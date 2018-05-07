Cody Harter: Missouri Air National Guardsman Killed in Road Rage Stabbing

An Air Force veteran and Missouri Air National Guardsman was stabbed in the chest and left to die in an apparent road rage attack, the Lee’s Summit Police Department said in a press release. Cody Harter, 23, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed May 5, police said. The suspect fled from the scene and has not been identified.

Harter served tours in Iraq and Qatar while in the Air Force and recently helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico as part of his Air National Guard service, his family said. The reservist was stabbed once during the incident, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Missouri Route 291 at the merger to Interstate 470 just north of Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit Police said. Witnesses told police he was “possibly involved in a road rage altercation and that just prior to being stabbed they saw the victim’s truck stopped in traffic with another vehicle stopped in front of it.” The witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside the vehicles, but were only able to give a vague description of the suspect vehicle after it fled following the stabbing, according to the press release. Police said drivers called 911 after seeing Harter stumbling into traffic and collapsing with a stab wound to his chest. Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was senseless. He’s been to war and back. And to die because someone was angry,” his mother, Kerrie Harter, told the Kansas City Star. Harter said her son always drove 65 mph because he was frugal with his gas money. “I can only imagine that someone was upset because he wasn’t going fast enough. Is that a reason to take his life?”

Police released a photo of Harter’s truck, a 2003 maroon Chevrolet Silverado extended cab Z71, in hopes that anyone who saw it before the incident will come forward. ” Police are asking anyone that may have seen the altercation or observed the victim driving north on M-291 highway to call Police; you can remain anonymous at 816-474-TIPS,” the press release said. You can see Harter’s truck below:

Harter’s mother said that her son was a loadmaster with the Missouri Air National Guard and was one semester away from completing his degree in technical engineering from Missouri Western State University. He also ran his own lawn care business and road dirt bikes, his mother said. “He loved everyone. He would help anybody,” she told the newspaper. “He’d spend his weekends at the track, and he’d have so much fun. He even broke his finger in half one time, but he still got back on his bike.”

His girlfriend, Shelby Berkemeier, told the Star that she talked to him just before he was stabbed to death. “He called me at 7:18 and we had a six-minute conversation. Shortly thereafter is when they reported him stabbed,” she said. Berkemeier and Harter’s family are grateful that Harter did not die alone. Witnesses rushed to his aid and stayed with him until authorities arrived, Harter’s girlfriend said in a Facebook post.

“This wonderful person reached out to me to let us know Cody wasn’t alone in his final moments. He was surrounded by people praying for him, and I can’t tell you how warm this made me feel in this terrible time. Bless everyone who was there,” Berkemeier wrote. She also shared the message that one of the women who stayed with him, Keri, wrote to her, which said, “I’m so sorry for your loss and such a senseless act. I want you and his parents to know that he was surrounded by people praying for him and talking to him when he passed. He wasn’t alone. I am so so sorry. It was important for my husband and I to find someone connected to him and let them know. I’m so sorry.”

Kerri Harter told the Kansas City Star, “My son did not die alone, even though whoever did this you left him out there to die alone.” Berkemeier added, “That means the world to me. Thank you for reaching out. It just makes my heart warm in a dark place right now.”

“Hundreds of cars would have passed by and saw this or maybe this disturbance take place on 291 Highway or possibly saw the actual incident along 470. What we’re asking people to do is come forward and help this wonderful family get closure and help us bring them justice in this case,” Sergeant Chris Depue told reporters. He said that there is no indication that Harter had a weapon. “We think it’s truly just one of those stupid incidents of road rage where someone lost their temper and did something really stupid.I think what we are going to see is that all of our witnesses saw one little piece. When we can assemble those 100 pieces to this puzzle, it’s going to become very clear. There’s so many good cameras along that highway, there’s so many people who would have been driving by, there’s no reason we couldn’t solve this case quickly. ”

Harter’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw anything, even if you think it was nothing, please call,” Kerri Harter told the Star. “Please call. They’ll put the pieces together. Let’s find who did this senseless act so that you’re not sitting here when it’s your child. Please call. Please.”

Harter’s sister, Kylee Harter, urged his killer to turn himself in, telling the Star “He did not deserve this. And we don’t deserve the pain that came with it.”