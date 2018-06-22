Hanley Ramirez ‘Being Eyed’ in State & Federal Investigation: Report

Former Boston Red Sox player Hanley Ramirez is “being eyed” in connection with an ongoing state and federal investigation, ABC investigative journalist Michele McPhee reports. Ramirez, 34, was designated for assignment and then released by the Red Sox in a surprise move three weeks ago and has not signed with another team, despite many believing he would be picked up by another club.

McPhee tweeted the report Friday evening:

#HanleyRamirez, former @RedSox infielder, has some.. well, issues. Being eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation. Stay tuned. — Michele McPhee (@MicheleMcPhee) June 22, 2018

Rumors had already been swirling about big news breaking regarding Ramirez, who was born in the Dominican Republic and has been in the MLB since 2005. Details about the investigation have not been made public. The Red Sox released a statement saying Ramirez was cut for “baseball reasons,” and the MLB has declined to comment.

Red Sox VP of media relations Kevin Gregg says that the Red Sox are unaware of any investigation involving Hanley Ramirez. Another ML source familiar with the team's thinking seconded that, and reiterated that the decision to release him was "a baseball decision." — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 22, 2018

Ramirez’s agent, Adam Katz, told Fox Sportsreporter Ken Rosenthal, “Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report and he is not aware of any investigation.”

Kevin Gregg, the media relations director for the Red Sox, told The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey the team was not aware of any investigation regarding Ramirez until a reporter reached out to the organization on Friday.

Ramirez was hitting .254 with 6 home runs and 29 RBI while splitting time at first base and designated hitter when the Red Sox designated him for assignment in late May and then released him June 1 after no team claimed him on waivers or tried to make a trade with Boston.

Ramirez had gotten off to a hot start for the Red Sox, hitting .330 with 3 home runs and 17 RBI in April, but was struggling in May, batting only .163 while hitting 3 home runs during that month. There were baseball reasons for his release, as Dustin Pedroia was set to be activated from the disabled list and first baseman Mitch Moreland was outperforming Ramirez.

Ramirez was born in Samaná, Dominican Republic, and was signed by the Red Sox in 2000 as an international free agent. He made his MLB debut in 2005 with Boston and was then traded to the Marlins during that off-season as part of a deal that sent Josh Beckett and Mike Lowell back to the Red Sox. He spent six seasons in Florida, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In November 2014, Ramirez signed a four-year $88 million deal to return to Boston, with an option for a fifth-year worth $22 million if he made enough plate appearances in 2018. Many cited the vesting option as a key reason for his release.