”

At least some of this harassment happened in May 2017, when he tweeted a photo of Samantha from a modeling photoshoot. Hundreds of people told him on Twitter that it was creepy to share a sexy photo of his daughter. He responded: “Beauty and brains you a-hole! It’s a modeling shot remake from an old Edie Sedgwick photo.”

He said that although some might say those those experiences are at the cost of being in the public eye, his family shouldn’t be subject to these just because he’s a government official.