Dana Sabraw, Judge Who Ordered Government to Reunite Families

Dana Sabraw is a federal district judge in San Diego. On Tuesday evening, he issued an injunction ordering the government to reunite the families that have been separated at the border.

Sabraw was responding to a lawsuit filed by the 17 states: Washington, California, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, North Carolina, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

After the Trump administration issued an executive order, Sabraw ruled that the lawsuit could still proceed. He heard deliberations on Tuesday and issued his decision late on Tuesday night.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sabraw has called Trump’s separation of families “brutal”

On June 6, the Trump administration tried to bring an end to the states’ lawsuit against its separation of family policy. Judge Sabraw denied the administration’s request and, in a biting decision, wrote that “These allegations sufficiently describe government conduct that arbitrarily tears at the sacred bond between parent and child. The conduct, if true, “is brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency.”

Sabraw added that “The government actors responsible for the ‘care and custody’ of migrant children have, in fact, become their persecutors.”

2. The injunction requires the government to return children to their parents within 30 days.

The government will have to return children under 5 years old to their parents within 14 days, and that older children be returned within 30 days. The injunction charges that under the present system, children detained at the border are being treated worse than property: “The unfortunate reality is that under the present system migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property,” Sabraw wrote in his order.

3. Sabraw was appointed by George W. Bush

Sabraw was appointed to federal court in San Diego on September 29, 2003. He was appointed by President George W. Bush.

Before moving up to federal district court, Sabraw was a lawyer for 10 years and then a municipal and superior court judge in Vista for 8 years.

4. Sabraw is the son of a Japanese immigrant

Sabraw’s mother was born in Japan. Hr maiden name, Makoto, is Sabraw’s middle name. His full name is Dana Makoto Sabraw.

Sabraw’s parents met in 1954, when Sabraw’s father was stationed in Japan during the Korean war. Sabraw himself was born in California. He says his parents taught him the importance of a strong work ethic.

5. Sabraw gets high praise from his colleagues

Sabraw’s colleagues — from court staff to prosecutors — have kind words for the judge. One prosecutor wrote that Sabraw is “Perhaps the smartest judge in the district. At motion hearings, he is as informed as the parties regarding the facts and applicable law. He is calm, evenhanded, prepared, and understanding.”