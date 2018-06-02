Marshall Levine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marshall Levine, a hypnotherapist and life coach, was identified by the Phoenix New Times as the fourth victim in a series of murders that have shaken the Scottsdale legal and medical communities.

Police have not yet confirmed the fourth victim’s identity, but the Phoenix newspaper reported that it had confirmed his name through a licensed professional counselor who works in the same office. The June 2, 2018 slaying may be connected to three others, Scottsdale police say.

The murders began on Thursday, May 31, 2018, when a high-profile psychiatrist named Steven Pitt was slain outside his Scottsdale office. On Friday, June 1, 2018, two paralegals – Laura Anderson and Veleria Sharp – were gunned down in a Scottsdale law office. The fourth murder occurred Saturday. Police have said the first three murders are linked and are investigating whether the fourth is as well.

The suspect is at large and has not been named. Police do not feel the homicides are random. Stefania Okolie, a reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, is reporting that the suspect is a local attorney, although police have not confirmed that claim.

1. Levine Worked as a Hypnotherapist Who Helped People With Stress & Specialized in Assisting LGBTQ Couples

LATEST VIDEO: Scottsdale police say multiple shootings are 'connected,' investigating 4th death https://t.co/zLuLCvXBU1 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/cRTmONS9w4 — azcentral (@azcentral) June 2, 2018

A biography of Marshall Levine in Psychology Today quotes him as saying, “I’ve had many work and life experiences, some of them traumatic. Doctoral education provided knowledge to integrate with these life experiences. This enabled me to help create unique solutions to a variety of issues.”

According to the bio, he was a hypnotherapist and life coach in Scottsdale who worked for a firm called Peak Life Solutions. “A coach puts the team’s needs first, because his purpose is to serve the team’s goals. He feels fulfilled by the team’s success,” the bio reads.

“I coach because serving, fostering & supporting my clients in reaching their goals & overcoming their challenges gives purpose to my life. My clients’ fulfillment is my joy. This is why I have coached for 30 years and am still thrilled to continue. There is no reward that can match the fulfillment of helping someone overcome limiting beliefs, get out of their own way & achieving their own purpose.”

Levine said he worked with “Individuals, business executives, & relationship partners” on work stressors and other barriers to reaching their goals. “Non-opioid pain & stress control; recovering Friends of Bill wanting more; & working with LGBTQ couples are specialties of mine,” the bio reads.

2. Levine Worked in Academic Advising & Helped ‘At-Risk Nursing Students’

Scottsdale PD on scene of fatal shooting at office building off Hayden and Mountain View. @abc15 on scene and will update &6 pic.twitter.com/CP5OMMDfzd — PhotogKaran (@KaranDeardorff) June 2, 2018

Levine’s LinkedIn bio said he has been “a successful professional involved in clinical and business psychology. i have expertise and post doctoral training.”

He described his areas of expertise as everything from stress-related to relationship issues and “adjustment to change” and said he did everything from executive coaching to working as a personal coach. In higher education, he was involved in “teaching substance abuse counseling, interpersonal relationship dynamics, and forensic psychology.”

Most recently, he added, “I have been directing a program for academic advising and success coaching for “at-risk” nursing students in addition to my private practice.” For four years, he wrote, he had worked at Brookline College as director of its Student Success program.

“Work with Nursing students to ensure their success by dealing with life and academic problems with innovative and evidence based strategies,” the page says.

He had a PhD in psychology from The Graduate Center, City University of New York, graduating in 1972. Under “Activities and Societies,” he listed, “Studies of Neighborhood violence against fire department responders; Pedestrian behavior on the streets of NYC Research Fellow and dissertation on Privacy from the Invader’s Point of View. First study done using physiological measures of the impact of privacy invasion.”

Levine studied economics at University of Florida, writing, “Masters program in Economics – conducting surveys of retail sales in the state and specializing in labor and international economics.” He worked with a Phoenix program as a second responder: “Project Phoenix -FEMA Second responder to biological, chemical & nuclear disaster.”

He wrote that he volunteered to help with “poverty alleviation” by providing “help to children in need, distribution of medical supplies, and food banks.” He was previously part of a child death review team in New Jersey.

