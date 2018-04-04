WATCH: Nasim Aghdam’s YouTube Channel & Videos

Nasim Aghdam, the suspected YouTube mass shooter, had a prolific presence on social media and her now-deleted YouTube channel included rants against the company. You can watch some of her videos, which she also posted to Facebook and Instagram, below. She used the name Nasime Sabz on YouTube.

“Nasim the Persian Azeri female vegan bodybuilder, also animal rights activist promoting healthy and humane living. Nasim produced and launched the first Persian TV commercial and music video (Do You Dare) regarding animal rights and veganism through international Iranian satellite Television in 2010,” read the “About” section on her YouTube channel.

Her YouTube channel has been deleted. She had more than 5,000 subscribers, and her videos had been viewed more than one million times.

In one video, she complained that YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content. “In the video Aghdam says her channel used to get lots of views but that after being filtered by the company, it received fewer views. In a Facebook post from February 2017 Aghdam blasted YouTube saying, ‘There is not equal growth opportunity on You Tube,'” reported NBC Bay Area.

Other posts and videos referred to veganism, animal rights, cooking, and parodies. Some were in Farsi. She was quoted in 2009 by The Los Angeles Times as participating in an animal rights protest. “For me animal rights equals human rights,” the article quoted Nasim Aghdam, then 29, as saying, identifying her as “a construction company office manager from San Diego.”

“Just because they can’t talk doesn’t mean we should take advantage of them,” she also said, according to the article. That article’s lead says, “Two dozen animal rights activists — accompanied by four dogs — demonstrated outside Camp Pendleton today to protest the use of pigs in “live tissue” training for Marines and sailors learning how to treat battlefield casualties.”

Authorities have not yet specified a motive. Although early news reports out of California reported that the shooting at the San Bruno HQ of YouTube may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said later that they have not yet confirmed that this was the actual motive. The shooter died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Three other people were wounded in the attack, although they have not yet been identified.

The mass shooting unfolded on the afternoon of April 3, 2018 and sent YouTube employees dashing for the exits of the large complex.

The shooter’s YouTube page is down, but here are screenshots of many of the videos that appeared on it: