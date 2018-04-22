Travis Reinking’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Reinking, the accused Waffle House gunman in Tennessee, hails from a family of crane operators in Illinois.

Jeff Reinking, Travis Reinking’s father, is now accused by authorities of giving guns back to his son after Travis Reinking was arrested near the White House in July 2017. However, it’s not yet clear whether authorities are alleging any wrongdoing on the father’s part by allegedly doing so. Reinking’s mother’s Facebook page is filled with shares and posts about Christianity. She also shared a graphic on school shootings. He is from a family of four.

Reinking is accused of bursting into the 24-hour Waffle House restaurant, nude except for a coat, in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018 and shooting to death four people. He then allegedly went on the run and is currently being sought by authorities.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Reinking’s Dad Allegedly Returned Guns to Travis Reinking After Reinking Claimed to be a ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Outside the White House

Authorities say there was a major red flag in the background of Travis Reinking. In July 2017, the now 29-year-old from Illinois, was accused of entering a restricted area outside the White House in a failed bid to meet President Donald Trump.

“We have learned that Reinking was arrested by the United States Secret Service for being in a restricted area near the White House in July 2017,” Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said in the news conference. “He was subsequently released.” You can watch that news conference here:

Reinking was later interviewed by local authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois and by the FBI. “His Illinois firearms authorization was revoked, in our understanding at the request of the FBI,” Aaron said, adding that four weapons were seized by local police in Illinois.

“Among the weapons seized was the AR-15 rifle used at the Waffle House today,” Aaron said in the news conference. “The police department has received information that the guns were returned by Tazewell County authorities to Reinking’s father who has now acknowledged giving them back to his son,” they alleged. “Presently two of the four guns that were given back to his son are unaccounted for.”

When he was interviewed about the White House incident by authorities, Reinking allegedly proclaimed that he was a “sovereign citizen.”

Travis Reinking, the Waffle House shooting suspect, was arrested in July outside the White House.

He told Secret Service twice he wanted to talk to President Trump. When told to leave, he took off his tie, balled it in a fist & told agents to arrest him.https://t.co/UEr5PFWEmE pic.twitter.com/o1PTFuFndz — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) April 22, 2018

A police report on the incident, which you can read above via a USA Today reporter’s Twitter page, alleges that Reinking approached the northeast pedestrian entrance to the White House and “stated he must get into The White House and speak with POTUS.” He was told how to obtain a tour. He stated again that he “wanted to speak to the President and said he was a sovereign citizen and has a right to inspect the grounds.” He allegedly took his tie off and balled it into his fist and walked past the security barriers stating, “Do what you need to do. Arrest me if you have to.”

According to the FBI, “Sovereign citizens are anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or ‘sovereign’ from the United States…As a result, they believe they don’t have to answer to any government authority, including courts, taxing entities, motor vehicle departments, or law enforcement.”

Two weapons have now been recovered: A rifle was recovered at Reinking’s apartment, and the AR-15 was recovered at the Waffle House, said authorities.

The Tennessean reports that Travis Reinking was allegedly in the restricted area near the White House because he “wanted to set up a meeting with the president.”

According to Central Illinois Proud.com, “He had reportedly crossed a security barrier and refused to leave the area when asked, saying he wanted to set up a meeting with the President.”

It’s not clear whether authorities are alleging any law violation by Jeff Reinking for returning the guns. It appears that guns could be returned to someone with a valid state authorization, and that it wouldn’t have been illegal for Reinking to possess the guns in his new state of Tennessee (he reportedly lived near the Waffle House where the shooting occurred).

“Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said he believes under Illinois law, guns seized can be returned to someone who has a valid state authorization,” The Tennessean reported. “Anderson said he was not immediately aware of any Tennessee law Reinking would have violated by possessing guns in Nashville.”

The White House arrest case was dismissed in November 2017 after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Travis Reinking, who is originally from Illinois, was disarmed at the Waffle House by a heroic customer, James Shaw Jr., but not before four people lay dead. The weapon was legally purchased.

Three of the deceased were identified as Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville; Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Goodlettsville; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch. A fourth victim’s relatives have not yet been notified so her name was not released.

2. Reinking’s Parents Run a Crane Company in Illinois & a Neighbor Described Them as ‘Good People’

Jeff Reinking’s Facebook page is pretty sparse, but it contains mostly photos of crane equipment. He has 52 friends on Facebook, and no public posts.

The suspect’s mother, Judy Reinking, was more publicly active on social media. Her Facebook profile picture shows Judy and Jeff Reinking at Niagara Falls. “You two are so cute!!” a friend wrote on the comment thread. Neighbor Roland McDuff told Central Illinois Proud.com, “He sure had the upbringing and I feel sorry for them more than anything, they’re such good people,” of Travis Reinking’s family.

The mother wrote on Facebook that she works at J&J Cranes, worked at Methodist Hospital, studied at Illinois Central College, went to Morton High school in Morton, Illinois, and lives and is from Morton, Illinois. It’s believed both parents were affiliated with the crane company and that Travis Reinking worked on cranes and construction at one point also.

