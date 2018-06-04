Dwight Lamon Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dwight Lamon Jones is the man suspected of carrying out a killing spree in Scottsdale, Arizona, targeting a prominent forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and a psychologist. Jones, 56, who was connected to all four victims, was found dead in a hotel Monday after a standoff with police, KPNX-TV reports.

One of the victims was Doctor Steven Pitt, 59, a well-known forensic psychiatrist who had worked with authorities on numerous cases including the death of JonBenet Ramsey and the Columbine High School shooting. The others have been named as paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, Laura Anderson, 49 and Marshall Levine, 72.

Police had not named Jones publicly as a suspect prior to raiding a hotel room where he had been staying. The suspect had been described as a white male, bald, who was wearing a dark hat with a short brim. Pitt was shot dead on May 31 about 5:30 p.m. local time outside of his office, Steven Pitt & Associates, on North 71st Street in Scottsdale. Phoenix Police Sergeant Vince Lewis told the media, “According to witnesses, there was a loud verbal argument heard outside of the offices just before shots were fired. Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced Dr. Pitt deceased on the scene.”

Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson were shot dead at the Law Offices of Burt, Feldman and Grenier, in Old Town Scottsdale on June 1. On June 2, Marshall Levine, 72, was found dead outside of business. According to ABC News, forensic evidence has linked all four murders.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jones Had Been Going Through a Lengthy Divorce & His Connections to the 4 Victims Stemmed From That Case

Suspect in string of killings in Phoenix and Scottsdale since Thursday is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is believed to have killed two paralegals and two doctors including a renowned forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt. pic.twitter.com/HvVAD3SxrL — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) June 4, 2018

Dwight Lamont Jones had recently gone through a lengthy divorce from his ex-wife, Connie Jones, and his connections to the four victims stem from that case, KPNX-TV reports, citing sources.

Online records show Jones’ wife filed for divorce in 2009 and it was finalized in 2011. But the case continued on until 2017 because of battles over alimony and custody of the couple’s children. Jones’ wife sought an order of protection against him, and psychological and psychiatric evaluations were requested for Jones, according to court records.

Sources told KPNX that the law office was targeted because Jones’ wife’s attorney, Elizabeth Feldman, worked there. She is a partner at the firm, Burt, Feldman and Grenier. She is listed in online records as Connie Jones’ attorney. Two paralegals were killed, but Feldman was not at the office at the time.

According to KPNX, Dr. Steven Pitt, the first victim, conducted a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation on Jones eight years ago during the divorce case. And sources told the news station Jones was, or had been, seeing a therapist at the offices where Marshall Levine, the fourth victim, worked. It is not yet known if Levine was his therapist.

Dwight Jones represented himself during his divorce case, which was before Judge Kevin Wein, records show.

2. Tactical Teams Raided Jones’ Hotel in Scottsdale Monday Morning & He Opened Fire Before on Them Before Fatally Shooting Himself

#BREAKING: Huge crime scene near Scottsdale & Shea Blvd. Awaiting an update from @ScottsdalePD. pic.twitter.com/hPF19jslEw — Tyson Milanovich (@TysonOnTV) June 4, 2018

Police tactical teams raided Dwight Jones’ hotel in Scottsdale early Monday morning, ABC News reports. Phoenix Police Sergeant Vince Lewis told reporters at a press conference that they had tracked Jones to the hotel room. They evacuated people staying in nearby rooms. “During that operation shots were fired inside the suspects room. Nobody was injured outside the room,” Lewis said. Multiple shots were fired. The tactical team then entered the room and found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lewis said no officers fired shots during the raid. There was no one else in the room. “The scene is safe. We are going to be here at this location investigating,” for awhile, Lewis told reporters. Lewis said they were able to confirm all four homicides were linked through evidence recovered at the three scenes. “This is a joint investigation between Scottsdale police and Phoenix police,” Lewis said, along with assistance from state and federal partners.

#breaking suspect in #Phoenix and #Scottsdale murders has been cornered by police. LE sources tell me tactical teams raided his hotel, he opened fire. They gassed his room. And then they sent in a robot. Suspect is now dead, likely from self inflicted gunshot more on @GMA @ABC pic.twitter.com/5cz3qQGLbD — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) June 4, 2018

Jones had been at the Extended Stay America near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. According to KPNX-TV, the hotel was his last known address. Sources told KNXV-TV it appeared Jones had been staying at the hotel for some time.

Police had said Sunday night they planned to make major developments in the case Monday. They were still interviewing witnesses and examining evidence and had not been ready to release a suspect’s name. A witness was able to provide a description of the suspect following the shooting death of Steven Pitt, and police released a sketch based on that description.

On Sunday, Scottsdale-area lawyers said they were taking extra precautions with the suspect still on the loose at that point. One family law attorney told AZFamily.com many of her colleagues didn’t leave their houses during the weekend. Other attorneys said they planned to avoid their offices on Monday. “People are fearful, we are fearful,” the family law lawyer said, asking to remain anonymous. “Family law is an extremely emotional area of law. People are at heightened emotions most of the time.”