3. A Client Called Levine an ‘Accomplished Psychologist’ Who ‘You Want on Your Team’

During a press conference with @ScottsdalePD , they asked us to remind the public to be “vigilant” following 4 murders. Two paralegals, one psychiatrist, one psychologist. Reminder of this sketch police released after Steve Pitt was killed. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/KDaL0nbnSI — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) June 2, 2018

Levine received several recommendations on LinkedIn. “Dr. Levine is an accomplished psychologist who guides clients toward meaningful outcomes. He is someone you want on your team!” wrote one woman who identified herself as his client.

“Marshall is a gifted psychologist. His guidance continues to be very valuable to me, even though therapy has ended. Marshall is insightful, articulate, and caring,” wrote a colleague.

Police released a sketch of the suspect in one of the deaths, although it’s not definitely clear that the same gunman killed Levine. You can see the sketch above.

4. Levine Was Reportedly Killed at His Office

UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/QNaRgWFUQA — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) June 2, 2018

By Saturday, June 2, 2018, police were confirming that a fourth murder had occurred that was possibly connected to three earlier ones. That’s the death in which the Phoenix New Times identified the victim as Marshall Levine, “a hypnotherapist and life coach,” although police had not yet identified the victim.

“UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist,” reporter Stefania Okolie wrote on Twitter.

The @ScottsdalePD confirms another homicide at a commercial building near Hayden/Mountain View Rd. They will be releasing more details regarding the investigation shortly. @FOX10Phoenix #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/NdXpJiKsat — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 2, 2018

According to AZFamily.com, the fourth murder occurred “at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads” and both Scottsdale and Phoenix police were investigating.

5. A Prominent Psychiatrist & Two Paralegals Were Murdered Around the Same Time Frame

Three others also lost their lives in the same three-day time span as Marshall Levine.

Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, was prominent in the legal world because of his long-time consultations with law enforcement throughout the country on some of the nation’s highest-profile crime cases. It’s not yet clear whether his work on any of those cases played a role in his death. He consulted on the JonBenet Ramsey, Columbine school shooting, and Baseline Killer cases.

Vincent Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting death of Steven Pitt occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, near Scottsdale and Bell roads. Witnesses described hearing “a loud argument followed by gunshots,” and the shooter fled, according to AZCentral.com.

The motive was not clear, and Pitt was found dead at the scene. “We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally,” Lewis said.

Pitt’s website read, “Dr. Pitt has garnered a national reputation for his work in conducting forensic psychiatric evaluations, particularly regarding innovations that combine videotaping and transcription. Dr. Pitt’s consulting background includes work with the Phoenix Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons Units, and he has performed evaluations, testified and consulted on forensic psychiatry topics on a variety of criminal cases with national and international visibility.”

Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, both paralegals, were shot the day after Pitt, in a downtown law office near government buildings and the local Scottsdale library. One of the women was shot in the head. The law firm where both women worked released a statement praising them. “Laura has worked with us as family for more than ten years,” it said of Anderson. “Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey. She was more than a coworker, she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work.”

As for Sharp? “Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did. She was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter. She and her family shared a deep passion for music and their faith.”

Veleria’s husband, Saber Sharp, wrote a tribute to her on Facebook. “Yesterday, the world lost one of the finest women I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Veleria Rascoe Sharp will be forever in my heart and the hearts of the many family and friends who knew her. The outpouring of love and support has been incredible. I appreciate your kindness during this time. I also appreciate you giving us the time and space to grieve. We welcome your love and prayers but will not be answering any questions at this time,” he wrote.

The double shooting occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Sharp and 49-year-old Anderson.

.@ScottsdalePD say the two women killed yesterday were paralegals at law offices of Burt, Feldman & Greneir near Civic Center Plaza. They've been identified as 48-yr-old Veleria Sharp and 49-yr-old Laura Anderson. pic.twitter.com/c9ntfF31Go — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 2, 2018

Police said both women were shot in the law firm office, and that one injured woman “ran outside and told a limo bus driver to call 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died,” according to ABC15. The second woman was located dead inside the law office building. the television station reported.