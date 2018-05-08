Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiffany Marie Ranweiler-Oblander, an Iowa teacher, is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Ranweiler-Oblander, 29, is but the latest of a string of female teachers throughout the United States to be accused of inappropriate behavior with a student. She was a teacher at Crestwood High School, which is part of Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ranweiler-Oblander Is Accused of Sexual Exploitation

A Cresco teacher was arrested and jailed after the Howard County Sheriff's Office and Cresco Police investigated and found she "did engage in sexual contact with an 18 year old student" on numerous occasions during the 2018 school year. https://t.co/6AIRFnX5QE pic.twitter.com/pnYTshuxIU — KTTC TV (@KTTCTV) May 5, 2018

The Courier reports that Ranweiler-Oblander is accused of “sexual exploitation by a school employee. The four incidents happened between March and April at a home.”

According to The Globe Gazette, the accusations are that “the student and Tiffany engaged in sexual conduct at the student’s residence.” The newspaper reported that evidence includes a student’s cell phone, recorded interviews, and a “signed statement from the student.”

The teacher is from Decorah, Iowa. She used to have a Facebook page that read, “Tiffany Ranweiler Photography, Decorah, Iowa. 214 likes. Let’s create something together. Set up your newborn, toddler, family or senior photo session…” according to a cache of the deleted page.

2. Ranweiler-Oblander Was Put on Leave

According to The Des Moines Register, the teacher “was placed on paid administrative leave on April 30 and is prohibited from entering school grounds” after the accusations surfaced.

Ranweiler-Oblander is from Minnesota, where she went to college. This was her first year teaching at the Iowa high school.

The teacher’s bail was set at $5,000, and she was ordered not to contact the student in question, according to KTTC-TV.

3. Ranweiler-Oblander Was an English Teacher at the Local High School

A Cresco teacher was arrested and jailed after the Howard County Sheriff's Office and Cresco Police investigated and found she "did engage in sexual contact with an 18 year old student" on numerous occasions during the 2018 school year. https://t.co/G3q3YZZigm pic.twitter.com/H4r8ZwctoW — FOX 47 (@FOX47Roch) May 5, 2018

Ranweiler-Oblander “taught English and communications at Crestwood High School, which is located in Cresco,” The Des Moines Register reported. She previously taught English at Charles Middle School.

Her Facebook and Twitter pages have been deleted. The teacher has entered a not guilty plea.

4. Ranweiler-Oblander Was Married in 2017

A wedding website for then-Tiffany Ranweiler and her husband is still available online. “Ray and Tiffany met through Tiffany’s brother, Marty, at a wedding in 2013,” the website proclaims.

“Tiffany was in the wedding and Ray was there as a guest. Ray was the guy who brought the hacky sack and jumped right onto the ‘let’s make fun of Tiff’ bandwagon’ and Tiff was the one to initiate their first dance and conversation, but not their first kiss- that was all Ray :)”

He gifted her with a ring that belonged to his grandparents, who were married 71 years, and the couple endured a long distance relationship before settling in Iowa, with Tiffany gaining a stepchild, the website states.

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.