She added, “There are several attorneys that I know who are hiring security to be in their offices. They’re looking for off-duty officers, what have you. There is a lot of fear out there. I don’t think random family law attorneys are the targets here. However, you can’t guess what the motives or actions of someone who is clearly disturbed are going to be.”

#breaking Police confirm to @ABC the suspect in the Valley killing spree is dead. He committed suicide after opening fire on officers. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/BCskUvctgg — Nohelani Graf (@NoheG) June 4, 2018

Some had criticized the police for not releasing more information. “We’re asking the public to remain vigilant,” Scottsdale police spokesman Ben Hoster told reporters on Sunday. A reward of up to $21,000 had been offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The family law lawyer said the murders had devastated her community. “I’m not going to stop working. I’m not going to stop going to court or living my life as normal,” she said. But, she added, “Nobody knows who’s next.”

3. Jones Was Arrested for Assaulting His Wife Shortly Before Their Divorce

🚨UPDATE:

Very large law enforcement presence here at the barricade scene on 70th & Shea. @ScottsdalePD @phoenixpolice and SWAT units are on scene. They have who they believe to be the suspect in the string of 4 Scottsdale murders inside this Auga Caliente Hotel. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/RjJeTj3Yww — Carmen Blackwell (@CarmenMB_Fox10) June 4, 2018

Court records show that Dwight Jones was convicted of domestic violence in case involving his wife that occurred just before she filed for divorce from him, KPNX-TV reports.

Jones was arrested in Scottsdale in May 2009 and charged in Scottsdale Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault, threats and inimidation and disorderly conduct. He eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

4. One of the Paralegal Victims Was Able to Run Out to the Street for Help

AZ Family reports that cops were called to the Law Offices of Burt, Feldman and Grenier at around 2:15 p.m. local time after reports of people being wounded. There, police found both Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, dead of gunshot wounds. Sergeant Ben Hoster told the media that one of the victims, who had been shot in the head, was able to run from the office to the street to scream for help. Police did not say if that was Sharp or Anderson. The woman who ran for help was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Inside of the law office, police found another woman dead of gunshot wounds. Both Sharp and Anderson were paralegals at the law office. Sgt. Hoster said, “They quickly found a blood trail, which they followed to a business east on First Street, and as they entered the business, they found a second female victim, also deceased from a gunshot wound.”

It is not clear if the paralegals were targeted by the suspect or if they were killed simply because they worked at the law firm.

Sgt. Lewis told the media early on that investigators believed that Dr. Pitt and the suspect knew each other either professionally or personally. The argument that the pair had was prolonged enough for a witness to get a good enough view to be able to provide authorities with description enough for a sketch. When questioned about the nature of Dr. Pitt’s high profile work and criminal connections, Sgt. Lewis said, “It’s an angle we’ll be looking into.”

Speaking to AZ Central, Phoenix psychologist David Weinstock said of Dr. Pitt’s work, “I could be wrong, but the timing and circumstances sound a lot like someone who was waiting outside his office for him. I suspect this was one who either got out after Steve helped put him away or someone whose case he was working on who felt threatened about what Steve could do.” The website adds in their report that Dr. Pitt had not filed for any protective orders in Maricopa County.

5. Dr. Pitt Had Also Advised on the Rape Cases Involving Ben Roethlisberger & Kobe Bryant

In addition to working on the JonBenet case and Columbine, Dr. Pitt also worked in a professional capacity in the rape cases faced by Kobe Bryant and Ben Roethlisberger. Dr. Pitt was a native of Detroit and was the clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix. NBC News, whom Dr. Pitt worked for from time to time, described his role in criminal cases as “helping investigators understand the dynamics between suspects and victims and map out interrogation strategies.”

Pitt was a practicing doctor in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996 when JonBenet Ramsey was killed. Boulder County District Attorney Alex Hunter told the Phoenix New Times about Dr. Pitt’s work on the case saying, “He gave us insights in terms of ‘profiling’ people that we were looking at that I thought were beyond all of our expertise, important, helpful stuff. He’s tough and tenacious, and he isn’t just a book kind of guy. He was particularly valuable in giving us suggestions about the order and timing and nature of the questions we’d be asking the Ramseys. He always has had extremely strong feelings about the case, which, to put it mildly, he wasn’t afraid to share.”

On June 2, Marshall Levine, psychologist, hypnotherapist and life coach was the final victim of Dwight Jones’ alleged spree, reports AZ Family. The early reporting said that Levine was found at a business near North Hayden Road and East Moutain View. Sgt. Hoster told the media, “We came on the scene and determined that an adult male had been shot to death inside of the business behind me.” Authorities said the discovery was made shortly after midnight, reports AZ Family.

According to Psychology Today, Levine worked with “individuals, business executives and relationship partners.” He also focused on “non-opioid pain and stress control; recovering Friends of Bill wanting more; and working LGBTQ couples.”

Levine’s ex-wife, Carol Kleinman, told ABC News her husband worked as a life coach and hypnotherapist since moving to Arizona from New Jersey. She said he often dealt with clients who “are angry.”