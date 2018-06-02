Veleria Sharp & Laura Anderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson were identified as two paralegals who were gunned down in a Scottsdale, Arizona murder spree that may have taken the lives of four people.

The murders began on Thursday, May 31, 2018, when a high-profile psychiatrist named Steven Pitt was slain outside his Scottsdale office. Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson were killed the following day, and the day after that, another psychologist was reportedly gunned down at his office.

The string of murders is believed to be connected to the same gunman, Scottsdale police now say. Some news reports say, though, that authorities are still trying to definitively link the fourth homicide to the string of them. The suspect is at large and has not been named. Police do not feel the homicides are random.

Here’s what you need to know:

2. Sharp & Anderson Were Both Shot Inside a Law Firm & One of the Women Ran Outside to Flag Down Help

.@ScottsdalePD say the two women killed yesterday were paralegals at law offices of Burt, Feldman & Greneir near Civic Center Plaza. They've been identified as 48-yr-old Veleria Sharp and 49-yr-old Laura Anderson. pic.twitter.com/c9ntfF31Go — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 2, 2018

Although it’s not clear which paralegal made it outside, one of them ran out of the firm to flag down a passerby. However, that woman, who was shot in the head, didn’t make it.

The two paralegals were killed next at a local law firm on Friday, June 1, 2018. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Sharp and 49-year-old Anderson.

Police said both women were shot in the law firm office, and that one wounded woman “ran outside and told a limo bus driver to call 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died,” according to ABC15. The second woman was located dead inside the law office building. the television station reported.

The shootings occurred at the Burt, Feldman, Grenier Law firm. The firm is located in downtown Scottsdale near a cluster of government buildings, including the local library.

2. The Murders of the Women May Be Connected to Two Other Deaths

UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/QNaRgWFUQA — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) June 2, 2018

By Saturday, June 2, 2018, police were confirming that the murders of Sharp and Anderson were possibly connected to two other homicides, one which occurred Thursday and the other which occurred on Thursday. All of the victims had ties to the legal or medical communities.

“MORE: Scottsdale police also now confirming, what we reported late last night. The shooting death of 2 paralegals at Burt|Feldman|Grenier Law office is connected to shooting death of Steven Pitt #Fox10Phoenix,” Stefania Okolie, a reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, wrote on Twitter.

As Scottsdale was still reeling from the three earlier murders came word of a fourth homicide that police were investigating to see if it was related. “UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist,” Okolie wrote on Twitter. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.

The @ScottsdalePD confirms another homicide at a commercial building near Hayden/Mountain View Rd. They will be releasing more details regarding the investigation shortly. @FOX10Phoenix #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/NdXpJiKsat — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 2, 2018

According to AZFamily.com, the fourth murder occurred “at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads” and both Scottsdale and Phoenix police were investigating.

The fourth murder occurred on Saturday, June 2, 2018, meaning that a homicide was occurring every day.

3. Pitt, the First Victim, Consulted on the JonBenet Ramsey & Columbine Cases

Scottsdale Police officially confirming that the three shootings, four murders, are related… Here’s the sketch of the suspect from the first murder… #scottsdaleshootingshttps://t.co/iQK1a7VjI7 pic.twitter.com/ZhGu6WJBHR — Shanna Hogan (@shannahogan) June 2, 2018

Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, was very well known in the legal world because of his long-time consultations on some of the nation’s highest-profile crime cases. It’s not yet clear whether his work on any of those cases played a role in his death.. He consulted on the Baseline Killer too. Pitt was also involved in consulting on the Columbine school shooting, according to NBC News.

Vincent Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting death occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, near Scottsdale and Bell roads. Witnesses described hearing “a loud argument followed by gunshots,” and the shooter fled, according to AZCentral.com.

The motive was not clear, and Pitt was found dead at the scene. “We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally,” Lewis said.

The Phoenix New Times previously described Pitt’s work on the infamous murder case of JonBenet, the child beauty pageant contest found murdered in her family home. Pitt, who generally worked with law enforcement, was a consultant for the District Attorney and the Boulder Police Department on that case.

Born to a homemaker and school administrator in Michigan, Pitt was described by the Phoenix publication as “a street-smart, openly ambitious wiseguy who seems most comfortable helping detectives sort out the psychopathology that has led someone — known or unknown — to commit a crime.”

4. The Suspect May Be Another Attorney, a Report Alleges

Just got on scene of double shooting at 75th & 1st streets in #Scottsdale. Just one block away from city courthouse. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/4J7nbNm4wZ — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) June 1, 2018

Okolie, the reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, is reporting that the suspect is a local attorney. “Law enforcement sources confirming shooting death of Steven Pitt, 2 paralegals at a Scottsdale firm, & a Doctor at a Scottsdale therapist office are ALL connected. Sources also telling me who they believe is behind the shooting. He is also an attorney in the Valley #Fox10Phoenix,” she reported.

Authorities had not yet confirmed that account nor released the suspect’s name.

5. Police Have Released a Description of the Shooter

Here is the sketch of a man believed to be connected to the murder of Dr. Steven Pitt, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson. @ScottsdalePD @phoenixpolice Call police if you recognize him @SilentwitnessAZ #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zme4R8c28e — Habib Obi (@ObiSun) June 2, 2018

Police have released a sketch they say is of the gunman, a male. You can see it above.

In addition to the sketch, police described the shooter as “an adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.” The motive for the shootings is not clear.

This story will be updated as more details are learned about the two victims.