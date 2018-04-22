James Shaw Jr: The Hero that Disarmed the Waffle House Shooter

James Shaw Jr. is being hailed a hero after he disarmed a man who opened fire on an Antioch Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee. Police and an eyewitness said Shaw’s actions prevented further bloodshed at the restaurant in Antioch.

According to CNN, the gunman killed four people and injured four more, but the casualties could have been much higher if 29-year-old Shaw hadn’t tackled the shooter to disarm him.

According to the Tennessean, Shaw said that after feeling cornered, he saw an opportunity to tackle the man shooting into the waffle house. He said he was just trying to stay alive and doesn’t feel like a hero.

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw said, according to the Tennessean. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

Shaw was also grazed by a bullet and had been treated for a minor gunshot wound, according to the Tennessean.

Shaw was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters Sunday morning that the Waffle House hero rushed the suspected shooter, disarmed him and threw the assault rifle he was carrying over the counter.

“When he heard the gunshots he ran back to restroom area,” Aaron said. “He watched the gunman.

“He reported that he saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped,” Aaron said. “So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away (and) tossed it over the counter.

“At that point, the gunman then fled.”

OMG! Tennessee State University alumnus James Shaw Jr—my former student! Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more. #BigBlue https://t.co/FXlP919DPU — C.A. deGregory, PhD (@HBCUstorian) April 22, 2018

“I don’t know if it has hit me yet as far as witnessing other people dying,” Shaw told the Tennessean. “Its kind of, it shouldn’t have happened. When I was in (the) ambulance to (the) hospital I kept thinking that ‘I’m going to wake up and it’s not going to be real.’ It is something out of a movie.

“I’m OK, though, but I hate that it happened,” Shaw said.

Chuck Cordero, an off-duty Waffle House employee who pulled up to the restaurant while the shooting was in progress, said the patron “really saved some people,” according to the Tennessean.

“Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant,” Cordero said, reports the Tennessean.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspect: 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though he walked away from the restaurant naked, according to CNN.

Police said that Reinking, 29, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at the Waffle House.

The gunman fled on foot and remains at large, according to police. A man, believed to be Reinking, was last seen in woods near the Waffle House, police said. He was wearing black pants and no shirt.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Heavy continue to update as more information is known.