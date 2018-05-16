Krista Glover, Lucas Glover’s Wife, Placed 911 Call: LISTEN

Krista Glover, the wife of professional golfer Lucas Glover, called 911 to allege that her mother-in-law had attacked her, but her husband told dispatchers that his wife was “going crazy.”

That’s what you can hear on the 911 call audio. Krista Glover, who is the former U.S. Open champion’s second wife, is accused of battering her husband and calling him names, such as “loser” and a vile term, because he played poorly during the Players golf tournament over Mother’s Day weekend.

The 911 call was placed that night by Krista. Krista says: “I’ve been attacked by my mother-in law. She’s locked herself into the room, and she attacked us.” However, Lucas then gets on the phone and says: “This is the sane one of the bunch….My wife has called you… and now she’s trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all… my wife is going crazy…. I don’t think anybody needs to come out here.” Glover said that the deputy should talk to him when arriving because “these other two are out of their head at the moment.”

Although Krista tried to pin the attack on Hershey Glover, her mother-in-law, cops have only arrested and charged the wife in the case, accusing her of domestic violence. An arrest report also accuses Krista Glover of telling her husband when he plays golf tournaments that “he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again.”

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office website states that Krista Conley Glover was released on $2,500 bail and gives her address as Jupiter, Florida. She was booked on May 12, 2018 at 10:22 p.m. and was released on May 13 on charges of battery and resisting an officer, according to the online court records. According to ESPN, Lucas Glover “missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.” He is the former U.S. Open champion.

When authorities arrived at the couple’s Florida rental property, they found a chaotic scene. Present were Lucas Glover, his wife, and his mother, Hershey Glover, according to the arrest report obtained by Heavy. You can read the report in full here:

Lucas told authorities “the altercation began earlier in the evening after playing a bad round of golf. Lucas advised me every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him stating he is a ‘loser’ and ‘p*ssy’ and ultimately starting an altervation with him about his performance.”

Lucas told authorities that Krista “had been drinking throughout the day, and after playing a bad round of golf today, she began yelling at him in front of their kids and his mother,” the report states. “Lucas advised Krista to stop the argument, while in front of the kids.” She put the kids to bed and Lucas was relaxing on the porch when she “began a physical altercation with him causing a laceration to his arm,” according to the Florida incident report.

Lucas Glover allegedly said that his wife “acts this way and starts altercations all the time.” However, in a statement posted to Twitter when news of the incident broke, Lucas Glover painted a very different picture of the altercation.

After news of the arrest broke, Lucas Glover wrote on Twitter that he believed Krista will be cleared in the matter. Lucas Glover wrote on Twitter: “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.” He then asked for privacy.

Lucas Glover is a 6-foot 2-inch, 195-pound professional golfer from Greenville, South Carolina. His FedExCup rank was 95 in May 2018, and he had 318 FedExCup points and a 71.065 scoring average. He turned pro in 2001 and is 38-year-old, according to his PGA bio. He has three PGA Tour victories. He graduated from Clemson University in 2005. In addition to the 2009 U.S. Open Championship, Glover won the 2005 Funai Classic at the Walt Disney World resort and the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

There is a pretrial in the case on June 22.