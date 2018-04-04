Nasim Aghdam, YouTube Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nasim Aghdam has been identified as the suspect who opened fire outside of the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, April 3, according to NBC News. The suspect was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This woman came to the YouTube workplace with a specific target in mind; someone she knew, someone with whom she wanted to settle a grievance. She shot that person, she may have shot a second person who was with him, intentionally. We’re not sure about the third person,” Pete Williams said on MSNBC.

Three people were rushed to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot-related injuries. One of those victims — a male — is listed in critical condition.

The first calls to 9-1-1 came in at 12:46 p.m. local time, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. Officers arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m., and “immediately began a search for a possible shooter or suspect,” Barberini said during a press conference.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.

1. She Didn’t Have a Connection to YouTube, But Had Her Own YouTube Channel

Authorities don’t believe that Aghdam had any direct connection to YouTube. According to NBC News, she did have a YouTube channel. She often posted videos that included “rants” against the company.

2. She Was Found Dead of a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Police have confirmed that the suspect, a female in her 30s, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene shortly after authorities arrived.

According to TMZ, the San Bruno police said that there was a woman down “with a gunshot wound to her chest.” Police also said that a handgun was found near the woman’s body.

YouTube employee Zack Vorhies was in the area at the time of the shooting, and spoke with MSNBC about what he witnessed.

“I was at my desk, working, when the fire alarm went off … we exited the back of the building. … I had my electric skateboard. I put the skateboard on the ground and I started going down the hill toward the courtyard. I heard some yelling going on and when I arrived near the courtyard, I heard somebody yelling, ‘Do you want to shoot me?’ I looked to my left, which was his right, and I saw somebody lying on their back on the concrete with what appeared to be a gunshot wound through the stomach. And I say that because there was a red splotch on his shirt, and he wasn’t moving,” Vorhies explained.

He added that the person who yelled “Do you want to shoot me?” was a male. “I think there might have been some verbal argument going on,” he said.

3. Reports of an Active Shooter Were Reported on Social Media Just Before 1 p.m. Local Time

Just before 1 p.m. local time, reports of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, started popping up on social media.

Several people in the area began posting about hearing gunshots and seeing people run out of the YouTube building, located on Cherry Avenue.

YouTube product manager Todd Sherman posted the following on Twitter:

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. After [exiting] the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

4. Four People Have Been Injured, 3 of Them Suffering Gunshot Wounds

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police have confirmed that four people were taken to nearby hospitals and treated for injuries. Three of them had been shot and one had a broken ankle.

“We did encounter one victim with an apparent gunshot wound, towards the front of the business as we arrived. Several minutes later, while conducting a search of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound, that [may have been] self inflicted. We are still working on confirming that. Two additional victims were located several minutes later at an adjacent business. The extent of all the injuries of our victims, are unknown right now. They were all transported for emergency medical care… We have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot-related [injuries],” San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said during a press conference.

“We received three patients,” Brent Andrew from San Francisco General Hospital told the media. A 36-year-old male is listed in critical condition at this time. A female victim is listed in serious condition and a third victim, another female, is said to be in fair condition.

5. Various Outlets Have Reported That the Suspect Shot Her Boyfriend & Police Believe This Was a Domestic Violence Situation

Preliminary information suggests that the suspect targeted at least one victim in the shooting. According to KRON 4, the female suspect shot her boyfriend.

CNN’s reporter Shimon Prokupecz is under fire after speculating that the shooting may have surrounded a “love triangle.” Prokupecz has been slammed on social media for its “sexist coverage” of the incident. You can see some of those tweets below.

@CNN Why did the analyst jump to the #lovetriangle motive? Because shooter was woman? Seems like a sexist jump. Never heard of that motive for other mass shootings. — Tampa Is Hot (@Tampaishot) April 3, 2018

Lol @CNN for instantly speculating that the female shooter was a crazy women who was in a love triangle. — Maklane (@maklanedewever) April 3, 2018

Of course since the YouTube shooter is a woman, terms like "crime of passion" & "love triangle" are already being used. Stop spinning webs 🙄 — Colleen Nika (@colleennika) April 3, 2018

Although police have not yet revealed a motive in the shooting, sources told MSNBC correspondents that the motive behind the shooting appears to be a “domestic-related dispute” and not terror-related “in any way.”