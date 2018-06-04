Dwight Lamon Jones’ Ex Wife Connie Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A local television station is reporting that Dwight Lamon Jones is the gunman who slew four people in the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas, and they may all be connected to his divorce case involving his ex-wife Connie Jones.

Overall, four people were murdered in the span of three days, shaking the Arizona legal and medical communities. The victims include a prominent psychiatrist, Steven Pitt, who was involved in the JonBenet Ramsey case; two paralegals named Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson; and a hypnotherapist, Marshall Levine. They were all slain by the same gunman, Scottsdale police now say. 12News is also reporting that Dwight Jones might be tied to a double murder in Fountain Hill, but the victims’ names were not released.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, killed himself on June 4, 2018 in an extended stay hotel. Police do not feel the homicides are random. 12News identified the suspect as Dwight Lamon Jones, 56, based on sources. A motive was not released. ABC News also reported Jones’ name and said that all of the murders occurred with the same gun.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dwight Lamon Jones & Connie Jones Had a Bitter Divorce That Involved Some of the Murder Victims

It appears that Dwight Lamon Jones set out to pick off various people associated with his divorce case, even though it concluded in 2011, local news reports say. Court records reviewed by Heavy show that the divorce was extremely contentious. The conflict revolved around financial and child custody issues.

Connie Jones was the petitioner in the case; Dwight Jones acted as his own attorney. Wages were garnished at one point from Bank of America.

According to 12 News, one of the victims, Steven Pitt, “did a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Jones about eight years ago, during Jones’ bitter divorce from his wife,” and two paralegals who were gunned down worked at a law firm that employed Jones’ wife’s divorce attorney. Furthermore, the TV station reported that Jones had seen a therapist at the office where Marshall Levine, the fourth victim, died. It’s not yet clear whether that therapist was Levine.

Court records obtained by Heavy show that Jones’ wife was named Connie and that she was represented by an attorney named Elizabeth Feldman in the divorce case, which was highly conflictual.

Here’s part of that record:

Here’s more of the court record in the divorce case, showing how contested it was.

The divorce case has many pages of notations.

You can see the rest of it here. The court records say there was a minor child involved in the divorce case and a psychiatric evaluation was conducted on Dwight Jones. There was a motion filed in the case to cease visitation with the child. Dwight Jones asked for an order on maintenance. In 2012, there was an order of protection hearing in the case. Wages were garnished. The last notation in the case related to an exhibit in 2017. The case continued in vigor through 2016, though, due to allegations of non payment of child support, court records show.

Online records show Dwight Lamon Jones had lived in various other states throughout the years, such as North Carolina and Texas, but he shows up as tied to Arizona in 2004.

Some members of the legal community in Scottsdale and Phoenix were very unhappy with the police handling of the shooting deaths because police did not release a suspect name even as they said the homicides seemed connected. (Three of the murders occurred in Scottsdale, and one occurred in Phoenix.) “@ScottsdalePD several of us family law attorneys cannot understand why you are not releasing the suspect’s name in the Pitt, and Burt and Feldmen killings. Why not put tens of thousands of citizens on the lookout? We truly do not understand,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

2. Pitt, a High-Profile Forensic Psychiatrist, Was Killed Outside His Office

Scottsdale Police officially confirming that the three shootings, four murders, are related… Here’s the sketch of the suspect from the first murder… #scottsdaleshootingshttps://t.co/iQK1a7VjI7 pic.twitter.com/ZhGu6WJBHR — Shanna Hogan (@shannahogan) June 2, 2018

The first to die was Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, who was involved in many prominent murder cases. In fact, they are some of the most high-profile cases in American history. He consulted on the Baseline Killer and Jon Benet Ramsey cases. Pitt was also involved in consulting on the Columbine school shooting, according to NBC News.

Vincent Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting death occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, near Scottsdale and Bell roads at Pitt’s Phoenix office. Witnesses described hearing “a loud argument followed by gunshots,” and the shooter fled, according to AZCentral.com.

The motive was not clear, and Pitt died at the scene. “We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally,” Lewis said.

The Phoenix New Times previously described Pitt’s work on the infamous murder case of JonBenet, the child beauty pageant contestant found murdered in her family home. Pitt, who generally worked with law enforcement, was a consultant for the District Attorney and the Boulder Police Department on that case.

Born to a homemaker and school administrator in Michigan, Pitt was described by the Phoenix publication as “a street-smart, openly ambitious wiseguy who seems most comfortable helping detectives sort out the psychopathology that has led someone — known or unknown — to commit a crime.”

