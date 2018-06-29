Jarrod Ramos Politics: Was Suspect Republican or Democrat?

Jarrod Ramos Politics: Was Suspect Republican or Democrat?

  • Published
  • Updated
jarrod ramos

Anne Arundel Police Jarrod Ramos

Jarrod Ramos, the accused gunman in the Capital Gazette mass shooting, bore a long grudge against the newspaper after a column described a harassment case against him.

However, the fraught tensions in the United States – and the repeated criticism by President Trump and some others of the news media – have some people wondering about Jarrod W. Ramos’s politics and whether he is a Republican or Democrat. The answer: He was listed as an unaffiliated voter in Maryland records, and, although he had a few tweets mentioning politicians (including one referring to Trump), the vast majority of his online comments were disturbed and nonsensical trolling of various Maryland journalists and court officials. It’s not clear whether he supported any politicians.

Thus far, it appears that Ramos’s motive was part of a longer campaign of harassment against people at the newspaper dating to the harassment case. The police chief, however, has said it will take time to piece together the exact motive for the rampage, which left five newsroom employees dead and others injured.

The five victims have been identified as Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith and John McNamara. There is a GoFundMe page to help the newspaper and its journalists.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ramos Was an ‘Unaffiliated Voter’

Jarrod Ramos voter registration

According to Maryland voter records, Jarrod W. Ramos (full name Jarrod Warren Ramos) was listed as an unaffiliated voter. His registration dates to 2005, however.

Ramos Tweeted About Trump & Obama But Most of His Nonsensical Rants Were Not Political

jarrod ramos

FacebookJarrod Ramos.

Ramos’s Twitter page was filled with rambling comments that were not about politics but rather expressed upset at the paper and various court officials. “Think a credible newspaper could beat me to it? Here’s to exposing cowardly liars everywhere I can. Come and get me,” read his Twitter account. He appears to have had multiple Twitter accounts that contain such rants as “This is a war. There are no grandstands on the battlefield. One does not die royalty, a nobleman, or a commoner. You die as the loser.” Ramos used the photo for a journalist at the Capital newspaper as the profile picture on his Twitter page, which repeatedly trolled that reporter for his previous column on Ramos.

He did tweet about Trump in 2015. The tweet was in reference to a columnist for the Capital Gazette calling Donald Trump, who was then a candidate, “unqualified.”

One old tweet mentioned John McCain and Barack Obama.

A 2014 tweet mentioned Democrats. It was about Kevin Davis, then Baltimore police commissioner, and the new county executive planning to replace the county’s police and fire chiefs. “Surprise? @ChiefKevinDavis was appointed by a Democrat spy and joined at the hip with a C*nt exiting @AnneArundelSAO,” the tweet read.

He mentioned Fox News in a tweet but the Snowden reference in others appears to refer to a Maryland official named Carl Snowden, not Edward Snowden.

You can read his tweets here.

Ramos also once had a website which posted disturbing and nonsensical rants about the newspaper, the defamation case, and the newspaper’s journalists.

Ramos Previously Filed a Defamation Suit Against the Capital Gazette

Clues to a motive can be found in the fact that Jarrod Ramos, of Laurel, Maryland, as noted, had previously filed a defamation lawsuit against the then-Capital newspaper. In 2013, the lawsuit was dismissed, a decision upheld in the Maryland court of appeals in 2015. The Capital and Gazette are sister papers that share a website. Eric Hartley, a former reporter at The Capital, wrote an article in the newspaper with the headline “Jarrod wants to be your friend.” It described a months-long Facebook campaign of harassment by Ramos against a woman he had gone to high school with but didn’t know. The article stated that, per Ramos’s then-lawyer, he has a degree in computer engineering and worked for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for six years.

The victim in that case told WBAL that Ramos was a “nut job” and she says she warned police he would be their next mass shooter.

The former publisher of The Capital, Thomas Marquardt, told The Los Angeles Times, that Jarrod Ramos “waged a one-person attack on anything he could muster in court against the Capital. I said during that time, ‘This guy is crazy enough to come in and blow us all away.’”

For years, he’d trolled editors and reporters of The Capital Gazette newspaper on social media and in court filings. The article that upset him detailed his guilty plea to harassment against a woman he went to high school with, and the judge, in finding in favor of the newspaper, stated that “the article was based on public records and Ramos presented no evidence it was inaccurate,” according to an article in the Capital Gazette announcing the decision.

You can read more about Jarrod W. Ramos here:

Read More From Heavy

Jarrod Ramos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, ,

1 Comment

1 Comment

Bible TAUGHT us not to judge sexual immoralities,, ourselves,, because when I dared ,,to judge ,,I got only agony or no peace of mind ,,

In early churches ,, FORNICATIONS we’re very common,,,,among old people,, divorce was also common,,,,so now I leant not to judge sexual immoralities,,, God taught me,,, June 29th, 2018
Actually God taught apostles in New testament era that lewdness or adultery or fornication or money matters ONLY God is the judge.
But in those days kings like Gallio were interested to judge lewdness or fornication.
But we CHRISTIANS should do such a nonsense of judging ,moral sins or something like that,,or money matters inside the church ourselves.
Sexual SINS must be judged by God ,,not man.
,
👤👥
Acts 18:14 ,,
,
And when Paul was now about to open his mouth, Gallio said to the Jews, If it were a matter of wrong or wicked lewdness, O you Jews, reason would that I should bear with you:
_____________”’__________ Hebrews 13
Concluding Moral Directions
13 Let brotherly love continue. 2 Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels. 3 Remember the prisoners as if chained with them—those who are mistreated—since you yourselves are in the body also.
4 Marriage is honorable among all, and the bed undefiled; but fornicators and adulterers God will judge.
5 Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” 6 So we may boldly say:
“The Lord is my helper;
I will not fear.
What can man do to me?”
_____””’_____________
Acts 5;7
,
: Yes,” she said, “that is the price.”
9 Peter said to her, “How could you conspire to test the Spirit of the Lord? Listen! The feet of the men who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out also.”
10 At that moment she fell down at his feet and died. Then the young men came in and, finding her dead, carried her out and buried her beside her husband. 11 Great fear seized the whole church and all who heard about these events.
____”””___________________
Acts 5:7
Acts 25:13–27
,,Herod Agrippa II and his sister Bernice came to Caesarea to greet Festus, and Festus took the occasion to have them review Paul’s case
,_________________________
Do not Judge yourselves in matters of immoralities,,
Says Bible.
It is God,,,,,,,,
Who has to judge .
Man should not take the law in to his hands ,, because for god close blood relationship is very much a big sin ,,than adultery.
It is also a kind of worst adultery ,,,
But kings in those days were not kings ,,but uneducated monkeys.
,,
?💔💛💚💟💗💕💙💛💛💙💙💛💜💜💌❣💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤
Our fellow political parties or leaders give us very high mark of jump,,,
PRAY FOR INDIA
There should be only two parties..,,not many like in India.
A king ,,must be a millionaire ,,
Only then he will make his people rich ,,
If he is a beggar ,,he will make his people also jobless ,,or beggars,,
God bless Trump.

Discuss on Facebook