The website for J&J Cranes says it offers a “full line of crane services,” provides professional rental services, and has been serving central Illinois since 1997.

The about us section reads, “J&J Cranes, Inc. was established in 1997 in Tremont, Illinois. Since then, we have provided crane services for many types of jobs. From house trusses to rail cars, rooftops to grain elevators, industrial plant maintenance to wind generation parts… you name it, we most likely have done something like it before. There’s always the job that is new, and this gives us something to look forward to and opportunities for growth.”

3. Reinking’s Mother Shared Posts on School Shootings, Home Schooling & Christianity

On social media, Judy Reinking periodically weighed in on topics in the news, including school shootings, Common Core, and home schooling. She wrote a lot about family too, and she threaded Christian references throughout her page.

In 2016, she shared a graphic that read, “When you carry a bible, the devil gets a headache. When you open it, he collapses. When he sees you reading it, he faints. When he sees you living it, he flees…”

In 2015, she shared a graphic on school shootings. It reads: “I don’t remember a single school shooting when I was a kid. What I do remember is our teacher having us begin the day reciting the pledge of allegiance, reading from the Bible and praying. We also had the Ten Commandments on the wall. Maybe getting rid of those things wasn’t such a good idea after all!”

Her top post on Facebook was a March 4 share of an article titled “What Parents Need to Know About Juuling.” The article reveals, “It’s a popular e-cigarette system that looks a lot like a USB flash drive—you may have seen one in your teenager’s room, figuring it contains an essay on The Great Gatsby.”

She also shared a note on a homeschool convention shared by the Association of Peoria Area Christian Educators, although it’s not clear whether Travis Reinking was homeschooled. She shared a video from Christian Life Academy called Seeds Family Worship. Judy also shared a Fox News article titled “’Calibration error changes GOP votes to Dem in Illionois County.”

The suspect’s mother shared photos of a project called Ark Encounter, which pitches itself as “a one-of-a-kind-historically themed attraction located in northern Kentucky” She shared an article on the “American Orphan Crisis” and labeled it “RELEVANT.” She shared a video from a site called “Biblical End Times.” She also shared an article about Common Core standards debate.

In 2010, she wrote, “So thankful for the best gift I’ve ever been given- JESUS!”

4. The Suspect’s Mother Expressed Love for Him on Facebook & He’s From a Family of Four

In 2011, Judy Reinking wrote on Facebook, “Travis, You are one of the reasons I am so blessed and thankful!!!! : )” In another post, she stated, “Love you! And Happy Birthday Travis!!! I love you!!! : ).”

Judging from Judy’s Facebook posts, the Reinking family also consists of two adult daughters. In 2010, she wrote about adopting another child, who appears to be pictured in some of the photos on her page.

One of his sisters was featured in a video on local volunteers. “Check out our daughter’s video explaining the need for more CASA volunteers,” Judy wrote. The status under the video states, “The Voice of Clark County’s Children is a Court Appointed Special Advocate program. Our mission is to promote and advocate for the best interests of a child involved in a neglect and abuse case in the court system of Clark County, Indiana. We rely on volunteers to help us make our mission a reality. Be a voice.”

One of his sister’s is involved in Interior Design. Illinois State University shared a photo of a room designed by a Reinking sister. One of Travis Reinking’s sisters has little publicly visible on her Facebook page, other than a farm field. His other sister lives in Louisville Kentucky.

In 2014, Judy Reinking wrote on Facebook, “Feeling blessed……To watch my parents live out their faith, during these past few daysof Dad’s open heart surgery, has been incredible. They have been such a testimony to their family and all those around them. As my dad would say, (in some of his first words after surgery) ‘Thank you Jesus.’ : )”

She also shared a photo on what “SPD parents want you to know,” although it’s not clear which of her children – if any – she was referring to by sharing the page.

It was from a “sensory processing disorder and autism parent support” website that lists “what SPD parents want you to know, including, “our kids are not ‘bad kids’” and “SPD is not just parents making excuses for behavior problems in school.”

For his part, Travis Reinking shared a conspiracy theory video on his Facebook profile in 2017 along with the caption, “The Illuminati is real.” No motive for the shooting has been revealed, however.

5. Reinking Is Accused of Bursting Into the Waffle House & Gunning People Down

Reinking burst into the Waffle House around 3:25 a.m. on April 22, 2018 and started spraying patrons and employees with an AR-15 rifle, police allege. The 24-hour restaurant is located in Antioch, Tennessee, which is near Nashville.

A total of six people were shot, according to Metro Nashville Police, who are leading the investigation with help from state and federal agencies. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One victim then died at the hospital and two are currently hospitalized, according to authorities.

Reinking was disarmed by a heroic patron, fled the scene, and remains at large. Reinking was nude during the shooting and wearing only a jacket, authorities said, adding that he first fired from outside before going into the restaurant to continue shooting. It’s believed he lived near the Waffle House.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

“Travis Jeffrey Reinking, the suspect in this morning’s deadly shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House, has been added to our ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. He stands 6’4”, weighs 180 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote on Twitter.