Although he never revealed whom he suspected of killing JonBenet, Pitt was quoted by Phoenix New Times as saying of the child’s now deceased mother, Patsy Ramsey, “…what I see is someone who is a seasoned performer, someone who is verbally competent, very articulate, seductive, theatrical, and incredibly cunning. What I hear are some marked inconsistencies compared to what I know about the objective and factual data of the case.”

3. Two Paralegals Were Shot & Killed at a Local Law Firm That Employed Connie Jones’ Attorney

Two paralegals were killed next at a local law firm. That double shooting occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson.

The court records confirm that Connie Jones’ attorney was Elizabeth Feldman. The website for the Burt, Feldman, Grenier law firm where the paralegals were slain confirms that Feldman works as an attorney there.

“Elizabeth also enjoys conducting mediations with both represented and unrepresented parties, and has completed the 40-hour Mediation Training course. Elizabeth believes that whether your case needs an aggressive trial attorney to represent you during all phases of your case, including possibly trial, or whether you will be able to resolve your issues with the other party short of litigation, you deserve personal attention and effective representation,” Feldman’s bio reads. Feldman was not harmed in the murder spree.

The law firm where both women worked released a statement praising them. “Laura has worked with us as family for more than ten years,” it said of Anderson. “Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey. She was more than a coworker, she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work.”

As for Sharp? “Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did. She was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter. She and her family shared a deep passion for music and their faith.”

Police said both women were shot in the law firm office, although one of the women, shot in the head, “ran outside and told a limo bus driver to call 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died,” according to ABC15. The second woman was located inside the law office building deceased, the television station reported.

.@ScottsdalePD say the two women killed yesterday were paralegals at law offices of Burt, Feldman & Greneir near Civic Center Plaza. They've been identified as 48-yr-old Veleria Sharp and 49-yr-old Laura Anderson. pic.twitter.com/c9ntfF31Go — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 2, 2018

“MORE: Scottsdale police also now confirming, what we reported late last night. The shooting death of 2 paralegals at Burt|Feldman|Grenier Law office is connected to shooting death of Steven Pitt #Fox10Phoenix,” Stefania Okolie, a reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, wrote on Twitter.

The shootings occurred at the Burt, Feldman, Grenier Law firm. The firm is located in downtown Scottsdale near a cluster of government buildings, including the local library.

4. The Fourth Man to Die was Marshall Levine, a Hypnotherapist & Dwight Jones Had a Domestic Violence History

Dwight Jones had previous trouble with the law. “Jones’ criminal record involves one domestic violence case. Records show that in May 2009, shortly before his wife filed for divorce, he was charged in Scottsdale Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault, threats and intimidation, and disorderly conduct,” 12 News reported. The station added that Jones might also be connected to two more murders in Fountain Hills.

As Scottsdale was still reeling from the murders of Pitt and the two paralegals came word of a fourth homicide that police now say was committed by the same gunman. “UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist,” reporter Stefania Okolie wrote on Twitter.

Phoenix New Times identified him as Marshall Levine, “a hypnotherapist and life coach,” although police had not yet identified the victim.

Sitting with down with woman who worked alongside the Hypnotherapist/Psychologist who was shot dead at his Scottsdale office yesterday evening. She is still in shock. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/BaisP6PveS — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) June 3, 2018

“A coach puts the team’s needs first, because his purpose is to serve the team’s goals. He feels fulfilled by the team’s success. I coach because serving, fostering & supporting my clients in reaching their goals & overcoming their challenges gives purpose to my life. My clients’ fulfillment is my joy. This is why I have coached for 30 years and am still thrilled to continue,” Levine’s professional page online states. He worked for a business called “Peak Life Solutions.”

According to AZFamily.com, the fourth murder occurred “at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads” and both Scottsdale and Phoenix police were investigating.

The fourth murder occurred on Saturday, June 2, 2018, meaning that a homicide was occurring every day.

5. The Suspect Killed Himself as Police Closed in, a Report Alleges

Just got on scene of double shooting at 75th & 1st streets in #Scottsdale. Just one block away from city courthouse. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/4J7nbNm4wZ — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) June 1, 2018

The suspect, identified by the news media as Jones, killed himself on June 4, 2018.

“…officers evacuated people near the suspect’s room before they entered it early Monday morning,” reported Fox10, which added that authorities believe Jones died of a self-inflicted wound.

The police SWAT team entered the room, but law enforcement officials did not fire their weapons, according to Fox 10.

Here is the sketch of a man believed to be connected to the murder of Dr. Steven Pitt, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson. @ScottsdalePD @phoenixpolice Call police if you recognize him @SilentwitnessAZ #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zme4R8c28e — Habib Obi (@ObiSun) June 2, 2018

Police previously released a sketch they say is of the gunman, a male. You can see it above.

In addition to the sketch, police described the shooter as “an adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.” The motive for the shootings is not clear.